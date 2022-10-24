The Global Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End-user, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352696/?utm_source=GNW

Common modifications include elevating the lower body separately from the upper body and inclining the upper body. The ability to tilt the bed and lift the upper or lower body into the Trendelenburg or reverse Left lateral positions are additional characteristics that are frequently seen in beds.



Since they have been shown to offer relief from a variety of ailments, adjustable beds, which have long been used in hospitals, have started to be utilized more often at homecare. They can help patients recovering from surgery sleep more comfortably by promoting respiration, circulation, and edoema. The basic functioning of movable beds used in hospitals and home care is identical. The following are the top four choices in the homecare sector: Standard - Standard profiling beds have the highest customer weight of at least 28 stone, can be lowered to about 40 cm, and elevated to around 80 cm (180kg).



Not just for the aged, but also if users spend a great deal of time in their bedroom and feel like they’re not getting enough sleep, a reclining bed might be a priceless investment. Therefore, once a user sees all the advantages they have to offer, they might just want to acquire one right now. Once a person gets used to sleeping on one, they would not want to go back to their previous bed because of how customizable they are.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time at home, which has prompted them to renovate and update their furniture. People frequently lack sleep owing to back discomfort, inadequate lumbar support, and rigid spine curvature. This has contributed to an increase in the product sales in addition to working from home and night shifts. In addition, the demand for adjustable beds and mattresses also witnessed an upsurge in the hospitality sector as a result of a rise in the number of people went out to travel after the impact of the outbreak diminished.



Market Growth factors



There are Numerous Health Benefits to Sleeping in an Adjustable Bed



Depending on the user’s demands, adjustable beds enable the user to recline at various angles and positions. This can lessen chronic pain brought by sciatica, arthritis, and a number of other conditions. By allowing the user to choose alternative leg and head positions, the user may relieve pressure from sore joints as they sleep, resulting in reduced discomfort and improved movement the next day. Lifting the lower body or upper back might help the individual recover from mobility difficulties and enhance circulation.



A Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population throughout the World



The number of elderly people is dramatically growing over the world. The United Nations estimates that 703 million individuals worldwide were 65 years of age or older in 2019. The number of senior citizens is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The percentage of adults 65 and older increased globally from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. According to estimates, the percentage would increase to 16% by 2050, which would mean that 1 in 6 people globally will be 65 or older.



Market restraining Factors



High Price of the Adjustable Beds & Mattresses



One of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the adjustable beds and mattress market is the high initial cost of these products. The significant cost of acquisition of adjustable beds and mattress is owing to the number of advanced technologies and expensive components that are used to manufacture these beds. In addition, to make an adjustable bed function, there is a wide range of circuits and connections that are deployed during the assembly of these beds.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market segmented into Adjustable Beds and Adjustable Mattress. The adjustable mattress segment garnered a significant revenue share in the adjustable beds & mattress market in 2021. The adjustable mattress has a ton of options, such as remote controls for the adjustable bed, warranties that pay for the cost of the bed’s parts, and maintenance for a set amount of time.



Adjustable Beds Outlook



By Adjustable Beds, the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market is bifurcated into Single and Double. The single segment procured the biggest revenue share in the adjustable beds & mattress market in 2021. Single mattresses or single bed frames are other names for single beds. They are employed in a variety of residential and commercial settings, including hotels, hospitals, and nursing homes.



Adjustable Mattress Outlook



Based on the Adjustable Mattress, the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market is fragmented into Memory Foam, Latex Foam, and Hybrid. The memory foam segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the adjustable beds & mattress market in 2021. A layer of memory foam is layered with springs or supporting foam in a memory foam mattress. Memory foam softens and molds to the contour of the user using body heat. This offers outstanding comfort and support.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market is divided into Offline and Online. The offline segment acquired the largest revenue share in the adjustable beds & mattress market in 2021. Specialized stores provide several advantages, including the availability of skilled and professional employees, a wide range of product lines, product demonstrations, and quick delivery of items.



End-user Outlook



By End User, the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market is classified into Residential and Non-residential. The non-residential segment registered a significant revenue share in the adjustable beds & mattress market in 2021. An adjustable bed or power bed is a motorized bed frame that enables the user to alter the mattress’ position for standing up and sleeping. The adjustable bed frame converts what seems to be a conventional bed into a leaning bed with the head and feet raised, allowing the user to select their favorite position.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America procured the biggest revenue share in the adjustable beds & mattress market in 2021. The use of strict guidelines for the creation of adequate furnishings and infrastructure for regional health systems. The Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) have produced safety standards that are mandatory for major players operating in the US and other countries in this area (BIFMA).



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sleep Number Corp., Leggett & Platt, Inc., Amerisleep, Boyd Sleep, Ergomotion, Inc., Glideaway, Serta, Inc. (Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC), Southerland, Inc. and Tempur Sealy International, Inc.



