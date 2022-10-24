TrustCo Reports Another Record Quarter; Net Income of $19.4 Million up 15.5% over the Prior Year Quarter

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19.4 million or $1.013 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million or $0.871 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income of $54.3 million or $2.835 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was an increase of 20.0%, compared to net income of $45.3 million or $2.349 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “First and foremost, we are very pleased to advise our shareholders that all of our people in Florida are safe following Hurricane Ian and that Trustco Bank has suffered only minor property damage. All Florida operations resumed in due course following the storm.” Mr. McCormick also said: “As to our performance this period, we are very pleased to report yet another record quarter for net income. Our record earnings, sustained now over several quarters, are the product of our effectively executed strategic vision for the company. We expect a strong finish in 2022 and are optimistic about our prospects for 2023.”

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from customers and expansion of earnings. The continued shift toward loans helped sustain margin expansion while the cost of funds actually decreased 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter 2022. In addition, total average deposits grew $105.1 million over the same period. The Federal Reserve decision to begin to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so during the remainder of 2022 to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be a positive going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

In response to Hurricane Ian, the Bank continues to assess the impact to the counties in Florida that we do business in. We are currently monitoring all customer contact in the affected counties and to date have not identified circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the performance of our loan portfolio.

Details

Average loans were up $213.5 million or 4.9% in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $185.0 million, or 4.7%, in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. As mentioned above, average deposits were up $105.1 million or 2.0% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $275.7 million or 6.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $170.6 million or 14.8% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $120.5 million or 6.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $6.2 million or 0.8%, and savings balances were up $149.0 million or 10.4%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.9 million or 19.8% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity, low cost core deposit base, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 3.16%, up 51 basis points from 2.65% in the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.11% in the third quarter 2022 from 0.15% in the third quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank continues to monitor the recent Federal Funds target rate increases and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.

For the third quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 12.78%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.40% for the third quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus as we are proud of our efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio was 49.87% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 55.82% for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy, outsourced services and the other expense categories, partly offset by declines in the equipment and the professional services categories. The modest increase in expenses was more than offset by an $8 million increase in revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) and resulted in a notable improvement in the bottom line.



Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 1.08% as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at September 30, 2022, compared to 234.7% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At September 30, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 9.69%, compared to 9.56% at September 30, 2021. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.89, up 1.3% compared to $30.50 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-927-1758, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 903558. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 380809. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/510776782, and will be available at that web address for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve decision to raise Federal funds target rate, as well as other actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 47,793 43,060 39,888 Provision (Credit) for credit losses 300 (491 ) (2,800 ) Noninterest income 4,386 4,916 4,295 Noninterest expense 26,144 25,005 24,697 Net income 19,364 17,871 16,762 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 1.013 0.933 0.871 - Diluted 1.013 0.933 0.871 Cash dividends 0.350 0.350 0.341 Book value at period end 30.89 31.06 30.50 Market price at period end 31.42 30.84 31.97 At period end Full time equivalent employees 753 793 743 Full service banking offices 144 144 147 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.15 1.08 Return on average equity 12.78 12.08 11.40 Efficiency ratio (1) 49.87 51.97 55.82 Net interest spread (TE) 3.13 2.80 2.62 Net interest margin (TE) 3.16 2.83 2.65 Dividend payout ratio 34.57 37.46 39.13 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.68 % 9.54 9.55 Consolidated equity to assets 9.69 % 9.55 9.56 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 0.41 0.46 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 0.31 0.34 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98 1.00 1.08 Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.4x 2.3x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended 09/30/22 09/30/21 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 130,949 120,117 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (391 ) (2,450 ) Noninterest income 14,485 13,411 Noninterest expense 73,914 75,472 Net income 54,324 45,278 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 2.835 2.349 - Diluted 2.835 2.349 Cash dividends 1.050 1.022 Book value at period end 30.89 30.50 Market price at period end 31.42 31.97 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.00 Return on average equity 12.16 10.50 Efficiency ratio (1) 50.77 56.36 Net interest spread (TE) 2.86 2.67 Net interest margin (TE) 2.88 2.71 Dividend payout ratio 37.03 43.50 (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. TE = Taxable equivalent.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 40,896 39,604 39,003 39,655 39,488 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 479 147 86 76 91 State and political subdivisions 1 - 1 - 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,617 1,367 1,087 1,073 1,038 Corporate bonds 526 522 233 206 220 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 133 140 154 165 181 Other securities 3 2 2 4 5 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,759 2,178 1,563 1,524 1,536 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 85 87 90 97 104 Total interest on held to maturity securities 85 87 90 97 104 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 80 65 62 62 64 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 5,221 2,253 572 432 470 Total interest income 49,041 44,187 41,290 41,770 41,662 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 43 42 44 42 38 Savings 200 163 156 149 154 Money market deposit accounts 237 210 214 201 202 Time deposits 646 536 546 865 1,149 Interest on short-term borrowings 122 176 234 221 232 Total interest expense 1,248 1,127 1,194 1,478 1,775 Net interest income 47,793 43,060 40,096 40,292 39,887 Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 300 (491 ) (200 ) (3,000 ) (2,800 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 47,493 43,551 40,296 43,292 42,687 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,435 1,996 1,833 1,766 1,558 Fees for services to customers 2,705 2,658 2,801 2,578 2,531 Other 246 262 549 182 206 Total noninterest income 4,386 4,916 5,183 4,526 4,295 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,134 11,464 9,239 11,984 11,909 Net occupancy expense 4,483 4,254 4,529 4,569 4,259 Equipment expense 1,532 1,667 1,588 1,758 1,628 Professional services 1,375 1,484 1,467 1,579 1,483 Outsourced services 2,328 2,500 2,280 1,950 2,015 Advertising expense 508 389 617 762 310 FDIC and other insurance 773 804 812 780 746 Other real estate expense (income), net 124 74 11 (28 ) 32 Other 2,887 2,369 2,222 2,836 2,315 Total noninterest expenses 26,144 25,005 22,765 26,190 24,697 Income before taxes 25,735 23,462 22,714 21,628 22,285 Income taxes 6,371 5,591 5,625 5,387 5,523 Net income $ 19,364 17,871 17,089 16,241 16,762 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 1.013 0.933 0.890 0.845 0.871 - Diluted 1.013 0.933 0.890 0.845 0.871 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,111 19,153 19,209 19,216 19,249 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,112 19,153 19,210 19,218 19,252 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 47,793 43,060 40,096 40,292 39,888





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended 09/30/22 09/30/21 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 119,503 119,513 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 712 238 State and political subdivisions 2 2 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 4,071 3,442 Corporate bonds 1,281 859 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 427 580 Other securities 7 16 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 6,500 5,137 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 262 338 Total interest on held to maturity securities 262 338 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 207 198 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 8,046 1,026 Total interest income 134,518 126,212 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 129 136 Savings 519 475 Money market deposit accounts 661 721 Time deposits 1,728 4,076 Interest on short-term borrowings 532 688 Total interest expense 3,569 6,096 Net interest income 130,949 120,116 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (391 ) (2,450 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 131,340 122,566 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 5,264 5,592 Fees for services to customers 8,164 7,221 Other 1,057 598 Total noninterest income 14,485 13,411 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 32,837 36,737 Net occupancy expense 13,266 13,173 Equipment expense 4,787 4,859 Professional services 4,326 4,529 Outsourced services 7,108 6,434 Advertising expense 1,514 1,213 FDIC and other insurance 2,389 2,230 Other real estate expense, net 209 211 Other 7,478 6,086 Total noninterest expenses 73,914 75,472 Income before taxes 71,911 60,505 Income taxes 17,587 15,227 Net income $ 54,324 45,278 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 2.835 2.349 - Diluted 2.835 2.349 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,160 19,272 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,160 19,278 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 130,949 120,117





