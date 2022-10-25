The Worldwide Image Sensor Industry is Projected to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS Image Sensors), Processing Technique (2D Image Sensors, 3D Image Sensors), Spectrum, Array Type, Resolution, End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global image sensor market size is estimated to be USD 26.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

3D image sensors: The fastest-growing segment of the image sensor market, by processing technique

The 3D image sensors segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of 3D image sensors in AR/VR, automotive, 3D sensing, and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) applications owing to their depth-sensing ability. Further, 3D image sensors are a superior choice than 2D sensors as they can compensate for the shortcomings of 2D by recording correct depth information, resulting in a point cloud, which is a considerably superior object in terms of precision.

5 MP to 10 MP resolution: The second largest resolution segment of the image sensor market.

In 2021, the 5 MP to 10 MP resolution segment accounted for the second largest size of the image sensor market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its benefits such as have low power consumption and a small footprint. They are widely used in low-end devices such as facial authentication systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in-cabin ADAS, tablets, etc The growth of ADAS in automobiles drives the growth of this segment.

Further, companies have also been actively launching new products within this range. For instance, in 2021, Sony Group, launched a 2/3-type CMOS image sensor for industrial equipment that is ultraviolet light (UV)-compliant and has the industry's highest effective pixel count of roughly 8.13 megapixels, and OMNIVISION launched OH08A and OH08B CMOS image sensors?the first 8-megapixel resolution sensors for single-use and reusable endoscopes

Area Image Sensors: The fastest-growing segment of the image sensor market, by array type

The area image sensors segment is projected to lead the image sensor market during the forecast period as they perform admirably on discrete components, they are used in a disproportionately high number of simple machine vision applications. Further, they are simpler to use and easier to install than their line image sensors counterparts, more cost-efficient and have a broader range of applications than line image sensors. Thus, the segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Visible spectrum: The largest segment of the image sensor market, by spectrum

In 2021, the visible spectrum segment held a larger share of the image sensor market than the non-visible spectrum segment. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of image sensors in consumer electronics due to the advantages of reduced power consumption, simplicity of integration, speed, and cost factor. The increased demand for cameras with varied resolutions for use in smartphone photography, wearables, commercial drone, and service robots has bolstered the market growth.

Automotive: The fastest-growing segment in the image sensor market, end-user.

The automotive segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The key factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the increasing safety concerns among automobile manufacturers. The adoption of image sensors in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the trend of autonomous vehicles provide opportunities for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Image Sensor Market

4.2 Image Sensor Market, by Technology

4.3 Image Sensor Market, by Processing Technique

4.4 Image Sensor Market, by Resolution

4.5 Image Sensor Market, by Spectrum

4.6 Image Sensor Market, by Array Type

4.7 Image Sensor Market, by End-User

4.8 Image Sensor Market, by Region

4.9 Image Sensor Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Multiple Cameras in Mobile Devices

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Adas in Automobiles

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Image Sensors in Advanced Medical Imaging Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Preference for Lidar Solutions by Automobile Manufacturers

5.2.2.2 Declining Demand for Digital Still Cameras

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Innovation and Advancements in Image Sensors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reduced Time-To-Market of Smartphones

5.2.4.2 Issues Associated with Reducing Pixel Pitch

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Image Sensor Market Ecosystem

5.5 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Cmos Image Sensors, by Key Player

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5.3 Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

5.6 Technology Trends

5.6.1 Key Technologies

5.6.1.1 Scmos Technology

5.6.2 Complementary Technologies

5.6.2.1 Quantum Dot Cmos Technology

5.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

5.6.3.1 Lidar Technology

5.6.3.2 Thermal Imaging Technology

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.8.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.8.2 Buying Criteria

5.9 Case Studies

5.9.1 Mars 2020 Mission Used on Semiconductor Corporation's Python Series of Cmos Image Sensors

5.9.2 Labsphere, Inc. Deployed High-End Image Sensors in Its Sphere Uniform Light Source Systems

5.9.3 Image Sensor-Enabled Vision Systems Utilized to Inspect Huds Used in Jet Planes

5.9.4 Image Sensor-Equipped Camera Systems by Panasonic Corporation Ensure Security of Inhabitants and Visitors in Slovakia

