TrustCo Reports Another Record Quarter; Net Income of $19.4 Million up 15.5% over the Prior Year Quarter

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19.4 million or $1.013 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million or $0.871 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income of $54.3 million or $2.835 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was an increase of 20.0%, compared to net income of $45.3 million or $2.349 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “First and foremost, we are very pleased to advise our shareholders that all of our people in Florida are safe following Hurricane Ian and that Trustco Bank has suffered only minor property damage. All Florida operations resumed in due course following the storm.” Mr. McCormick also said: “As to our performance this period, we are very pleased to report yet another record quarter for net income. Our record earnings, sustained now over several quarters, are the product of our effectively executed strategic vision for the company.   We expect a strong finish in 2022 and are optimistic about our prospects for 2023.”

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from customers and expansion of earnings. The continued shift toward loans helped sustain margin expansion while the cost of funds actually decreased 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter 2022. In addition, total average deposits grew $105.1 million over the same period. The Federal Reserve decision to begin to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so during the remainder of 2022 to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be a positive going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

In response to Hurricane Ian, the Bank continues to assess the impact to the counties in Florida that we do business in. We are currently monitoring all customer contact in the affected counties and to date have not identified circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the performance of our loan portfolio.

Details

Average loans were up $213.5 million or 4.9% in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $185.0 million, or 4.7%, in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. As mentioned above, average deposits were up $105.1 million or 2.0% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $275.7 million or 6.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $170.6 million or 14.8% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $120.5 million or 6.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $6.2 million or 0.8%, and savings balances were up $149.0 million or 10.4%.   We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.       

Net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.9 million or 19.8% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity, low cost core deposit base, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 3.16%, up 51 basis points from 2.65% in the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.11% in the third quarter 2022 from 0.15% in the third quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank continues to monitor the recent Federal Funds target rate increases and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.      

For the third quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 12.78%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.40% for the third quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus as we are proud of our efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio was 49.87% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 55.82% for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy, outsourced services and the other expense categories, partly offset by declines in the equipment and the professional services categories. The modest increase in expenses was more than offset by an $8 million increase in revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) and resulted in a notable improvement in the bottom line.  
  
Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 1.08% as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2021.   Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at September 30, 2022, compared to 234.7% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At September 30, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 9.69%, compared to 9.56% at September 30, 2021. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.89, up 1.3% compared to $30.50 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-927-1758, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 903558. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 380809. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/510776782, and will be available at that web address for one year.  

Safe Harbor Statement  
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve decision to raise Federal funds target rate, as well as other actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

  Three months ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021
Summary of operations      
Net interest income (TE)$47,793  43,060  39,888 
Provision (Credit) for credit losses 300  (491) (2,800)
Noninterest income 4,386  4,916  4,295 
Noninterest expense 26,144  25,005  24,697 
Net income 19,364  17,871  16,762 
       
Per share      
Net income per share:      
- Basic$1.013  0.933  0.871 
- Diluted 1.013  0.933  0.871 
Cash dividends 0.350  0.350  0.341 
Book value at period end 30.89  31.06  30.50 
Market price at period end 31.42  30.84  31.97 
       
At period end      
Full time equivalent employees 753  793  743 
Full service banking offices 144  144  147 
       
Performance ratios      
Return on average assets 1.24 %1.15  1.08 
Return on average equity 12.78  12.08  11.40 
Efficiency ratio (1) 49.87  51.97  55.82 
Net interest spread (TE) 3.13  2.80  2.62 
Net interest margin (TE) 3.16  2.83  2.65 
Dividend payout ratio 34.57  37.46  39.13 
       
Capital ratios at period end      
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.68 %9.54  9.55 
Consolidated equity to assets 9.69 %9.55  9.56 
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40  0.41  0.46 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32  0.31  0.34 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98  1.00  1.08 
Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x  2.4x  2.3x 
       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
       


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued    
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Nine months ended
  09/30/22 09/30/21
Summary of operations    
Net interest income (TE)$130,949  120,117 
(Credit) Provision for credit losses (391) (2,450)
Noninterest income 14,485  13,411 
Noninterest expense 73,914  75,472 
Net income 54,324  45,278 
     
Per share    
Net income per share:    
- Basic$2.835  2.349 
- Diluted 2.835  2.349 
Cash dividends 1.050  1.022 
Book value at period end 30.89  30.50 
Market price at period end 31.42  31.97 
     
Performance ratios    
Return on average assets 1.17 %1.00 
Return on average equity 12.16  10.50 
Efficiency ratio (1) 50.77  56.36 
Net interest spread (TE) 2.86  2.67 
Net interest margin (TE) 2.88  2.71 
Dividend payout ratio 37.03  43.50 
     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
 
     
TE = Taxable equivalent.    


