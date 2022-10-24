Park National Corporation reports financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2022

| Source: Park National Corporation Park National Corporation

Newark, Ohio, UNITED STATES

Board of directors declares special dividend

NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.50 per common share in respect of Park's common shares, payable on December 9, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

“Growth is a byproduct of service. When we grow assets and liabilities, it’s a result of taking care of customers in an exceptional way,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Trautman. “Our associates’ hard work resulted in several highlights this quarter including 7.05 percent in installment loan growth and $17 million in recoveries of previously charged off assets.”

Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $42.1 million, an 18.7 percent increase from $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.57, compared to $2.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $115.3 million, a 1.8 percent decrease from $117.4 million for the first nine months of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $7.05 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $7.14 for the first nine months of 2021.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 13.5 percent decrease compared to $36.5 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $107.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $122.5 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • the ever-changing effects of the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants or mutations thereof - - on economies (local, national and international), supply chains and financial markets, on the labor market, including the potential for a sustained reduction in labor force participation, and on our customers (including potential changes in their banking preferences and behaviors), counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives;
  • current and future economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, including the effects of higher unemployment rates, an acceleration in the pace of inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters (including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions), and any slowdown in global economic growth, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery therefrom on our customers’ operations and financial condition, any of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;
  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;
  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply, market interest rate policies and policies impacting inflation, of the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury and other governmental agencies) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins;
  • changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio and otherwise negatively impact our financial performance;
  • the impact of the changes in federal, state and local governmental policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates, infrastructure spending and social programs;
  • changes in laws or requirements imposed by Park's regulators impacting Park's capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated;
  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness, and Park's expectations regarding future credit losses and our allowance for credit losses, may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to inflationary pressures;
  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;
  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;
  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;
  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Park's ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;
  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;
  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;
  • the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions;
  • the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;
  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;
  • the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;
  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the impact on Park's business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of adequacy of Park's intellectual property protection in general;
  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, closing of border crossings and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);
  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses;
  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries;
  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;
  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;
  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities (especially in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;
  • a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks;
  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;
  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our most recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;
  • uncertainty surrounding the transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to an alternate reference rate;
  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021     
       
  2022  2022  2021  Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios)3rd QTR2nd QTR3rd QTR 2Q '223Q '21
INCOME STATEMENT:      
Net interest income$90,828 $83,939 $81,602  8.2%11.3%
Provision for credit losses 3,190  2,991  1,972  6.7%61.8%
Other income 46,694  31,193  32,411  49.7%44.1%
Other expense 82,903  70,048  68,489  18.4%21.0%
Income before income taxes$51,429 $42,093 $43,552  22.2%18.1%
Income taxes 9,361  7,769  8,118  20.5%15.3%
Net income$42,068 $34,324 $35,434  22.6%18.7%
       
MARKET DATA:      
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.59 $2.11 $2.17  22.7%19.4%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.57  2.10  2.16  22.4%19.0%
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 1.04  1.04  1.03  %1.0%
Book value per common share at period end 63.75  64.62  65.90  (1.3)%(3.3)%
Market price per common share at period end 124.48  121.25  121.95  2.7%2.1%
Market capitalization at period end 2,023,272  1,970,228  1,976,343  2.7%2.4%
       
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,253,704  16,249,307  16,292,312  %(0.2)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,374,982  16,361,246  16,423,912  0.1%(0.3)%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,253,794  16,249,306  16,206,177  %0.3%
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)      
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61% 1.42% 1.40% 13.4%15.0%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 15.50% 12.86% 13.04% 20.5%18.9%
Yield on loans 4.72% 4.57% 4.47% 3.3%5.6%
Yield on investment securities 2.85% 2.35% 2.12% 21.3%34.4%
Yield on money market instruments 2.20% 0.77% 0.16% 185.7%1,275.0%
Yield on interest earning assets 4.18% 4.04% 3.69% 3.5%13.3%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.46% 0.16% 0.11% 187.5%318.2%
Cost of borrowings 2.61% 2.50% 2.00% 4.4%30.5%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.60% 0.33% 0.26% 81.8%130.8%
Net interest margin (g) 3.81% 3.84% 3.53% (0.8)%7.9%
Efficiency ratio (g) 59.88% 60.38% 59.70% (0.8)%0.3%
       