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Import Scenario

5.10.2 Export Scenario

5.11 Patent Analysis, 2012-2022

5.12 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.13 Tariff Analysis

5.14 Standards and Regulatory Landscape

6 Image Sensors Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cmos Image Sensors

6.2.1 Offer Ease of Integration, Provide Fast Frame Rate, and Have Low Manufacturing Costs

6.3 Ccd Image Sensors

6.3.1 Preferred in Applications Where Image Quality is Important

6.4 Others

7 Image Sensor Market, by Processing Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D Image Sensors

7.2.1 Use Restricted to Few Applications Due to Difficult Fabrication and High Manufacturing Costs

7.3 3D Image Sensors

7.3.1 Use Time of Measurement Method for Depth-Sensing Applications

8 Image Sensor Market, by Spectrum

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Visible Spectrum

8.2.1 Visible Spectrum-Sensitive Image Sensors Used in Consumer Electronics

8.3 Non-Visible Spectrum

8.3.1 Infrared Rays

8.3.1.1 Ir Image Sensors Used in Surveillance, Automotive, and Machine Vision Applications

8.3.2 X-Rays

8.3.2.1 X-Ray Image Sensors Used in Dental and Surgical Radiography Applications

9 Image Sensor Market, by Array Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Linear Image Sensors

9.2.1 Offer Fast Scanning

9.3 Area Image Sensors

9.3.1 Ideal for Machine Vision Applications

10 Image Sensor Market, by Resolution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vga

10.2.1 Used in Automotive, Surveillance, Stereo Vision, Smart Vision, Automation, and Machine Vision Applications

10.3 1.3 Mp to 3 Mp

10.3.1 Larger Adoption in Video Surveillance and Automotive Applications

10.4 5 Mp to 10 Mp

10.4.1 Find Applications in Low-End Devices

10.5 12 Mp to 16 Mp

10.5.1 Used for High-Quality Image Capture

10.6 More Than 16 Mp

10.6.1 Increasingly Used in Multi-Camera Phones

11 Image Sensors Market, by End-User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace, Defense, and Homeland Security

11.2.1 Various Product Launches by Market Players to Boost Segment Growth

11.3 Automotive

11.3.1 Rear- and Side-View Cameras

11.3.1.1 Government Mandates for Vehicle and Passenger Safety to Fuel Demand for Rear- and Side-View Cameras

11.3.2 Forward-Looking Adas

11.3.2.1 Forward-Looking Adas to Capture Largest Share of Automotive Image Sensor Market During 2022-2027

11.3.3 In-Cabin Adas

11.3.3.1 In-Cabin Adas Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During 2022-2027

11.3.4 Camera Mirror Systems

11.3.4.1 Recently Commercialized Camera Mirror Systems Offer Multiple Benefits

11.4 Consumer Electronics

11.4.1 Smartphones and Tablets

11.4.1.1 Smartphones and Tablets Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

11.4.2 Desktops and Laptops

11.4.2.1 Remote Working Trend Augmented Use of Desktops and Laptops

11.4.3 Commercial Copiers and Scanners

11.4.3.1 Increased Demand for Commercial Copiers and Scanners to Bolster Growth of Contact Image Sensors

11.4.4 Photography and Videography Solutions

11.4.4.1 Steady Demand for Photography and Videography to Fuel Demand for Image Sensors

11.4.5 Residential Surveillance Systems

11.4.5.1 Image Sensor-Equipped Cameras Commonly Utilized to Increase Safety in Residential Areas

11.4.6 Wearables

11.4.6.1 Wearables Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2022-2027

11.4.7 Commercial Drones

11.4.7.1 Growing Utilization of Drones in Difficult Operations to Boost Adoption of Image Sensors

11.4.8 Service Robots

11.4.8.1 Image Sensor-Equipped Service Robots to Become Ubiquitous in Future

11.5 Medical and Life Sciences

11.5.1 X-Ray

11.5.1.1 X-Ray Image Sensors to Grow at Higher CAGR in Medical Image Sensor Market

11.5.2 Endoscopy

11.5.2.1 Advancements in Medical Industry Propel Use of Image Sensors in Endoscopy

11.6 Industrial

11.6.1 Machine Vision

11.6.1.1 Product Launches to Fuel Growth of Machine Vision Segment

11.6.2 Robotic Vision

11.6.2.1 Robotic Vision Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

11.6.3 Industrial Surveillance and Monitoring

11.6.3.1 Increasing Terror Threats and Rising Incidence of Raw Material Thefts to Fuel Growth of Segment

11.7 Commercial

11.7.1 Barcode Scanners

11.7.1.1 Use Image Sensors to Scan Special Codes Printed on Different Products and Components

11.7.2 Surveillance Systems

11.7.2.1 Rising Demand for Video Surveillance Systems from Retail and Banking Sectors Driving Growth of Segment

12 Image Sensor Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.2.1 Product Portfolio

13.2.2 Regional FocUS

13.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

13.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive Players

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Responsive Companies

13.6.3 Dynamic Companies

13.6.4 Starting Blocks

13.7 Company Footprint

13.8 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

13.8.1 Product Launches

13.8.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Sony Group

14.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.1.3 Omnivision

14.1.4 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

14.1.5 Galaxycore Shanghai Limited Corporation

14.1.6 on Semiconductor Corporation

14.1.7 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

14.1.8 Canon Inc.

14.1.9 Sk Hynix Inc.

14.1.10 Pixart Imaging Inc.

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

14.2.2 Pixelplus Co. Ltd

14.2.3 Ams Ag

14.2.4 Himax Technologies, Inc

14.2.5 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

14.2.6 Sharp Corporation

14.2.7 Gpixel Inc.

14.2.8 Nuvoton Technology Corporation

14.2.9 Diodes Incorporated

14.2.10 Gigajot Technology Inc.

14.2.11 Isdi

14.2.12 Andanta Gmbh

14.2.13 Photonfocus Ag

14.2.14 New Imaging Technologies

14.2.15 Ruixin Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

15 Appendix