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$40,896  39,604  39,003  39,655  39,488 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 479  147  86  76  91 
State and political subdivisions 1  -  1  -  1 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 1,617  1,367  1,087  1,073  1,038 
Corporate bonds 526  522  233  206  220 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 133  140  154  165  181 
Other securities 3  2  2  4  5 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,759  2,178  1,563  1,524  1,536 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 85  87  90  97  104 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 85  87  90  97  104 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 80  65  62  62  64 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 5,221  2,253  572  432  470 
Total interest income 49,041  44,187  41,290  41,770  41,662 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 43  42  44  42  38 
Savings 200  163  156  149  154 
Money market deposit accounts 237  210  214  201  202 
Time deposits 646  536  546  865  1,149 
Interest on short-term borrowings 122  176  234  221  232 
Total interest expense 1,248  1,127  1,194  1,478  1,775 
           
Net interest income 47,793  43,060  40,096  40,292  39,887 
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 300  (491) (200) (3,000) (2,800)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 47,493  43,551  40,296  43,292  42,687 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,435  1,996  1,833  1,766  1,558 
Fees for services to customers 2,705  2,658  2,801  2,578  2,531 
Other 246  262  549  182  206 
Total noninterest income 4,386  4,916  5,183  4,526  4,295 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 12,134  11,464  9,239  11,984  11,909 
Net occupancy expense 4,483  4,254  4,529  4,569  4,259 
Equipment expense 1,532  1,667  1,588  1,758  1,628 
Professional services 1,375  1,484  1,467  1,579  1,483 
Outsourced services 2,328  2,500  2,280  1,950  2,015 
Advertising expense 508  389  617  762  310 
FDIC and other insurance 773  804  812  780  746 
Other real estate expense (income), net 124  74  11  (28) 32 
Other 2,887  2,369  2,222  2,836  2,315 
Total noninterest expenses 26,144  25,005  22,765  26,190  24,697 
           
Income before taxes 25,735  23,462  22,714  21,628  22,285 
Income taxes 6,371  5,591  5,625  5,387  5,523 
           
Net income$19,364  17,871  17,089  16,241  16,762 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$1.013  0.933  0.890  0.845  0.871 
           
- Diluted 1.013  0.933  0.890  0.845  0.871 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,111  19,153  19,209  19,216  19,249 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,112  19,153  19,210  19,218  19,252 
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$47,793  43,060  40,096  40,292  39,888 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Nine months ended
  09/30/22 09/30/21
Interest and dividend income:    
Interest and fees on loans$119,503  119,513 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 712  238 
State and political subdivisions 2  2 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
obligations - residential 4,071  3,442 
Corporate bonds 1,281  859 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed    
participation securities 427  580 
Other securities 7  16 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 6,500  5,137 
     
Interest on held to maturity securities:    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 262  338 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 262  338 
     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 207  198 
     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 8,046  1,026 
Total interest income 134,518  126,212 
     
Interest expense:    
Interest on deposits:    
Interest-bearing checking 129  136 
Savings 519  475 
Money market deposit accounts 661  721 
Time deposits 1,728  4,076 
Interest on short-term borrowings 532  688 
Total interest expense 3,569  6,096 
     
Net interest income 130,949  120,116 
     
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (391) (2,450)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 131,340  122,566 
     
Noninterest income:    
Trustco Financial Services income 5,264  5,592 
Fees for services to customers 8,164  7,221 
Other 1,057  598 
Total noninterest income 14,485  13,411 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits 32,837  36,737 
Net occupancy expense 13,266  13,173 
Equipment expense 4,787  4,859 
Professional services 4,326  4,529 
Outsourced services 7,108  6,434 
Advertising expense 1,514  1,213 
FDIC and other insurance 2,389  2,230 
Other real estate expense, net 209  211 
Other 7,478  6,086 
Total noninterest expenses 73,914  75,472 
     
Income before taxes 71,911  60,505 
Income taxes 17,587  15,227 
     
Net income$54,324  45,278 
     
Net income per common share:    
- Basic$2.835  2.349 
     
- Diluted 2.835  2.349 
     
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,160  19,272 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,160  19,278 
     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$130,949  120,117 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$46,236  46,611  47,526  48,357  45,486 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 795,028  999,573  1,225,022  1,171,113  1,147,853 
Total cash and cash equivalents 841,264  1,046,184  1,272,548  1,219,470  1,193,339 
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 102,779  101,100  62,059  59,179  59,749 
States and political subdivisions 41  41  41  41  48 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 261,242  287,450  244,045  270,798  293,585 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 22,498  25,428  28,086  31,674  34,569 
Corporate bonds 81,002  87,740  74,089  45,337  45,915 
Other securities 657  656  671  684  686 
Total securities available for sale 468,219  502,415  408,991  407,713  434,552 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential 8,091  8,544  9,183  9,923  10,701 
Total held to maturity securities 8,091  8,544  9,183  9,923  10,701 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797  5,797  5,604  5,604  5,604 
           