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:      
Tangible book value per share (d)$53.54 $54.39 $55.56  (1.6)%(3.6)%
Average interest earning assets 9,565,710  8,857,089  9,250,939  8.0%3.4%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (l) 54,619  45,084  45,524  21.1%20.0%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
       
       
       
       
       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021
       
     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)September 30, 2022June 30, 2022September 30, 2021 2Q '223Q '21
BALANCE SHEET:      
Investment securities$1,828,068 $1,920,724 $1,609,303  (4.8)%13.6%
Commercial loans held for sale   6,321    N.MN.M
Loans 7,103,246  6,958,685  6,908,417  2.1%2.8%
Allowance for credit losses 83,961  81,448  88,129  3.1%(4.7)%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911  166,252  167,477  (0.2)%(0.9)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,354  1,354  813  %66.5%
Total assets 9,855,047  9,826,670  10,034,018  0.3%(1.8)%
Total deposits 8,309,927  8,297,654  8,364,385  0.1%(0.7)%
Borrowings 378,044  360,234  424,078  4.9%(10.9)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,036,172  1,050,013  1,067,912  (1.3)%(3.0)%
Tangible equity (d) 870,261  883,761  900,435  (1.5)%(3.4)%
Total nonperforming loans 65,233  64,627  106,872  0.9%(39.0)%
Total nonperforming loans including commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming 65,233  70,246  106,872  (7.1)%(39.0)%
Total nonperforming assets 66,587  71,600  110,849  (7.0)%(39.9)%
       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:      
Loans as a % of period end total assets 72.08% 70.81% 68.85% 1.8%4.7%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.92% 0.93% 1.55% (1.1)%(40.6)%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.94% 1.03% 1.60% (8.7)%(41.3)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.18% 1.17% 1.28% 0.9%(7.8)%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$677 $404 $(2,580) 67.6%N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.04% 0.02%(0.15)% 100.0%N.M.
       
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:      
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.51% 10.69% 10.64% (1.7)%(1.2)%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 8.98% 9.15% 9.13% (1.9)%(1.6)%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.37% 11.06% 10.71% (6.2)%(3.2)%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.29% 15.65% 15.50% (2.3)%(1.4)%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 80.06% 84.27% 82.68% (5.0)%(3.2)%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.   



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021   
     
  2022  2021   
(in thousands, except share and per share data)Nine months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30 Percent change vs '21
INCOME STATEMENT:    
Net interest income$252,453 $246,187  2.5%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,576  (6,923) N.M
Other income 109,543  97,738  12.1%
Other expense 220,324  207,754  6.1%
Income before income taxes$140,096 $143,094  (2.1)%
Income taxes 24,829  25,697  (3.4)%
Net income$115,267 $117,397  (1.8)%
     
MARKET DATA:    
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$7.10 $7.20  (1.4)%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 7.05  7.14  (1.3)%
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 3.12  3.09  1.0%
Special cash dividends declared per common share   0.20  N.M.
     
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,240,966  16,315,996  (0.5)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,355,790  16,445,568  (0.5)%
     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)    
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.55% 1.59% (2.5)%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.22% 14.79% (3.9)%
Yield on loans 4.54% 4.52% 0.4%
Yield on investment securities 2.45% 2.30% 6.5%
Yield on money market instruments 1.34% 0.13% 930.8%
Yield on interest earning assets 3.98% 3.86% 3.1%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.24% 0.13% 84.6%
Cost of borrowings 2.48% 1.92% 29.2%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.40% 0.29% 37.9%
Net interest margin (g) 3.74% 3.67% 1.9%
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.43% 60.03% 0.7%
     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$812 $(3,287) N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.02%(0.06)% N.M.
     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY    
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.88% 10.77% 1.0%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.70% 15.02% 4.5%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 82.47% 86.33% (4.5)%
     
