Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 42

Company announcement no. 37

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 42, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,704,000 140,394,802 17 October 2022 13,000 88.71 1,153,230 18 October 2022 13,000 91.14 1,184,820 19 October 2022 11,000 92.28 1,015,080 20 October 2022 12,000 91.33 1,095,960 21 October 2022 12,000 91.77 1,101,240 Total week 42 61,000 5,550,330 Total accumulated 1,765,000 145,945,132

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,869,461 treasury shares, equal to 1.52 % of the Bank’s share capital.

