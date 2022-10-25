Global Modular Data Centre Market Size to grow USD 65.55 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 19.00%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the market for modular data was valued at USD 16.56 billion, and by 2030, it is expected to have increased to USD 65.55 billion, with a CAGR of 19.00%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The global modular data center market is segmented into 5 primary geographical areas: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1225

The rise in demand for cutting-edge prefabricated and green centre infrastructure across IT and telecom, healthcare, and other industries is the main factor segmenting the market for modular data centres. With modularly built colocation data centres, businesses can simply expand their data halls over time without sacrificing dependability or the freedom to change the environment to suit their needs. Continuous security, environmental optimization, redundancy, concurrent maintainability, carrier neutrality, and many other concepts are important components of the modular service paradigm. As a result, it is envisaged that colocation providers will present a wide range of options for the installation of modular data centres.

The demand for modular data centres is rising as a result of the growing number of environmental protection and energy consumption regulations put in place by various governments throughout the world. Compared to a single large room, the modular data center's restricted size is easier to cool, and built-in aisle confinement lessens hot and cold air mixing. Building Industry Consulting Service International found that modular data centres are 40% more energy efficient than open data centres (BICSI). Therefore, modular data centres are more energy-efficient than traditional data centres and aid in addressing the inherent need for lower energy use by companies.

With modularly built colocation data centres, businesses can quickly add more data halls over time without sacrificing dependability or the freedom to change the environment to suit their needs. Continuous security, environmental optimization, redundancy, concurrent maintainability, carrier neutrality, and many other concepts are important components of the modular service paradigm. As a result, it is envisaged that colocation providers will present a wide range of options for the installation of modular data centres.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1225

Large businesses struggle with a variety of problems, including higher carbon footprints and increased power consumption. The components such as storage devices, servers, UPS, cooling systems, etc. are fixed in the box, unlike traditional data centres, making modular data centres extremely energy and cooling efficient.

Some Key Developments Offered in the Modular Data Center Market Report:

Dell Inc. introduced the Micro 415, an EMC modular data centre, in February 2020. It offers edge computing-based solutions for processing localised data in a localised manner. Tigo Tanzania invested over 2.50 billion USD in Paraguay in August 2016 to erect the nation's first state-of-the-art modular data centre.

Global Modular data Center Market, By Region

The global modular data centre market is segmented into 5 primary geographical areas: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America. Due to the increased uptake of cutting-edge technologies like edge computing and the Internet of Things, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the biggest growth.

Some key Points of the Modular Data Center Market Report are:

An in-depth global hybrid drivetrain market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the Modular Data Center market, whichInclude Dell (US), Baselayer Technology (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), International Business Machines (US), Cupertino Electric (US), Eltek (Norway), ICTroom Company (Netherlands), Vertiv (US), Fiberhome Networks (China)

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers,restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Modular Data Center market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Modular Data Center market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1225

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Dell (US), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), International Business Machines (US), Baselayer Technology (US), Fiberhome Networks (China), Cupertino Electric (US), Eaton Corporate (Ireland), Eltek (Norway), ICTroom Company (Netherlands) and Other Prominent Key Players.

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us