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 46,236 46,611 47,526 48,357 45,486 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 795,028 999,573 1,225,022 1,171,113 1,147,853 Total cash and cash equivalents 841,264 1,046,184 1,272,548 1,219,470 1,193,339 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 102,779 101,100 62,059 59,179 59,749 States and political subdivisions 41 41 41 41 48 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 261,242 287,450 244,045 270,798 293,585 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 22,498 25,428 28,086 31,674 34,569 Corporate bonds 81,002 87,740 74,089 45,337 45,915 Other securities 657 656 671 684 686 Total securities available for sale 468,219 502,415 408,991 407,713 434,552 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 8,091 8,544 9,183 9,923 10,701 Total held to maturity securities 8,091 8,544 9,183 9,923 10,701 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 5,797 5,604 5,604 5,604 Loans: Commercial 217,120 199,886 192,408 200,200 204,679 Residential mortgage loans 4,132,365 4,076,657 4,026,434 3,998,187 3,951,285 Home equity line of credit 269,341 253,758 236,117 230,976 231,314 Installment loans 10,665 10,258 9,395 9,416 9,451 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,629,491 4,540,559 4,464,354 4,438,779 4,396,729 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 45,517 45,285 46,178 44,267 47,350 Net loans 4,583,974 4,495,274 4,418,176 4,394,512 4,349,379 Bank premises and equipment, net 31,931 32,381 32,644 33,027 33,233 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,733 47,343 48,569 48,090 45,836 Other assets 94,485 88,853 86,158 78,207 62,191 Total assets $ 6,079,494 6,226,791 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,134,835 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 859,829 851,573 835,281 794,878 790,663 Interest-bearing checking 1,188,790 1,208,159 1,225,093 1,191,304 1,148,593 Savings accounts 1,562,564 1,577,034 1,553,152 1,504,554 1,433,130 Money market deposit accounts 716,319 760,338 796,275 782,079 744,051 Time deposits 954,352 999,737 940,215 995,314 1,124,581 Total deposits 5,281,854 5,396,841 5,350,016 5,268,129 5,241,018 Short-term borrowings 124,932 147,282 248,371 244,686 230,770 Operating lease liabilities 50,077 51,777 53,094 52,720 50,515 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,625 36,259 37,497 29,883 25,849 Total liabilities 5,490,488 5,632,159 5,688,978 5,595,418 5,548,152 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 20,046 20,046 20,046 20,046 20,042 Surplus 256,661 256,661 256,661 256,661 256,565 Undivided profits 379,769 367,100 355,948 349,056 339,554 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (25,209 ) (9,422 ) (2,369 ) 12,147 7,304 Treasury stock at cost (42,261 ) (39,753 ) (37,391 ) (36,782 ) (36,782 ) Total shareholders' equity 589,006 594,632 592,895 601,128 586,683 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,079,494 6,226,791 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,134,835 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,052 19,127 19,202 19,220 19,216





