The Worldwide Digital Health Industry is Expected to Reach $456 Billion by 2027 at a 17.5% CAGR

The Global Digital Health Market was valued at US$ 150,884.30 Mn in 2021, estimated to reach US$ 456,340.45 Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of 17.52% from 2021-2027.



Digital health is defined as the use of information & communication technologies in the healthcare sector for the management of chronic disease from remote areas. Digital health solution aims to enhance patient care, disease management, and the overall healthcare experience for the user. This solution also enables healthcare providers to access health records, prepare a diagnosis history, reduce the need for duplicate tests & make efficient decisions. It also facilitates the identification of new illnesses/the worsening of existing ailments while lowering the total costs of healthcare.



Market Drivers



The use of smartphones by physicians in the United States has skyrocketed, resulting in increased digital health practice. Smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms are used by one-third of all adults in the United States, with doctors using them twice as much as the general population. For instance, it is estimated that over 5 billion people worldwide own a mobile device, with smartphones accounting for more than half of them.



This has resulted in a massive increase in the number of mobile applications for healthcare needs, fueling the industry's advancement. Furthermore, rapidly improving IT infrastructure, favorable government initiatives, rising demand for remote patient monitoring services, and increased venture capitalist investments will boost industry revenue.



Market Restraints



IT professionals are particularly interested in information security. Cyber-attacks in the industrial and consumer sectors have been widely reported in the past, and recent cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector are cause for concern.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established certain standards for digital health cyber security that are currently in use in the healthcare sector. This includes identifying a vulnerability or weakness in software, hardware, or another factor that may pose a risk in the application. This is due to the high risk of cyber-attacks, which are expected to slow down the Digital Health Market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Digital Health Market is segmented into product & service such as mHealth (mHealth Devices (Blood Glucose Meter, BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Apnea & Sleep Monitors, Pulse Oximetry, Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices & Heart Rate Meters, and Others), mHealth Services (Prevention Services, Diagnostic Services, Monitoring Services, Treatment Services, Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions, eHealth, Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving & Communications Systems (PACS), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Telehealth, Prescribing Solutions, Medical Apps, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Pharmacy Information Systems, and Others.



By Component, market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others



Regional Analysis



The Global Digital Health Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.



The market in North America is projected to dominate the Digital Health market owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of key players, adoption of smartphone users, and advancements in healthcare information technology in the region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in demand for remote monitoring services, and rise in number of internet users.



Key Players



Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, eCLINICALWORKS, General Electric company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Honeywell International Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Qualcomm technologies, Inc., etc.

