avateramedical to present at ERUS meeting after successful completion of first live surgery at DRUS congress

JENA, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- avateramedical GmbH, an innovative German medical technology company specializing in robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery, is pleased to announce that its avatera system, which is in clinical use at several clinics across Europe, has successfully completed its first live surgery during the annual meeting of the German Society for Robot-Assisted Urology (DRUS). The radical prostatectomy was conducted by Prof. Dr. Evangelos Liatsikos, Director Department of Urology, University of Patras (Greece), an expert urological surgeon and Chairman of the European School of Urology, and was broadcast live to the DRUS audience in the auditorium.

“I have been using the avatera system since May for surgeries in our urology department and am very impressed by the reliable results and well-thought-out design. This is also why I was excited to demonstrate the capabilities of the system live in front of an expert audience. I can say that avatera meets the needs of many surgeons and I believe can be a valuable addition to many hospitals looking to add surgical robotics to their offerings or expand their current capacities,” commented Prof. Dr. Evangelos Liatsikos, Director Department of Urology, University of Patras.

“It was a fascinating event to watch Prof. Liatsikos doing live surgery on the new avatera transmitted live from the University of Patras to the audience of the 12th Annual Meeting of the German Urological Robotic Society in Stuttgart. During the successfully performed radical prostatectomy the possibilities of the new avatera machine were nicely demonstrated,” added Prof. Dr. med. Arnulf Stenzl, Medical Director of the Clinic for Urology, Tübingen University Hospital, and conference president of the DRUS meeting.

Following the successful live debut of avatera during DRUS, avateramedical will attend the ERUS meeting in Barcelona. Here, attendees will have the opportunity to virtually trial the avatera system using VR goggles at the Company’s booth. Further, there will be a company presentation by avateramedical’s CEO Greg Roche who will present the key features of avatera, such as single-use instruments, and an ergonomic design with the needs of surgical teams in mind, and discuss the Company’s mission to make robotic surgery widely accessible.

“I am extremely proud of the important progress we have made in the past months and that we continue to achieve our ambitious goals. After the clinical premiere of avatera at the University of Leipzig Medical Center, only a few months ago, we are steadily adding renowned surgical centers who are using our system in clinical routine. I would like to thank all hospitals involved, their teams, as well as the avateramedical team for enabling this smooth and timely roll out. The live surgery at DRUS was another exciting step forward for us and a personal highlight for me to watch. I am thrilled to present our robot and our mission at the ERUS meeting. This is truly a transformative time for our company as we are on our way to become a globally competitive player in the field,” said Greg Roche, CEO of avateramedical.

avateramedical is continuing to expand its network of key clinical sites across Europe, as planned. With a regulatory approval (CE mark) for both urological and gynecological procedures in the European Economic Union, the avatera system is now being used to perform surgeries in both fields.

19th Meeting of the EAU Robotic Urology Section (ERUS22) –

Barcelona Robotika

26-28 October 2022 | Barcelona (Spain) | Palau de Congressos de Barcelona (Montjuïc)

Presentation by Greg Roche, CEO: Driving Innovation for EVERY Patient

Friday, October 28, 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. during the Technology Forum

Location: Auditorium

More information here.

avateramedical will be available for meetings and is looking forward to your visit at booth no. 3 to virtually try out the avatera system.

About avatera®

avatera® is the first German system for robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. Tailored to address specific user needs, the cutting-edge system enables precise keyhole surgery with the highest level of safety for patients and maximum ergonomic comfort for surgeons and surgical teams. Thanks to avatera’s single-use concept, surgeons always work with new, reliable instruments without the risk of cross-contamination or the need for cost-intensive sterilization processes. The application of German and European data protection standards ensure maximum security for the protection of all sensitive data of clinics and patients. With a certified quality management system and the CE mark, avatera complies with all legal and formal requirements and meets high safety and efficacy standards.

avateramedical GmbH is an innovative German medical technology company in the field of robot-assisted surgery with high tech sites in Jena, Ilmenau, Hanover and Altingen. The private company was founded in 2011 and combines the expertise of leading European surgeons, German top managers and excellent German engineers and software developers. avateramedical, with its current workforce of over 200 employees, aims to combine state-of-the-art medical technology with economic efficiency, quality, ergonomic comfort and reliability. avateramedical GmbH is a subsidiary of avateramedical N.V.

For more information, please see https://www.avatera.eu .