Loans:          
Commercial 217,120  199,886  192,408  200,200  204,679 
Residential mortgage loans 4,132,365  4,076,657  4,026,434  3,998,187  3,951,285 
Home equity line of credit 269,341  253,758  236,117  230,976  231,314 
Installment loans 10,665  10,258  9,395  9,416  9,451 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,629,491  4,540,559  4,464,354  4,438,779  4,396,729 
           
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 45,517  45,285  46,178  44,267  47,350 
Net loans 4,583,974  4,495,274  4,418,176  4,394,512  4,349,379 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 31,931  32,381  32,644  33,027  33,233 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,733  47,343  48,569  48,090  45,836 
Other assets 94,485  88,853  86,158  78,207  62,191 
           
Total assets$6,079,494  6,226,791  6,281,873  6,196,546  6,134,835 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand$859,829  851,573  835,281  794,878  790,663 
Interest-bearing checking 1,188,790  1,208,159  1,225,093  1,191,304  1,148,593 
Savings accounts 1,562,564  1,577,034  1,553,152  1,504,554  1,433,130 
Money market deposit accounts 716,319  760,338  796,275  782,079  744,051 
Time deposits 954,352  999,737  940,215  995,314  1,124,581 
Total deposits 5,281,854  5,396,841  5,350,016  5,268,129  5,241,018 
           
Short-term borrowings 124,932  147,282  248,371  244,686  230,770 
Operating lease liabilities 50,077  51,777  53,094  52,720  50,515 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,625  36,259  37,497  29,883  25,849 
           
Total liabilities 5,490,488  5,632,159  5,688,978  5,595,418  5,548,152 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 20,046  20,046  20,046  20,046  20,042 
Surplus 256,661  256,661  256,661  256,661  256,565 
Undivided profits 379,769  367,100  355,948  349,056  339,554 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (25,209) (9,422) (2,369) 12,147  7,304 
Treasury stock at cost (42,261) (39,753) (37,391) (36,782) (36,782)
           
Total shareholders' equity 589,006  594,632  592,895  601,128  586,683 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,079,494  6,226,791  6,281,873  6,196,546  6,134,835 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,052  19,127  19,202  19,220  19,216 


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  9/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/2021
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$179 203 187 112 176 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,295 16,259 17,065 16,574 17,878 
Installment 29 40 33 37 32 
Total non-accrual loans 16,503 16,502 17,285 16,723 18,086 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 12 14 16 17 19 
Total nonperforming loans 16,515 16,516 17,301 16,740 18,105 
Other real estate owned 682 644 269 362 511 
Total nonperforming assets$17,197 17,160 17,570 17,102 18,616 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,104 2,192 2,109 2,016 2,066 
Installment 65 5 8 - - 
Total non-accrual loans 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Total nonperforming loans 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 
Other real estate owned - - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$179 203 187 112 176 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,399 18,451 19,174 18,590 19,944 
Installment 94 45 41 37 32 
Total non-accrual loans 18,672 18,699 19,402 18,739 20,152 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 12 14 16 17 19 
Total nonperforming loans 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 
Other real estate owned 682 644 269 362 511 
Total nonperforming assets$19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$- - 36 - 30 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (164)(119)(97)52 (39)
Installment 34 12 3 31 14 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(130)(107)(58)83 5 
       
Florida      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Installment (2)- - - - 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(2)- - - - 
       
Total      
Commercial$- - 36 - 30 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (164)(119)(97)52 (39)
Installment 32 12 3 31 14 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(132)(107)(58)83 5 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (132)(107)(58)83 5 
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 45,517 45,285 46,178 44,267 47,350 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40%0.41%0.43%0.42%0.46%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32%0.31%0.31%0.31%0.34%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98%1.00%1.03%1.00%1.08%
Coverage ratio (1) 243.6%242.0%237.8%236.0%234.7%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01%-0.01%-0.01%0.01%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)N/AN/AN/A133.3x2367.5x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  September 30, 2022  September 30, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$104,633  4791.83%$68,505  91 0.53%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 302,886  1,6172.13  300,765  1,038 1.38 
State and political subdivisions 41  18.12  48  2 6.66 
Corporate bonds 86,965  5262.42  48,543  220 1.81 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 25,533  1332.08  34,578  181 2.09 
Other 686  31.75  686  5 2.92 
             
