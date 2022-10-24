No Tricks, Only Treats at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Halloween

Dallas, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating Halloween this year with some spooktacular offers for their guests of all ages. It’s time to get in the Halloween spirit with the best BBQ restaurant in town.

It’s spooky season and this year the popular Texas-style barbecue restaurant invites parents to bring the kiddos into their local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for a special treat-at participating locations!

Saturday, October 29th – Monday, October 31st:

Kids (in costume) eat free with a $12 minimum adult purchase (Dine-in Only)

OR

Dickey’s adult guests (in costume) will receive a Free Big Yellow Cup with a $12 purchase (Dine-in Only).

The ghostly fun doesn’t stop there! Dickey’s fans who post a picture on social media (using the hashtag #Dickeys31) and dressed in costume with their Big Yellow Cup, will be entered to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has always been family owned and operated, and we are happy to offer family-friendly specials during one of our favorite holidays of the year,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “We can’t wait to see the variety of costumes and characters that walk through our doors to redeem the Halloween Kids Eat Free offers. We hope everyone joins us to celebrate a safe and smokin’ Halloween this year!”

Foodies and BBQ fans can also order their Dickey’s holiday offerings while supplies last online at dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s App, or by calling their local BBQ joint.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment