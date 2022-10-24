Actua Announces Total Liquidating Distributions of $17.82 Per Share

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actua Corporation made a final liquidating distribution of $0.201 per share on October 21, 2022 bringing the total liquidating distributions to $17.82 per share as compared to the original guidance of between $15.69 to $16.96 per share. Capital returned to shareholders through these liquidating distributions and share repurchases prior to the dissolution period totals approximately $730 million.



This final liquidating distribution concludes Actua Corporation’s periodic reporting under the Act and Actua will not make any additional liquidating distributions.