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 179 203 187 112 176 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,295 16,259 17,065 16,574 17,878 Installment 29 40 33 37 32 Total non-accrual loans 16,503 16,502 17,285 16,723 18,086 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 12 14 16 17 19 Total nonperforming loans 16,515 16,516 17,301 16,740 18,105 Other real estate owned 682 644 269 362 511 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,197 17,160 17,570 17,102 18,616 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,104 2,192 2,109 2,016 2,066 Installment 65 5 8 - - Total non-accrual loans 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 179 203 187 112 176 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,399 18,451 19,174 18,590 19,944 Installment 94 45 41 37 32 Total non-accrual loans 18,672 18,699 19,402 18,739 20,152 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 12 14 16 17 19 Total nonperforming loans 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 Other real estate owned 682 644 269 362 511 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ - - 36 - 30 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52 (39 ) Installment 34 12 3 31 14 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (130 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83 5 Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Installment (2 ) - - - - Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (2 ) - - - - Total Commercial $ - - 36 - 30 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52 (39 ) Installment 32 12 3 31 14 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83 5 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83 5 Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 45,517 45,285 46,178 44,267 47,350 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.08 % Coverage ratio (1) 243.6 % 242.0 % 237.8 % 236.0 % 234.7 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A 133.3x 2367.5x * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the three-month period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 104,633 479 1.83 % $ 68,505 91 0.53 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 302,886 1,617 2.13 300,765 1,038 1.38 State and political subdivisions 41 1 8.12 48 2 6.66 Corporate bonds 86,965 526 2.42 48,543 220 1.81 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 25,533 133 2.08 34,578 181 2.09 Other 686 3 1.75 686 5 2.92 Total securities available for sale 520,744 2,759 2.12 453,125 1,537 1.36 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 918,909 5,221 2.25 1,166,679 470 0.16 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 8,306 85 4.08 11,168 104 3.72 Total held to maturity securities 8,306 85 4.08 11,168 104 3.72 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 80 5.52 5,604 64 4.57 Commercial loans 207,477 2,484 4.79 210,825 2,649 5.03 Residential mortgage loans 4,105,859 35,342 3.44 3,920,903 34,532 3.52 Home equity lines of credit 261,575 2,896 4.39 231,269 2,152 3.69 Installment loans 10,213 174 6.75 8,669 155 7.10 Loans, net of unearned income 4,585,124 40,896 3.57 4,371,666 39,488 3.61 Total interest earning assets 6,038,880 49,041 3.24 6,008,242 41,663 2.77 Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,519 ) (50,160 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 188,672 195,902 Total assets $ 6,182,033 $ 6,153,984 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,195,370 43 0.01 % $ 1,153,812 38 0.01 % Money market accounts 744,868 237 0.13 738,662 202 0.11 Savings 1,579,513 200 0.05 1,430,558 154 0.04 Time deposits 981,704 646 0.26 1,152,298 1,149 0.40 Total interest bearing deposits 4,501,455 1,126 0.10 4,475,330 1,543 0.14 Short-term borrowings 138,105 122 0.35 240,183 232 0.38 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,639,560 1,248 0.11 4,715,513 1,775 0.15 Demand deposits 859,122 780,163 Other liabilities 82,290 75,116 Shareholders' equity 601,061 583,192 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,182,033 $ 6,153,984 Net interest income, tax equivalent 47,793 39,888 Net interest spread 3.13 % 2.62 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.16 % 2.65 % Tax equivalent adjustment - (1 ) Net interest income 47,793 39,887 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 79,423 712 1.19 % $ 65,103 238 0.49 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 282,423 4,071 1.92 318,472 3,442 1.44 State and political subdivisions 41 2 6.73 49 3 8.16 Corporate bonds 75,957 1,281 2.25 56,245 859 2.04 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 27,623 427 2.06 36,981 580 2.09 Other 686 7 2.04 686 16 3.11 Total securities available for sale 466,153 6,500 2.79 477,536 5,138 1.43 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,068,217 8,046 1.01 1,108,018 1,026 0.12 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 8,897 262 3.93 12,199 338 3.70 Total held to maturity securities 8,897 262 3.93 12,199 338 3.70 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,734 207 7.22 5,570 198 4.74 Commercial loans 200,525 7,412 4.93 212,832 8,203 5.14 Residential mortgage loans 4,054,657 104,310 3.43 3,852,960 104,219 3.61 Home equity lines of credit 246,026 7,289 3.96 234,682 6,622 3.77 Installment loans 9,507 492 6.91 8,608 469 7.28 Loans, net of unearned income 4,510,715 119,503 3.53 4,309,082 119,513 3.70 Total interest earning assets 6,059,716 134,518 2.96 5,912,405 126,213 2.85 Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,225 ) (50,101 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 196,333 196,876 Total assets $ 6,209,824 $ 6,059,180 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,199,154 129 0.01 % $ 1,129,480 136 0.02 % Money market accounts 771,301 661 0.11 731,171 721 0.13 Savings 1,557,503 519 0.04 1,376,494 475 0.05 Time deposits 971,539 1,728 0.24 1,203,708 4,076 0.45 Total interest bearing deposits 4,499,497 3,037 0.09 4,440,853 5,408 0.16 Short-term borrowings 194,228 532 0.37 232,532 688 0.40 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,693,725 3,569 0.10 4,673,385 6,096 0.17 Demand deposits 836,953 735,495 Other liabilities 81,780 73,689 Shareholders' equity 597,366 576,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,209,824 $ 6,059,180 Net interest income, tax equivalent 130,949 120,117 Net interest spread 2.86 % 2.67 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.88 % 2.71 % Tax equivalent adjustment - (1 ) Net interest income 130,949 120,116

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,079,494 6,226,791 6,134,835 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,078,941 6,226,238 6,134,282 Equity (GAAP) 589,006 594,632 586,683 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 588,453 594,079 586,130 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.68 % 9.54 % 9.55 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.69 % 9.55 % 9.56 % Three months ended Nine months ended Efficiency Ratio 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 47,793 43,060 39,888 $ 130,949 120,117 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,386 4,916 4,295 14,485 13,411 Less: Net gain on sale of building - - - 268 - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 52,179 47,976 44,183 145,166 133,528 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 26,144 25,005 24,697 73,914 75,472 Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 124 74 32 209 211 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 26,020 24,931 24,665 73,705 75,261 Efficiency Ratio 49.87 % 51.97 % 55.82 % 50.77 % 56.36 %



