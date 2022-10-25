Six Ovation Research Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASRM 2022

Nashville, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility teams are presenting six poster presentations at the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, which takes place in Anaheim, California, October 22-26, 2022. Additionally, several Ovation scientists are leading courses, workshops and roundtable discussions at the annual event, where top experts in reproductive medicine discuss the latest in reproductive care.

“One of the most powerful contributors to Ovation’s success is our collaborative approach to research,” says Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, Ovation’s vice president of scientific advancement. “Our scientific teams pursue their passion for research not only in collaboration with their peers across the Ovation network of IVF and genetics labs, but also in partnership with Ovation partner physicians and innovators serving the fertility care community. This year, that includes the founders of an AI fertility company on the other side of the globe. These research partnerships highlight the importance of teamwork and innovation as we work to achieve our purpose of bringing the joy of parenthood through innovative science.”



This year’s Ovation-supported poster presentations cover a diverse range of topics, from the use of artificial intelligence in embryo evaluation to the effect of delayed egg maturation on embryo development.







Ovation research presented at ASRM 2022 will be available at www.OvationFertility.com/Research.



About Ovation Fertility

Bringing the Joy of Parenthood Through Innovative Science

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

