The Global Control Tower Market size is expected to reach $14.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Control Towers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352717/?utm_source=GNW

It contains the essential structure, procedures, and technology. By monitoring, measuring, and reporting efficiency and service data in real time, a control tower helps the customer align and achieve strategic objectives.



The control tower system is made up of procedures, human organization, and an IT system. With a control tower, the staff may perform analysis to enhance decisions, identify a process failure, as well as effectively manage orders based on turnaround time. Teams in charge of keeping an eye on control towers can make better choices based on the review and feedback from this system.



It provides better visibility for both immediate and long-term choices that are consistent with strategic objectives. Control towers are becoming more and more common in the transportation and supply chain ecosystem, making it simpler to track deliveries in real-time and improving the efficiency of the delivery process. Due to challenges with visibility, allocation, efficiency, and driver speed, last-mile delivery remains difficult for organizations.



Businesses may improve order visibility in real-time, reduce the chance of problems, and gather information on how to manage orders more precisely by establishing an ecosystem that prioritizes openness. The control tower concept essentially seeks to improve visibility amongst trading partners, including companies, nations, and means of transportation.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In the modern dynamic supply chain environment, advanced control towers are a requirement. They assist companies in increasing their visibility, improving their decision-making, and swiftly identifying and resolving supply chain issues. As a result of the pandemic, the market was majorly disrupted during the course of the pandemic. However, as the government lifted bans and restrictions on business processes, market players leveraged various robust strategies, due to which, the market witnessed increased growth after the lockdown period.



Market Growth Factors



Rapidly Increasing Adoption Of Real-Time Analytics, Big Data, And Cognitive Technologies



With the globalization of the whole economy, the requirement for enhanced supply chain and logistics management practices has become inevitable. The ability to gather, arrange, and evaluate data is a crucial aspect of any supply management program’s effectiveness. Business demand for control tower solutions from a wide range of industry sectors is growing very quickly. These technologies have many benefits, including accurate forecasting as well as Business Intelligence (BI), which supports supply chain efficiency, cuts waste, and increases corporate revenue.



Growing Demand For Improved Efficiency Within Supply Chain And Operations



In a highly competitive climate, any corporation that continues to use ineffective and unproductive business practices loses a lot of opportunities. To address these inefficiencies and boost service quality, organizations must invest in process improvement techniques including machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), reengineering, operational improvement, and others. Using technology, like big data analytics and artificial intelligence, the control tower improves operational capabilities and efficiency, adding value to supply chain management.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing Risk To Data Privacy And Security Due To The Higher Frequency Of Cyber-Attacks



One of the most prevalent issues in the modern and technologically advance connected environment is the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks. Data security is the key concern that can prevent the company from employing the control tower. Inadequate or nonexistent security measures dramatically increase the risk of a cyberattack happening. A supply chain assault involves infiltration or attack through a third-party source and targets a company. If one of these firms has inadequate Cyber Security threat protection, it can end up acting as the point of entry for the entire supply chain.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the Control Towers Market is bifurcated into Analytical and Operational. In 2021, the operational segment procured the biggest revenue share of the control tower market. Operational control towers are employed for both implementation and analysis. They send out alerts about any errors or issues as soon as they appear, enabling authorized operators to fix the issue right away. It provides solutions that are appropriate for the problem’s nature and delivers visibility and control across the whole supply chain.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Control Towers Market is divided into Supply Chain and Transportation. In 2021, the transportation segment garnered a substantial revenue share of the control tower market. The major information that control towers offer is the insight into incoming and outgoing shipments, as well as visibility into deliveries, track-and-trace, on-time delivery, ASN, freight expenditure, and other comparable information.



End-Use Outlook



By End-Use, the Control Towers Market is segregated into Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Manufacturing, Information & Technology, and Others. In 2021, the Information and technology segment registered a significant revenue share of the control tower market. Due to the complexity of moving these products and the necessity for enhanced visibility and tracking. Control towers also enable the reduction of operational costs while increasing customer satisfaction for businesses and end users.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Control Towers Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the control tower market. Because businesses in this region are now emphasizing on improving their supply chain efficiency, the demand for control towers in countries, namely the U.S. and Canada, is evolving rapidly. The value chain as well as data are now being used more by North American businesses to produce business insights.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE are the forerunners in the Control Tower Market. Companies such as Blue Yonder Group, Inc., E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. and o9 solutions are some of the key innovators in Control Tower Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation), E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., DiLX, Ortec B.V., Viewlocity Technologies Pty Ltd. (Friedman Corporation), One Network Enterprises, Inc., and Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries).



Recent strategies deployed in Control Tower Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Aug-2022: e2open entered into a partnership with Shippeo, a leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility solutions. With this partnership, the companies aimed to offer the next level of real-time transportation visibility as well as supply chain execution management to their customers through an integrated global platform.



Jul-2022: Infor partnered with Syntellis, a leading provider of EPM software, data and intelligence solutions. This partnership aimed to offer access to new as well as existing healthcare customers of Infor to Syntellis Axiom Healthcare Suite of intelligent planning and performance solutions.



Jun-2022: Infor entered into a partnership with Everstream Analytics, a supply chain insight, and risk analytics company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to aid businesses in foreseeing and navigating supply chain threats as well as obstacles.