OTHER DATA BALANCE SHEET AND (NON-GAAP) :    
Average interest earning assets$9,129,524 $9,034,904  1.0%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (l) 141,672  136,171  4.0%
     
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  2022  2021  2022  2021 
         
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $83,522 $78,127 $233,725 $238,040 
Interest on debt securities:        
Taxable  10,319  4,904  24,073  13,760 
Tax-exempt  2,923  2,029  8,046  6,098 
Other interest income  3,180  360  3,593  689 
Total interest income  99,944  85,420  269,437  258,587 
         
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits:        
Demand and savings deposits  5,757  435  7,441  1,222 
Time deposits  825  1,011  2,253  3,880 
Interest on borrowings  2,534  2,372  7,290  7,298 
Total interest expense  9,116  3,818  16,984  12,400 
         
Net interest income  90,828  81,602  252,453  246,187 
         
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  3,190  1,972  1,576  (6,923)
         
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses  87,638  79,630  250,877  253,110 
         
Other income  46,694  32,411  109,543  97,738 
         
Other expense  82,903  68,489  220,324  207,754 
         
Income before income taxes  51,429  43,552  140,096  143,094 
         
Income taxes  9,361  8,118  24,829  25,697 
         
Net income $42,068 $35,434 $115,267 $117,397 
         
Per common share:        
Net income - basic $2.59 $2.17 $7.10 $7.20 
Net income - diluted $2.57 $2.16 $7.05 $7.14 
         
Weighted average shares - basic  16,253,704  16,292,312  16,240,966  16,315,996 
Weighted average shares - diluted  16,374,982  16,423,912  16,355,790  16,445,568 
         
Cash dividends declared:        
    Quarterly dividend $1.04 $1.03 $3.12 $3.09 
    Special dividend $ $ $ $0.20 



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(in thousands, except share data)September 30, 2022December 31, 2021
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$149,136 $144,507 
Money market instruments 58,297  74,673 
Investment securities 1,828,068  1,815,408 
Loans 7,103,246  6,871,122 
Allowance for credit losses (83,961) (83,197)
Loans, net 7,019,285  6,787,925 
Bank premises and equipment, net 84,669  89,008 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911  167,057 
Other real estate owned 1,354  775 
Other assets 548,327  480,901 
Total assets$9,855,047 $9,560,254 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$3,138,417 $3,066,419 
Interest bearing 5,171,510  4,838,109 
Total deposits 8,309,927  7,904,528 
Borrowings 378,044  426,996 
Other liabilities 130,904  117,971 
Total liabilities$8,818,875 $8,449,495 
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)$ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021) 461,321  461,800 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (125,343) 15,155 
Retained earnings 839,207  776,294 
Treasury shares (1,369,310 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021) (139,013) (142,490)
Total shareholders' equity$1,036,172 $1,110,759 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,855,047 $9,560,254 



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
      
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(in thousands) 2022  2021   2022  2021 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$156,585 $130,716  $161,424 $136,728 
Money market instruments 573,858  895,784   357,514  724,561 
Investment securities 1,904,909  1,461,434   1,854,295  1,310,762 
Loans 7,039,040  6,956,064   6,904,019  7,062,336 
Allowance for credit losses (81,130) (83,935)  (81,148) (86,969)
Loans, net 6,957,910  6,872,129   6,822,871  6,975,367 
Bank premises and equipment, net 85,588  89,718   87,107  89,909 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,136  167,754   166,521  168,215 
Other real estate owned 1,745  776   1,096  935 
Other assets 537,318  452,405   514,035  446,980 
Total assets$10,384,049 $10,070,716  $9,964,863 $9,853,457 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest bearing$3,112,219 $2,953,605  $3,079,026 $2,896,126 
Interest bearing 5,679,989  5,459,400   5,292,194  5,284,664 
Total deposits 8,792,208  8,413,005   8,371,220  8,180,790 
Borrowings 385,310  471,148   392,269  507,989 
Other liabilities 130,005  108,098   117,294  103,612 
Total liabilities$9,307,523 $8,992,251  $8,880,783 $8,792,391 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Preferred shares$ $  $ $ 
Common shares 460,188  458,988   460,462  459,213 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (78,040) (2,022)  (46,489) (1,918)
Retained earnings 833,540  755,435   810,457  734,715 
Treasury shares (139,162) (133,936)  (140,350) (130,944)
Total shareholders' equity$1,076,526 $1,078,465  $1,084,080 $1,061,066 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,384,049 $10,070,716  $9,964,863 $9,853,457 



