The Global Door Handles Market size is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Door Handles Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352726/?utm_source=GNW

Depending on the intended usage, door handles come in a variety of designs.



Many handles, especially those for residential and commercial doors, have locking or latching mechanisms built in or are made to accommodate common door latching or locking systems. One of the oldest decorating techniques is to replace worn-out cabinets with new hardware. With doors, the same method also functions on a larger scale.



Even the most mundane doors may seem spectacular with the addition of new handle. With door handle, one has often to consider its price so it becomes essential to understand how the components and finishes will hold up over time.The function of the door determines the sort of handle needed, but since that function is primarily built into the inner mechanics, the appearance can be consistent from door to door. Two handles are linked by a spindle or shaft that also links to the locking mechanism in door hardware sets.



Behind the handle, a rosette or escutcheon plate is attached to the door, hiding the mechanism and adding aesthetic appeal. An escutcheon is a bigger, rectangular or oval piece that frequently includes a latch or a separate locking mechanism, as opposed to a rosette, which is typically a small square or round piece.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had a drastic effect on the door handle market. Countries were compelled to impose social isolation and lockdown measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also hindered the private construction across many countries which in turn inhibited the development of new homes and businesses. The construction in and for government projects also got stalled as the employee number were reduced to halves. Distributors and manufacturers of door handles were forced to stop operations due to border closures, travel bans, and import-export restrictions.



Market Growth Factor



Increasing Urbanization Accompanied by Lifestyle Changes



Rapid urbanization is typically linked to prosperity. A growing urban population also results in cheaper unit costs for a variety of services and infrastructure that are also health-improving. A significant increase in the amount of large cities, many of which have grown to sizes never before seen in human history, has also been brought about by rapid urban growth. Megacities, cities with ten million or more residents, are a recent development that have been witnessed in urbanization. Urbanization introduces a rise in the accommodation units.



Rising Popularity of Knobs and Latch Types of Handles



There are a huge variety of door handle styles available, and choosing between levers and knobs is one of the most important choices. Levers have benefits from a functional aspect, and are more popular as they are simpler to use if the hand strength is weak or when someone is carrying something. Lever handles are also preferred in doors that are generally large like in public institutions. These are also preferred for their grip resistance. Due to their small size and accessibility of many designs for various infrastructure, knob type door knobs are growing in favors with consumers.



Market Restraining Factor



Manual Revolving Door Mechanism Limiting the Use of Door Handles



Manual revolving doors do not need handles. These types of doors are mostly found in places like on university campuses or government buildings. But as a pandemic after effect, these doors are being installed in more and more public places like community halls, composite apartments, in public dorms, office buildings, etc. The extreme implementation of these door handles in hospitals has downsized the use of regular doors. The transmission of contagious diseases through door handles is relatively higher.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the door handles market is categorized into lever handles, door knobs, sliding door handles, and pull handles. The pull handle segment witnessed a promising revenue share in the door handles market in 2021. The segment’s expansion is credited to its simple functionality and extensive product availability. Players in the market are consistently spending funds on R&D to produce pull door handles that are economical, incredibly effective, and opulent that are built of various sorts of composite materials.



Material Outlook



On the basis of material, the door handles market is divided into metal, plastic, fiber, and other. The fiber door handles segment garnered a promising revenue share in the door handles market in 2021. The spike in increased demand of composite handles in residential and commercial applications greatly supports the segment’s growth.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the door handles market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment procured the maximum revenue share in the door handles market in 2021. This is explained by the rise in residential development and refurbishment initiatives. More housing is required due to the growing population, especially in the Tier 1 cities. Both public and private sector organizations are improving their construction processes to keep up with the increased demand.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the door handles market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific region garnered the highest revenue share in the door handles market in 2021. The expansion of commercial and residential facilities as well as the thriving tourism sector are credited with this increase. Andhra Pradesh, which would be anticipated to be one of the top tourist destinations, is where international corporation Hotel Management Japan wants to drive investment projects focused on the establishment of three new hotels.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Assa Abloy AB, Häfele SE & Co KG, Allegion Plc, Aar Kay Vox, Hoppe Holding AG, Latham’s Steel Security Doors, Kuriki Manufacture Co., Ltd., Ace Hardware Corp., West corporation and Sugatsune America, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Door Handles Market



