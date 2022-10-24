Brookdale Community College Is Moving Towards Excellence in Sustainability with Luminace, a Leading Provider of Decarbonization-as-a-Service Solutions in North America

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. Brookdale Community College will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil the installation of parking lot solar canopies on its Lincroft and Wall campuses. Developing this clean energy project will help lower its electric bill, reduce its carbon footprint, and counter rising electricity costs, all at a savings to the County.



“Having a solar facility on campus was made possible with the encouragement and support of Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners,” said Brookdale President David M. Stout, Ph.D. “We are honored to have partnered with Luminace, a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, on this state-of-the-art project. This is a significant step toward being a more green and environmentally friendly campus.”

The canopies are angled for maximum power generation potential and is aesthetically pleasing. In addition, the canopies provide shade and protection for students, employees, and their vehicles. Furthermore, some of the canopies will even feature electric vehicle charging stations.

Understanding fiscal responsibility and always looking for ways to save money without impact on its students, this project is estimated to yield substantial savings over the next 15-years for Brookdale.

The 5.4-MWdc solar project was developed and is owned and operated by Luminace. Luminace is the North American decarbonization-as-a-service business of Brookfield Renewable.

“This project demonstrates Luminace’s exceptional turnkey decarbonization solutions by providing solar solutions coupled with EV charging infrastructure at no upfront costs to Brookdale Community College,” said Brendon Quinlivan, Sr. Vice President of Development, Luminace. “We are excited about this project and pleased to build on our extensive history of serving educational sector clients.”

About Luminace

Luminace is a leading fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service provider in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable, and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace has an operational and development portfolio of more than 4,000 megawatts of distributed energy resources, serving hundreds of customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility, and municipal sectors across the U.S. and Canada. Luminace offers a full suite of decarbonization solutions including solar, energy storage, EV solutions and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits as well as grid-resiliency options, all at no upfront cost. For additional information, please visit: www.luminace.com.

Luminace is a Brookfield Renewable company. Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms.