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
      
 20222022202220212021
(in thousands, except per share data)3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans$83,522$77,787$72,416 $79,168 $78,127
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable 10,319 7,624 6,130  5,698  4,904
Tax-exempt 2,923 2,676 2,447  2,209  2,029
Other interest income 3,180 260 153  191  360
Total interest income 99,944 88,347 81,146  87,266  85,420
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits 5,757 1,333 351  373  435
Time deposits 825 708 720  831  1,011
Interest on borrowings 2,534 2,367 2,389  2,356  2,372
Total interest expense 9,116 4,408 3,460  3,560  3,818
      
Net interest income 90,828 83,939 77,686  83,706  81,602
      
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190 2,991 (4,605) (4,993) 1,972
      
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 87,638 80,948 82,291  88,699  79,630
      
Other income 46,694 31,193 31,656  32,206  32,411
      
Other expense 82,903 70,048 67,373  75,764  68,489
      
Income before income taxes 51,429 42,093 46,574  45,141  43,552
      
Income taxes 9,361 7,769 7,699  8,593  8,118
      
Net income $42,068$34,324$38,875 $36,548 $35,434
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic$2.59$2.11$2.40 $2.25 $2.17
Net income - diluted$2.57$2.10$2.38 $2.23 $2.16



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
      
 20222022202220212021
(in thousands)3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR
      
Other income:     
Income from fiduciary activities$8,216$8,859$8,797$8,887$8,820
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,859 2,563 2,074 2,357 2,389
Other service income 2,956 4,940 4,819 6,368 6,668
Debit card fee income 6,514 6,731 6,126 6,568 6,453
Bank owned life insurance income 1,185 2,374 1,175 1,121 1,462
ATM fees 610 583 532 572 622
Gain on the sale of OREO, net 5,607 4  22 3
OREO valuation markup 12,009  30 51 
Gain on equity securities, net 58 709 2,353 2,125 609
Other components of net periodic benefit income 3,027 3,027 3,027 2,038 2,038
Miscellaneous 3,653 1,403 2,723 2,097 3,347
Total other income$46,694$31,193$31,656$32,206$32,411
      
Other expense:     
Salaries$37,889$31,052$30,521$35,953$29,433
Employee benefits 9,897 10,199 10,499 10,706 10,640
Occupancy expense 3,455 3,040 3,214 3,161 3,211
Furniture and equipment expense 2,912 2,934 2,937 2,724 2,797
Data processing fees 8,170 8,416 7,504 7,860 7,817
Professional fees and services 8,359 6,775 5,858 7,840 6,973
Marketing 1,595 1,019 1,317 1,718 1,574
Insurance 1,237 1,245 1,405 1,547 1,403
Communication 1,098 935 890 851 796
State tax expense 1,186 1,167 1,192 931 1,113
Amortization of intangible assets 341 403 402 420 420
Foundation contributions 4,000    
Miscellaneous 2,764 2,863 1,634 2,053 2,312
Total other expense$82,903$70,048$67,373$75,764$68,489



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
        
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)September 30, 2022June 30, 2022March 31, 20222021202020192018
        