Jun-2022: Blue Yonder partnered with Microsoft Cloud, a cloud computing service. Under this partnership, Blue Yonder would offer its Luminate Control Tower to Microsoft in order to allow the company to monitor conditions throughout a rapidly growing and complex data center network across 34 countries.



Jun-2022: o9 Solutions came into a partnership with Chow Sang Sang, a provider of accessories. With this partnership, the companies aimed to increase the utilization of the Digital Brain platform of o9 in order to build end-to-end capabilities, including demand planning, sales planning, supply planning, supplier collaboration, and inventory optimization.



Jun-2022: o9 Solutions entered into a partnership with AMOREPACIFIC, a South Korean beauty, and cosmetics chaebol. Under this partnership, o9 would offer its AI-powered Digital Brain platform to AMOREPACIFIC in order to help the company in digitally transforming its supply network management system.



Apr-2022: o9 Solutions partnered with Danone, a French multinational food-products company. Following this partnership, o9 would offer its Enterprise Knowledge Graph-powered Digital Brain platform to Danone in order to enable the company to gain end-to-end visibility into supply chain operations.



Mar-2022: SAP came into a partnership with BCG, a global strategic consultancy. With this partnership, the companies aimed to help businesses in transforming their business models and becoming more sustainable while also acquiring the required data transparency to bring sustainability to their core business.



Mar-2022: Blue Yonder came into a partnership with Snowflake, a Data Cloud company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to develop the Luminate Platform in order to improve the access to disparate data for supply chain management and offer an end-to-end view of the supply chain, impact insight, and prescriptive steps to eliminate risks and lower disruptions.



Jan-2022: o9 Solutions came into a partnership with AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon. This partnership aimed to facilitate organizations to deploy an entire range of cloud-native solutions of o9 by leveraging the depth and breadth of the AWS cloud.



Aug-2021: o9 Solutions came into a partnership with Thoucentric, a boutique management consulting company. This partnership aimed to allow CPG customers all over the world to expedite their digital transformation processes with the integration of the innovative solutions of o9 and Thoucentric’s strategic knowledge in the CPG market.



Jul-2021: SAP partnered with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to allow the customer to make choices without increasing complexity or cost. Furthermore, Google would also support SAP deployment.



May-2021: SAP entered into a partnership with Honeywell, a global leader in providing smart building solutions. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to offer a new solution named Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations in order to increase the capabilities of the Forge enterprise performance management software of Honeywell.



Sep-2020: o9 Solutions entered into a partnership with FourKites, a leader in supply chain innovations. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to bring exceptional connectivity between Control Towers planning and freight visibility through the combined capabilities of the integrated business planning platform of o9 and FourKites’ Visibility Cloud.



Jun-2020: One Network Enterprises partnered with TruckerCloud, a unified trucking visibility platform. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a new joint solution in order to expand real-time transportation visibility throughout the supply chain. Moreover, this partnership would also offer more precise ETAs along with faster response in case of delays.



Mergers & Acquisitions:



Aug-2022: Kinaxis took over MPO, a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to bring Supply Chain Planning together with Real-Time Execution for Perfect Orders.



Mar-2022: E2open took over Logistyx Technologies, a leading e-commerce and parcel shipping, and fulfillment technology provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate the global multi-carrier e-commerce capabilities along with the complementary cloud-based solution of Logistyx into the networked end-to-end supply chain operating platform of E2open.



Sep-2021: e2open completed its acquisition of BluJay Solutions, a leader in network solutions. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its vision to provide the most expanded as well as data-rich SaaS supply chain platform to its customers in order to make supply chains more resilient and agile while also reducing their environmental impact. Moreover, e2open would now offer more extensive capabilities along with timely data as well as continued innovation in order to aid its customers in meeting their strategic objectives.



May-2021: DiLX formed a joint venture with Nijhof Wassink, a logistics service provider. Following this joint venture, DiLX would leverage the FlowNxt feed logistics solution of Nijhof Wassink in order to offer space and time to customers to help them in focusing on more critical supply chain procedures.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: o9 Solutions unveiled the Full-Spectrum Sustainability Solutions Suite, a range of deep and broad sustainability solutions. The product range aimed to offer embedded solutions, including full traceability, ESG risk management, product and enterprise environmental footprint measurement, and sustainable sourcing and supply chain circularity in its integrated business planning platform.



Oct-2020: Kinaxis rolled out new AI capabilities to its RapidResponse. This product expansion aimed to expedite the intelligent end-to-end supply chain control spanning from the C-Suite to the production line. In addition, the improved demand management enhances the precision of long-as well as short-term forecasts.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2022: o9 Solutions expanded its geographical footprint in Australia and New Zealand. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to meet the rising demand for its innovative planning and decision-making platform from its customers throughout the region.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Operational



• Analytical



By Application



• Supply Chain



• Transportation



By End Use



• Automotive & Manufacturing



• Aerospace & Defense



• Chemicals



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical



• Information & Technology



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SAP SE



• Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation)



• E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.



• Kinaxis, Inc.



• o9 Solutions, Inc.



• DiLX



• Ortec B.V.



• Viewlocity Technologies Pty Ltd. (Friedman Corporation)



• One Network Enterprises, Inc.



• Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________