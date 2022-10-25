'playNomm' Appoints John Wainwright, a Maestro of Silicon Valley, as the Technical Advisor

SEOUL, KOREA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'playNomm' (CEO Sung Uk Moon), NFT marketplace 2.0, announced that John Wainwright has joined the project as a technical advisor as of 29th September 2022. John Wainwright is one of the first-generation Silicon Valley computer scientists who has developed the pure object-based computer languages.





After working at Kaleida Labs, a joint venture between Apple and IBM, John Wainwright served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Autodesk and Crowd Science. He is a world-class developer evaluated as an expert not only in technology but also businesses in the IT industry. He is especially well-known as a chief designer of 'ScriptX' and '3dsMAX', the computer languages used to develop 3D animations such as the Sims, and the sale of the framework of virtual machine operating system to Apple.

John Wainwright will provide technical advice on both the marketplace and the LeisureMetaverse projects. The NFT marketplace 2.0, playNomm, based on its self-developed LeisureMetaverse blockchain mainnet, has a goal of building 1 million DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) through carefully selected and created NFT projects. Along with improved performance and stability, playNomm is attracting attention as the next generation NFT marketplace with user friendly UI/UX, differentiated wallet service, and advanced community service.

On October 3rd, playNomm had an early-bird sale of its first NFT project, BPS (Block People Soul), which was sold out in 2 minutes, and the main sale started on October 21st. (https://m.playnomm.com/)

With the joining of John Wainwright who has various experiences and know-how as a renowned computer scientist, playNomm is expected to make a further leap forward in both technology and business aspects.

SOURCE: playNomm Inc.