Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Featuring Broadcom, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike and HelpSystems Among Others

The global endpoint detection and response market reached a value of US$ 2.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.44 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.27% during 2021-2027.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) is an integrated endpoint security solution that provides protection against hacking attempts and stealing user data. It offers various features, such as network access control, threat protection, data loss prevention, and data classification.

It is widely used to collect, analyze, and monitor data activity from endpoints that indicate a threat. EDR assists organizations in ensuring a faster response time and understanding the chain of attack, thereby protecting the system against advanced forms of malware and credential theft. It also provides incident data search and investigation, advanced support to the data storage systems, threat hunting, data exploration, and suspicious activity detection.

As a result, it finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).



Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends:



The increasing need for improved incident response timing across various industry verticals due to the rising instances of security breaches and cyber threats are majorly driving the growth of the market. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of advanced behavioral analysis and machine learning (ML), to enhance the process of identifying suspicious files and malware and prevent data loss, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, rapid digitization of the healthcare sector has led an increasing volume of healthcare data, which has further led to the widespread adoption of EDR across the sector. This, in confluence with the rising need to provide quality medical services, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to provide innovative cybersecurity solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Cybereason, HelpSystems LLC, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., RSA Security LLC, SentinelOne, Sophos Ltd. and Trend Micro Incorporated.



