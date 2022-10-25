Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Fluoropolymer Coatings for Architectural Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural Metal Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Fluoropolymer), Coil Coating Application (Roofing & Cladding, Wall Panels & Facades), Extrusion Coating Application (Curtain Walls, Store Front) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The architectural metal coatings market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027.

Factors such as globalization, urbanization, rising standard of living, increasing purchase power parity (PPP), infrastructural development, and the increasing requirement to construct megacities in developing countries are positively influencing the demand for architectural metal coatings.



Polyester is estimated to be the largest resin type segment of the architectural metal coatings market.



Polyester resin in architectural metal coatings held the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value. Polyester architectural metal coatings have uniform properties, such as good bendability, hardness, gloss effects, and resistance to UV, chemicals, scratching, and light. Industrial buildings, cladding sheets, and roofing tiles are the common applications for these architectural metal coatings. They are sunlight-resistant and have structural integrity as well. They are commonly used in applications in the engineering industry.



The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing architectural metal coatings market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market globally. The Asia Pacific has emerged as the world's leading consumer as well as producer of architectural metal coatings owing to the increasing demand from the domestic market, growing income levels, and easy access to resources.

China has the largest share in the architectural metal coatings market in Asia Pacific, owing to a large number of industries, increased demand for excellent coating properties in the country. Despite the challenges in the economy, the construction industry of Asia Pacific recorded significant growth in 2021. The demand for residential construction remained strong in large economies such as China and India.

