Xeeva wins the “Outstanding Procurement Solution Provider” award at the 7th Edition of ISM INDIA Forum & Awards 2022

SOUTHFIELD, MI, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, a leader in AI-powered spend management and procurement software serving hundreds of locations and enterprises worldwide is excited to announce that we have won the “Outstanding Procurement Solution Provider” Award at the 7th Edition of ISM INDIA Forum & Awards 2022 held in Mumbai.

The Award recognizes solution providers who work closely with individual customers, thereby providing quality customer service, high value for money & positive client feedback. This category is open to solutions and technology, consultancy, outsourcing & training organizations.

Xeeva received this award for its unique, AI-driven intelligent procurement solution. Their ability to provide intelligent insights and blend technology and service gave them an edge over their competitors.

Nina Vellayan, CEO Xeeva said “ISM is a great organization that benefits the entire procurement space with their collaborative conferences and leadership. We are very grateful to win the Outstanding Procurement Solution Provider Award as it validates all the hard work and innovation our team has accomplished over the last few years. ISM’s recognition of our advanced intelligent software is an exciting milestone that showcases the benefits our full-suite procurement solutions offer to customers.”

ISM is the first supply management institute in the world. Founded in 1915, it is the most respected, oldest, and largest Supply Management Institute in the world. ISM exists to lead and serve the procurement management professionals. The “CPO Awards 2022″ recognize & celebrate the collaborative efforts of individuals & teams in their journey towards procurement excellence through innovation, commitment & hard work, thereby making it the most sought-after award in the Procurement fraternity. The CPO Awards have received industry-wide recognition and have become one of the highest honors in the Procurement domain.

About ISM-India

Institute for Supply Management, India (ISM-India) based in Gurgaon (Delhi-NCR), is a not-for-profit association with Chapters in all major cities of India. ISM-INDIA is an affiliate of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) in the USA which is the largest supply management institute in the world with a membership base of more than 50,000 supply management professionals in 75 countries.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. With Xeeva’s data-driven spend management solutions, you can simplify, consolidate, manage, control, and conduct all spend-related activities in one place. Our end-to-end integrated cloud-based platform drives cost savings, performs data enrichment, increases visibility into spend, and adds efficiency gains throughout the procurement process. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com

