GankStar Wolves' Original In-House NFT Artwork is a Cut Above the Rest!

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re all familiar with the concept of limited-edition artwork, but it’s rare that we find ourselves in possession of an original piece of art made exclusively for our organization. As an organization founded upon the concept of creating unique digital collectibles, GankStar Wolves were determined to change this paradigm and lead the way in revolutionizing the NFT art market with high-quality, real-world items that wouldn’t just be prized by our investors, but also useful to them on a day-to-day basis.



What are our goals?



We want to use community utility and longitudes from our original artwork in an effort to rekindle the club spirit and enhance the quality of goods well obtained from our holders. Because our objectives are significant to us, we will put our money where our mouth is by providing you guys with a bankroll to build up. We got the biggest merch and you want some passive income too but let's not forget about a monthly gift contest for a perfect end-of-the-year run as we meet our footprint.



It's a charitable collection



Each year, billions of dollars are raised to fight breast cancer. One way to help that cause is to purchase limited edition merchandise featuring custom artwork created by members of our community who were inspired by their fight against cancer. By purchasing one of these unique items you're not only helping us achieve our personal goals but donating to Breast Cancer research! We will be hosting a charity event for anyone interested in buying some amazing art and supporting such an important cause. All proceeds from our Pink Ribbon Collection will go directly toward Breast Cancer Research and awareness. We hope you enjoy these items as much as we do create them for you!



About the company and collection



An 8888-piece collection of generative 3D 4K wolf themed Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) designed to deliver community, utility, and longevity. In addition, these tokens will be fully supported on GSW's mobile blockchain gaming platform using its proprietary Lysis codebase. The GSW ecosystem allows users to collect, breed, and trade their favorite wolves in an open marketplace while also having access to exclusive content through limited-edition art packs. The collection not only features original in-house artwork but also delivers community, utility, and longevity. It is already being used by thousands of gamers across popular DApp browsers

