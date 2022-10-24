Old National Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank was again named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN. During the evaluation process, Old National scored a perfect 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion against industry peers.



Out of 415 companies that utilized the DEI, which measures culture & leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention & advancement, accommodations), community engagement and supplier diversity, only 240 registered a perfect score.

“A real commitment to inclusion means cultivating a culture in which team members with disabilities are empowered to do their best work” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National Bank. “We don’t create that culture for the purpose of earning recognition, but we are proud to send the message that Old National is a great place for every team member to maximize their potential.”

The honor reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering employees with disabilities. Old National is part of the Valuable 500, a network of businesses, spanning 34 countries, which have committed to putting disability inclusion on their business leadership agenda. The Achieve Ability mentoring program has paired Old National executives and individuals with disabilities in a one-on-one mentoring relationship and has become a template for other corporations seeking to empower employees with disabilities.

ABOUT THE DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

