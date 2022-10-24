Mr Mint Token launches a new token with shared benefits of crypto mining.

London, UK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr Mint (MNT) introduces a new cryptocurrency initiative to share mining benefits with everyone. In the latest record, it has been formally launched and is now available for purchase at $0.15 a token and will be available for trading shortly. The minimum investment amount is just $100.





Mr Mint is a community-governed and fully sustainable token that offers a complete solution for the global mining community and distributes the rewards back to the same community. The project launched in Q2 this year is a game-changing invention for anyone looking to make money through bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining but lacking the necessary capital and knowledge to get started. The project also integrates Web3 and Gaming Storage Systems in a big way, and NFTs and the Metaverse are a part of their near future roadmap.

Furthermore, with a maximum token supply of 1Billion, the token economics and project roadmap are transparent and verifiable on their website. Importantly, aspects like token vesting and staking ensure that the project is built bountifully and developed with a strong sense of progress - while also distributing rewards to the community. This vesting time will ensure that the project grows to its full potential, making participation in the Public Sale a wise decision.

The founding team of Mr Mint says about the recent developments of the company,

"Our primary goal is to enable everyone from anywhere in the world to profit from the massively sought-after business of crypto mining, as well as the fast-moving and developing ecosystem of Web3, with the smallest feasible investment and in the most comfortable manner possible."

Since the MNT token is backed by the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the price of MNT will also gradually increase, making it a proficient token to hold, and a suitable long-term opportunity for investors. In addition, users who buy the MNT token won't have to spend much money on mining equipment or computers and won't require any prior technical knowledge.

Additionally, Mr Mint's approach addresses the ongoing issue of rising expenses and growing levels of difficulty related to bitcoin and crypto mining. Therefore, a community that solely holds MNT tokens and non-fungible tokens within the ecosystem is offered benefits from the operation's proceeds.

Consequently, Mr Mint's initiative is a first of its kind in the entire crypto industry and is the most innovative approach to circumvent the arduous tasks involved in cryptocurrency mining.

About Mr Mint:

Mr Mint is a physical cryptocurrency mining project to extend the benefits of mining to its token holders. Mr Mint's MNT token is backed by this state-of-the-art physical mining infrastructure, making it an asset-backed sustainable token.

Mr Mint's NFTs are a collection of 10,000 digital collectibles built on the Binance blockchain, with an avatar and mining equipment-led combo as inspiration for its design. Surprisingly, users can access a lifetime real-world crypto mining reward with just one purchase of either the NFT or crypto tokens, which is all that is necessary.

MNT creates growth opportunities for millions waiting to participate in this fast-growing mining ecosystem and benefit immensely from investing in such long-term and well-thought-out projects. Holders of the MNT token can therefore benefit from the pumping in of mining rewards to the liquidity and market cap of the token.

