$8.4 Billion Worldwide Brain Monitoring Industry to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases is Driving Growth

The global brain monitoring market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.94% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Brain monitoring is a process that is widely utilized for monitoring neural and electrical activity by investigating the functionalities and structure of the brain. The procedure is done by using several brain monitoring devices, such as intracranial pressure monitors, electroencephalography (EEG) devices and magnetoencephalography (MEG), that track the brain functions effectively. By investigating the structure and function of the brain under the influence of anesthesia, these devices acquire the bilateral data and process the EEG signals to accurately diagnose neurological conditions.

Most of these devices are lightweight, portable, compact, cost-effective and powered by a single AAA battery. The most common neurological disorders that are monitored and treated with brain monitoring solutions include dementia, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, neuro infections, stroke, and cerebral palsy.



Brain Monitoring Market Trends:



The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases among the masses. This can be attributed to the considerable growth in the geriatric population that is susceptible to these disorders. With the advent of wireless technology, continual technological advancements and the miniaturization of medical devices, the size of various brain monitoring devices has been greatly reduced, which, in turn, is resulting in the greater adoption of these devices.

In line with this, the rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing healthcare expenditure is also creating a positive outlook for the market on the global level. Some of the other factors that are further contributing to the market growth include continual developments in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Elekta, General Electric Company, Integra LifeSciences, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG) and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global brain monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global brain monitoring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the procedure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global brain monitoring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



