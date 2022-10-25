Brightline Uses Violet to Increase Inclusive Care Offerings by 3x for 99.3% Match Rate to Culturally Competent Providers

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet, the first-ever cultural competence credentialing, upskilling, and care coordination platform for clinicians, and Brightline, the leader in virtual mental health care for kids, teens and their families, have released a case study today demonstrating the benefits of identity-centered care for families. Through credentialing and upskilling with Violet, Brightline achieved 3x the number of culturally competent providers, resulting in a 99.3% match rate between diverse families and culturally competent providers to meet their unique needs.

Key findings of the case study include:



Brightline increased its ability to serve diverse families by 3x via skill-based matching

With Violet benchmarks, Brightline was able successfully match diverse families to culturally competent Brightline providers at 99.3%

Through Violet’s upskilling, overall inclusivity as reflected by Violet benchmarks improved by 67%.

"Navigating mental health care is already difficult, but navigating mental health care as a culturally diverse family is even more challenging," said Kendra Read, Vice President of Therapy at Brightline. "Through our partnership with Violet, Brightline is providing families more inclusive, identity-centered care journeys and meeting the growing need for culturally appropriate mental health support for kids and teens."

Brightline is a virtual mental health solution built to provide care for children, adolescents, and families. The organization is passionate about delivering high-quality care to every child across a broad spectrum of needs. Brightline strives to meet the urgent need for culturally competent youth mental health care by offering community-oriented care verticals that serve LGBQ, TGNC, and BIPOC youth.

Through its partnership with Violet, Brightline was able to launch its new BIPOC, LGBQ, and TGNC care verticals within nine months, ultimately uncovering more inclusive providers, launching identity-centered care journeys, and improving overall inclusivity by 67%.

By 2045, over half of Americans will be diverse with race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and more. Yet, health care is failing these Americans. Racial disparities alone have led to 3.5M life years lost in 2020. Violet’s team—a group of mission-driven queer, BIPOC, and Disabled individuals—believes the solution is at the clinician level, thereby improving health outcomes and saving almost $100B in excess care spend.

Violet is trusted by leading health organizations, including Brightline, Galileo, Parsley Health, Headway, Octave, and NOCD to launch identity-centered care for their patients. Violet’s customers are continuing to prove the power of inclusive care with improved patient health outcomes.

“We’re extremely heartened by the results we’ve seen working with Brightline’s therapists,” said Kay Nikiforova, Head of Research & Clinical at Violet. “Knowing that we’re able to engage providers in providing affirmative care for their patients, we’re encouraged to keep implementing our platform to organizations who serve diverse populations.”

The full case study can be accessed through the Violet website and this link.



Learn more about Violet powering inclusive care at www.joinviolet.com/welcome

ABOUT VIOLET:

Violet is the first health tech platform to offer cultural competence credentialing, upskilling, and care coordination for clinicians. Research shows that inclusive care is proven to generate better health outcomes and Violet’s credentialing platform is the first step to building health equity for all. For more information about Violet, please visit: www.joinviolet.com/welcome.

Attachments