Allowance for credit losses:       
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period$81,448 $78,861 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 $49,988 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13       6,090       
Charge-offs 1,748  2,402  1,347  5,093  10,304  11,177  13,552 
Recoveries 1,071  1,998  1,616  8,441  27,246  10,173  7,131 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 677  404  (269) (3,348) (16,942) 1,004  6,421 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190  2,991  (4,605) (11,916) 12,054  6,171  7,945 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$83,961 $81,448 $78,861 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 
        
General reserve trends:       
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$83,961 $81,448 $78,861 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 
Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)         167  268   
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve (for years 2020 and prior)N.A.N.A.N.A.N.A. 678     
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 1,750  1,874  1,513  1,616  5,434  5,230  2,273 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans$82,211 $79,574 $77,348 $81,581 $79,396 $51,181 $49,239 
        
Total loans$7,103,246 $6,958,685 $6,821,606 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 $6,501,404 $5,692,132 
PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 4,867  5,934  6,987  7,149  11,153  14,331  3,943 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)N.A.N.A.N.A.N.A. 360,056  548,436  225,029 
Individually evaluated loans 43,670  42,523  63,209  74,502  108,407  77,459  48,135 
Collectively evaluated loans$7,054,709 $6,910,228 $6,751,410 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 $5,861,178 $5,415,025 
        
Asset Quality Ratios:       
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.04% 0.02%(0.02)         %(0.05)         %(0.24)         % 0.02% 0.12%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.18% 1.17% 1.16% 1.21% 1.19% 0.87% 0.90%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.18% 1.17% 1.16% 1.22% 1.25%N.A.N.A.
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.17% 1.15% 1.15% 1.20% 1.19% 0.87% 0.91%
General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.17% 1.15% 1.15% 1.21% 1.24%N.A.N.A.
        
Nonperforming assets:       
Nonaccrual loans$44,612 $44,374 $54,018 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings 19,831  19,746  32,428  28,323  20,788  21,215  15,173 
Loans past due 90 days or more 790  507  445  1,607  1,458  2,658  2,243 
Total nonperforming loans$65,233 $64,627 $86,891 $102,652 $139,614 $113,953 $85,370 
Commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming   5,619           
Total nonperforming loans, including commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming$65,233 $70,246 $86,891 $102,652 $139,614 $113,953 $85,370 
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank     166  181  837  3,100  2,788 
Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,354  1,354  594  594  594  929  1,515 
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank       2,750  3,164  3,599  3,464 
Total nonperforming assets$66,587 $71,600 $87,651 $106,177 $144,209 $121,581 $93,137 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.63% 0.64% 0.79% 1.06% 1.64% 1.39% 1.19%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.92% 0.93% 1.27% 1.49% 1.95% 1.75% 1.50%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.94% 1.03% 1.28% 1.55% 2.01% 1.87% 1.64%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.68% 0.73% 0.92% 1.11% 1.55% 1.42% 1.19%
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 
 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
        
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)September 30, 2022June 30, 2022March 31, 20222021202020192018
        
        
New nonaccrual loan information:       
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period$44,374 $54,018 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 $72,056 
New nonaccrual loans 5,209  7,881  6,000  38,478  103,386  81,009  76,611 
Resolved nonaccrual loans 7,402  11,906  24,704  83,124  76,098  58,883  80,713 
Loans transferred (from) to held for sale (2,431) 5,619           
Nonaccrual loans, end of period$44,612 $44,374 $54,018 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 
        
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)       
Unpaid principal balance$44,465 $42,905 $63,833 $75,126 $109,062 $78,178 $59,381 
Prior charge-offs 795  382  624  624  655  719  11,246 
Remaining principal balance 43,670  42,523  63,209  74,502  108,407  77,459  48,135 
Specific reserves 1,750  1,874  1,513  1,616  5,434  5,230  2,273 
Book value, after specific reserves$41,920 $40,649 $61,696 $72,886 $102,973 $72,229 $45,862 
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		September 30,
2021
Net interest income$90,828 $83,939 $81,602  $252,453 $246,187 
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 495  547  807   1,522  2,744 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 649  2,305  414   2,996  3,357 
Net interest income - adjusted$89,684 $81,087 $80,381  $247,935 $240,086 
       
