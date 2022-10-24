Giftster.com Announces a New Way to Shop For Upcoming Family Birthdays

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftster, the leading online wish list maker for families, just went live with new wish list sharing features making it easier to give and get the perfect gift. Birthday celebrations are the focus of this release.

Company founder Ron Reimann stated, “Compared to 2021, birthday wish list creation specifically is up 33% YOY. Giftster takes the guesswork out of buying birthday gifts for loved ones. Members don’t have to worry if the gift they give will be a dud–it's always a hit.”

Topping the birthday features is a new shopping view where members can see upcoming group birthdays, ordered by date, while browsing their wish lists. The next family birthday is always at the top of the list with this new "birthday view."

Members can remind any group member who hasn’t shared their birthday with the group to add it to their profile.

Finally, members can now choose which birthday notifications they receive and which ones are sent on their behalf.

Other top-requested new features

Filtering wish lists by price to give members a leg-up managing their holiday spending.

Recruiting new group members by text message in addition to the existing email invite system.

International stores added for Find on Amazon product recommendations.

Speed and upgraded servers optimized for the best experience on any device.

About Giftster

Trusted by almost 2 million members, Giftster helps families connect around gift-giving occasions.



Some of the most-loved Giftster wish list features include:

Ability to add any item, no product link required

Share wish lists in a private family group or publicly with anyone

Draw names for a virtual Secret Santa gift exchange between group members

Avoid duplicate gifts and returns – purchased items appear unavailable

Keep the surprise. The list maker cannot see which items are purchased.

The Giftster platform aims to please everyone in the family by helping them give and receive gifts that are truly desired. Members often share how creating and sharing wish lists in a Giftster group has led to less time and money spent on unwanted gifts and more time enjoying events and holidays with loved ones.



Press Kit: https://www.giftster.com/press/