Total securities available for sale 520,744  2,7592.12  453,125  1,537 1.36 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 918,909  5,2212.25  1,166,679  470 0.16 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 8,306  854.08  11,168  104 3.72 
             
Total held to maturity securities 8,306  854.08  11,168  104 3.72 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797  805.52  5,604  64 4.57 
             
Commercial loans 207,477  2,4844.79  210,825  2,649 5.03 
Residential mortgage loans 4,105,859  35,3423.44  3,920,903  34,532 3.52 
Home equity lines of credit 261,575  2,8964.39  231,269  2,152 3.69 
Installment loans 10,213  1746.75  8,669  155 7.10 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,585,124  40,8963.57  4,371,666  39,488 3.61 
             
Total interest earning assets 6,038,880  49,0413.24  6,008,242  41,663 2.77 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,519)     (50,160)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 188,672      195,902     
             
             
Total assets$6,182,033     $6,153,984     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,195,370  430.01%$1,153,812  38 0.01%
Money market accounts 744,868  2370.13  738,662  202 0.11 
Savings 1,579,513  2000.05  1,430,558  154 0.04 
Time deposits 981,704  6460.26  1,152,298  1,149 0.40 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,501,455  1,1260.10  4,475,330  1,543 0.14 
Short-term borrowings 138,105  1220.35  240,183  232 0.38 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,639,560  1,2480.11  4,715,513  1,775 0.15 
             
Demand deposits 859,122      780,163     
Other liabilities 82,290      75,116     
Shareholders' equity 601,061      583,192     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,182,033     $6,153,984     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   47,793     39,888   
             
Net interest spread    3.13%    2.62%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    3.16%    2.65%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   47,793     39,887   
             
             
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Nine months ended  Nine months ended 
  September 30, 2022  September 30, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$79,423  7121.19%$65,103  238 0.49%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 282,423  4,0711.92  318,472  3,442 1.44 
State and political subdivisions 41  26.73  49  3 8.16 
Corporate bonds 75,957  1,2812.25  56,245  859 2.04 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 27,623  4272.06  36,981  580 2.09 
Other 686  72.04  686  16 3.11 
             
Total securities available for sale 466,153  6,5002.79  477,536  5,138 1.43 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,068,217  8,0461.01  1,108,018  1,026 0.12 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 8,897  2623.93  12,199  338 3.70 
             
Total held to maturity securities 8,897  2623.93  12,199  338 3.70 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,734  2077.22  5,570  198 4.74 
             
Commercial loans 200,525  7,4124.93  212,832  8,203 5.14 
Residential mortgage loans 4,054,657  104,3103.43  3,852,960  104,219 3.61 
Home equity lines of credit 246,026  7,2893.96  234,682  6,622 3.77 
Installment loans 9,507  4926.91  8,608  469 7.28 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,510,715  119,5033.53  4,309,082  119,513 3.70 
             
Total interest earning assets 6,059,716  134,5182.96  5,912,405  126,213 2.85 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,225)     (50,101)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 196,333      196,876     
             
             
Total assets$6,209,824     $6,059,180     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,199,154  1290.01%$1,129,480  136 0.02%
Money market accounts 771,301  6610.11  731,171  721 0.13 
Savings 1,557,503  5190.04  1,376,494  475 0.05 
Time deposits 971,539  1,7280.24  1,203,708  4,076 0.45 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,499,497  3,0370.09  4,440,853  5,408 0.16 
Short-term borrowings 194,228  5320.37  232,532  688 0.40 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,693,725  3,5690.10  4,673,385  6,096 0.17 
             
Demand deposits 836,953      735,495     
Other liabilities 81,780      73,689     
Shareholders' equity 597,366      576,611     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,209,824     $6,059,180     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   130,949     120,117   
             
Net interest spread    2.86%    2.67%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.88%    2.71%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   130,949     120,116   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION 
  
(dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021     
          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets         
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,079,494 6,226,791 6,134,835      
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553      
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,078,941 6,226,238 6,134,282      
          
Equity (GAAP) 589,006 594,632 586,683      
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553      
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 588,453 594,079 586,130      
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.68%9.54%9.55%     
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.69%9.55%9.56%     
          
  Three months ended  Nine months ended 
Efficiency Ratio 9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021  9/30/20229/30/2021 
          
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)$47,793 43,060 39,888  $130,949 120,117  
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,386 4,916 4,295   14,485 13,411  
Less: Net gain on sale of building - - -   268 -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 52,179 47,976 44,183   145,166 133,528  
          
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 26,144 25,005 24,697   73,914 75,472  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 124 74 32   209 211  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 26,020 24,931 24,665   73,705 75,261  
          
Efficiency Ratio 49.87%51.97%55.82%  50.77%56.36% 