Sep-2022: ASSA ABLOY acquired VHS Plastik Metal, a leading manufacturer of hardware systems for windows and doors based in Turkey. From the acquisition, VHS offered a powerful range of window and door hardware systems which strengthened ASSA ABLOY’s offerings in the country. The acquisition would an appreciated turnover to the company’s existing trades and also supports its long-term dedication to the local market.



Sep-2022: Hafele launched Let’s Reimagine, a range of kitchen and home solutions in New Delhi. The range includes the Matrix Drawer and Runner Systems, Free Flap Fittings, Metalla 510 Furniture Hinges, and Wire Storage Solutions. The products showcase Hafele’s strong abilities in research, innovation, engineering, and manufacturing and come with well-known quality standards offered by the company.



Jun-2022: ASSA ABLOY took over Caldwell, a manufacturer of fenestration hardware for window manufacturers. Under this acquisition, ASSA ABLOY added compatible products and solutions to their main business. The acquisition also supported the company’s position among manufacturers of fenestration by incorporating the experienced team of Caldwell’s.



Jun-2022: ASSA ABLOY unveiled Urban, a range of handles. The range has been tested according to EN1906:2015 standard and is specially designed to be ideal for state-of-the-art frames. Urban is purchasable in zamak or brass, materials conventionally used in the production of durable and corrosion-resistant fittings. The range includes handles with eye-catching designs that fit perfectly in their surroundings and hopes to cater to the rising demand for stylish handles with high durability among architects.



Sep-2021: Vox London expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a manufacturing plant in India. The manufacturing unit produced products to be sold in India under the brand name AAR KAY VOX.



Jun-2021: ASSA ABLOY acquired the hardware division of MR Group, a leading supplier of aluminum profile hardware and locks in Portugal. From the acquisition, ASSA ABLOY added MR Group’s compatible products and solutions to its main business and cemented its position in developed markets.



Sep-2019: Ace Hardware Corporation acquired Handyman Matters, a franchisor of home repair, maintenance, and improvement services. Under this acquisition, Handyman Matters became a subsidiary of Ace Hardware Corporation. Ace Handyman Services operated as a stand-alone company and combines the home repair and maintenance system from Handyman Matters with Ace’s established value and well-recognized services and making way for Ace to enter the Do-it-for-me Market.



Oct-2018: ASSA ABLOY introduced the Aperio H100 door handle, a product that is compatible with access control systems. The product is the latest addition to the company’s Aperio technology range and combines wireless access control’s strengths and flexibility with a sleek, smart-designed handle. Aperio H100 has only two parts, left and right, and can work with both new and existing access control systems.



Mar-2018: Allegion took over Aurora Systems, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance interior and healthcare door systems. Additionally, Aurora Systems complement Allegion’s strong door and door control brands.



Jan-2018: Allegion acquired TGP, a leading North American manufacturer of advanced fire-rated entrance and wall systems. Through this acquisition, TGP utilized the robust abilities of Allegion’s existing specification writing capabilities to fasten its growth.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Lever Handles



• Door Knobs



• Sliding Door Handles



• Pull Handles



By Material



• Metal



• Plastic



• Fiber



• Others



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Assa Abloy AB



• Häfele SE & Co KG



• Allegion Plc



• Aar Kay Vox



• Hoppe Holding AG



• Latham’s Steel Security Doors



• Kuriki Manufacture Co., Ltd.



• Ace Hardware Corp.



• West corporation



• Sugatsune America, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352726/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________