Arqit partners with Nine23 to provide secure cloud services on G-Cloud 13 for UK Government

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, has signed a contract with Nine23 Ltd (“Nine23”), a cyber security solutions provider for UK regulated and compliant sectors, to deploy Arqit’s QuantumCloud™, a symmetric key agreement software, on Nine23’s UK Sovereign Secure Private Cloud infrastructure – Platform FLEX – to provide the highest level of assurance for its customers.



Nine23’s proprietary Platform FLEX provides a multi-private cloud environment with direct network gateway connectivity to all UK government networks including the PSN, PNN, RLI, HSCN and others. The proven, accredited platform offers data residency and solution integration that can be used for Official-Sensitive and higher classifications. Arqit and Nine23 will work together to address government and defence customers looking to improve the security of their infrastructure against cyberattacks, remove the vulnerabilities associated with legacy encryption method Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and prevent data security threats posed by Quantum computers.

This partnership will deliver a fully managed UK Sovereign deployment of QuantumCloud™ for government and defence customers across data networks and infrastructure without the need for significant changes to the existing hardware, software, or support.

The services will be available on the new G-Cloud 13 framework via the Digital Marketplace. G-Cloud 13, provides hosting and software services, together with associated support services to UK government departments, other public sector bodies, and Enterprise customers supporting Critical National Infrastructure. It will be launched on 9th November.

Commenting, David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO, said "We are pleased to work with Nine23 to deliver our product to classified UK government projects. We believe that sovereign cloud services have high growth potential and Nine23 has done a great job to become firmly established with existing security cleared contract frameworks through which Arqit is able to gain fast track market access to this government business."

Stuart McKean, Nine23 CEO, said: “We are delighted to choose Arqit to work with Nine23. Arqit is renowned as one of the most innovative UK companies in the market providing us with the technology to accelerate stronger, simpler encryption via our Platform FLEX. QuantumCloud™ services are the future happening today and we look forward to delivering a true UK technology partnership."

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device. The company was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the National Cyber Awards.

About Nine23

Nine23 deliver complete IT managed solutions that support the operational end user in governed and regulated markets leveraging our considerable expertise in secure UK Sovereign Private Cloud - Platform FLEX.

Nine23 are experts who exist to enable the front-line user in the regulated and compliant workplace to use today’s technology securely. Because today’s user expects to operate at work in the same way they do at home – consumer simplicity with enterprise security.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline into contracts or orders in backlog into revenue, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology which is still in development, (vii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (viii) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.



