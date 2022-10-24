MyMediTravel Partners With New Medical Providers For Veneers, Tummy Tuck And Sex Reassignment Surgery

Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyMediTravel, the renowned platform for Medical Tourism options, has partnered with new hospitals, clinics and doctors for tummy tuck and veneers services in Turkey and sex reassignment surgery options in Thailand.

MyMediTravel came into being to become a free and informative platform for people with diverse medical requirements. Today, it is one of the world’s largest medical referrals marketplaces with a strong network of partners in more than 70 countries. With its commitment to impeccable quality services with the widest selection of JCI-accredited facilities in every region it operates, it has earned the trust of people, and its sterling reviews are a testament to it.



MyMediTravel

It’s that same top-notch quality that people looking for Veneers In Turkey can expect as MyMediTravel has partnered with new medical providers in the country. It’s interesting to note that besides quality, the marketplace has focused on people’s convenience, making it easier for them to discuss their requirements through direct messaging, emails, or video chats. It has the widest selection of options, which means people don’t have to go through multiple websites to find what they are looking for.

By maintaining complete transparency and a strict value-based approach, which leads to new and improved prices for its patients, MyMediTravel has taken Medical Tourism to a whole new level. Moreover, the platform is completely free, without any risks, and guarantees patients total privacy. And now to take care of their varying needs, it has partnered with new top-notch hospitals in Turkey, Thailand, and other regions to provide the best services.

MyMediTravel boasts more than 50 clinics in Turkey where patients can get top-quality veneers that are available at affordable rates. Recovery time for this procedure is practically nothing, which can bring a smile to any patients’ face, quite literally. The Tummy Tuck In Turkey procedure is also a cut above the rest. The platform offers patients access to over 80 clinics in Turkey and gives them crucial information so they can make the best decisions.

These state-of-the-art facilities and experienced professionals can help patients see many health gains with these treatments. Sex Reassignment Surgery In Thailand is another reassuring option for people worldwide. After all, the Southeastern nation is leading the way regarding gender reassignment surgery. MyMediTravel now offers people access to more clinics and certified doctors in the country, with reviews and other information about them, so patients can be assured they’ll make the right choice of medical provider.

These are crucial procedures that can greatly impact the quality of life of people around the world. By partnering with new hospitals, clinics and doctors, MyMediTravel can offer more quality options for patients at even more affordable prices.

The world’s largest medical referral marketplace has built a robust network with partners in more than 70 countries and has become the comprehensive go-to platform for people with varied medical requirements.

