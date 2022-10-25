Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, Stelar Metals, Prescient Therapeutics and Volt Resources

Sydney, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) shareholders are invited to take part in a priority offer of up to 25% of shares in Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited as part of that company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is now open. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) is encouraged by the outcomes of an initial reconnaissance visit to the Baratta Copper Project in northern South Australia considered prospective for sediment-hosted copper and rare earth element (REE) mineralisation. Click here

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) continues to demonstrate a favourable safety profile with its PTX-100 Phase 1b expansion cohort targeting relapsed and refractory T cell lymphoma (TCL) – and is also delivering on the clinical front. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has entered into an option agreement with AIS Resources Ltd to acquire 80% of two highly prospective lithium-bearing salars within Argentina’s Salta Province, part of the world-renowned South American lithium triangle, for a total of US$2.38 million. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has entered into a joint development agreement with battery cell developer 24M Technologies, Inc., focused on coated spheronised purified graphite (CSPG) and non-spherical graphite products to enhance lithium-ion battery (LIB) performance. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has completed an initial lithium exploration reconnaissance program over a small area of priority interest at the Barrow Creek Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has a Native Title Heritage Survey underway at the Yandal Project focusing on the Wannamaker gold discovery at the Iroquois Prospect as well as other regional gold targets. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has completed a resource development drill program which included diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its namesake project at Gabanintha, south of Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has kicked off reverse circulation (RC) drilling of numerous widespread pegmatite dykes for lithium, its first focusing on the in-demand battery metal at the flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) is encouraged by positive results from an open-label clinical study for the white-label version of its ArtemiC™ Support to assess its impact on patients suffering from Long-COVID. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) continues to demonstrate that its extensive landholding at the Northern Molong Porphyry Project (NMPP) in Central West New South Wales has the potential to be a large, tier-one gold-copper project. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has added A$1.12 million to the company coffers thanks to a strongly supported placement. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) strategic partner Atlantic Lithium Ltd has completed a pivotal drill program at its flagship Ewoyaa spodumene project in Ghana. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has fielded several shallow intercepts of high-grade lithium mineralisation, generated in an infill drilling program designed to improve confidence in the McDermitt Lithium Project’s resource estimate. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has hit broad, high-grade copper and gold in the latest drill holes at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project near Rockhampton in central Queensland. Click here