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses$3,190 $2,991 $1,972  $1,576 $(6,923)
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (20) (506) (2,231)  (527) (2,640)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted$3,210 $3,497 $4,203  $2,103 $(4,283)
       
Other income$46,694 $31,193 $32,411  $109,543 $97,738 
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 3  500  143   503  204 
less gain on the sale of OREO, net 5,607       5,607   
less Vision related OREO valuation markup 12,009       12,009   
Other income - adjusted$29,075 $30,693 $32,268  $91,424 $97,534 
       
Other expense$82,903 $70,048 $68,489  $220,324 $207,754 
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 341  403  420   1,146  1,378 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 1,295  366  254   1,661  661 
less Foundation contribution 4,000       4,000  4,000 
Other expense - adjusted$77,267 $69,279 $67,815  $213,517 $201,715 
       
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$(2,761)$(649)$(613) $(3,435)$(610)
       
Net income - reported$42,068 $34,324 $35,434  $115,267 $117,397 
Net income - adjusted (h)$31,682 $31,884 $33,126  $102,345 $115,101 
       
Diluted earnings per share$2.57 $2.10 $2.16  $7.05 $7.14 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h)$1.93 $1.95 $2.02  $6.26 $7.00 
       
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61% 1.42% 1.40%  1.55% 1.59%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.21% 1.32% 1.31%  1.37% 1.56%
       
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.63% 1.45% 1.42%  1.57% 1.62%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.23% 1.34% 1.33%  1.40% 1.59%
       
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 15.50% 12.86% 13.04%  14.22% 14.79%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 11.68% 11.95% 12.19%  12.62% 14.50%
       
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 18.33% 15.23% 15.44%  16.80% 17.58%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 13.81% 14.15% 14.43%  14.91% 17.24%
       
Efficiency ratio (g) 59.88% 60.38% 59.70%  60.43% 60.03%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 64.56% 61.50% 59.82%  62.44% 59.37%
       
Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.81% 3.84% 3.53%  3.74% 3.67%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.76% 3.71% 3.48%  3.67% 3.58%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
       
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		September 30,
2021
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,076,526$1,070,493$1,078,465 $1,084,080$1,061,066 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 166,136 166,516 167,754  166,521 168,215 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$910,390$903,977$910,711 $917,559$892,851 
       
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		   
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,036,172$1,050,013$1,067,912   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911 166,252 167,477   
TANGIBLE EQUITY$870,261$883,761$900,435   
       
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		September 30,
2021
AVERAGE ASSETS$10,384,049$9,679,020$10,070,716 $9,964,863$9,853,457 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 166,136 166,516 167,754  166,521 168,215 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$10,217,913$9,512,504$9,902,962 $9,798,342$9,685,242 
       
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		   
TOTAL ASSETS$9,855,047$9,826,670$10,034,018   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911 166,252 167,477   
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,689,136$9,660,418$9,866,541   
       
       
       
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		September 30,
2021
Interest income$99,944$88,347$85,420 $269,437$258,587 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 932 872 717  2,623 2,149 
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$100,876$89,219$86,137 $272,060$260,736 
Interest expense 9,116 4,408 3,818  16,984 12,400 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$91,760$84,811$82,319 $255,076$248,336 
       
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income and other expense.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Excludes $5.7 million of PPP loans and $6,000 in related allowance at September 30, 2022, $13.4 million of PPP loans and $14,000 in related allowance at June 30, 2022, $37.4 million of PPP loans and $39,000 in related allowance at March 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020.
(k) Excludes $5.6 million of commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming, for the period ended June 30, 2022.
       
(l) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses.
       
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
 September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		September 30,
2021
Net income$42,068$34,324$35,434 $115,267$117,397 
Plus: Income Taxes 9,361 7,769 8,118  24,829 25,697 
Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190 2,991 1,972  1,576 (6,923)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$54,619$45,084$45,524 $141,672$136,171 


 

        









    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data