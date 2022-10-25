Managed Services Market Estimated Size Valuation will be USD 598.2 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 12.98% from 2022 to 2030 - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ability to provide expert repair and backup services along with elimination of budget fluctuation will significantly benefit the growth of the global managed services market . The fulfilment of accurate staffing requirements and effectively utilizing business requirements will expand the demand for managed services in the industry. Managed services allow businesses to quickly adapt business changes and allow resource flexibility. The providence of effective backup facility at times of technological or any other disruption will increase the need for managed services in businesses. Deployment of excellent safeguard systems upon identifying the potential risks will significantly drive the global managed services market growth. Managed services help to eliminate downtime costs by enabling preventive measures.

The global managed services market will achieve an estimated market value of USD 598.2 Billion with an expected CAGR of 12.98% by 2030.

Furthermore, the managed services market can be classified into managed security, managed mobility, managed data centre and IT and managed information based on the types of services provided. The managed mobility services allow businesses to implement backup storage of data and documentation of important information. The multi-device digital experience platform provided by managed mobility services will immensely benefit the global market growth.

Mobility services imparts highly secured services and prevents unauthorised access into confidential data. The implementation of managed mobility service allows independence to the overall business model and benefits smooth business operations. The ability to maximize productivity for the mobile workforce expands the demand for managed services in the global market. The ability to prioritize and enrich cross-channel consistency serve as a major factor for growing demand of customer service automation. The collaboration of cloud and managed services allows professional to work and share data irrespective of their geographic location.

Managed Services Market Companies Overview

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Inc.

BMC Software Technologies

CA Inc.

Cisco Systems Company

DXC Technology

Ericsson

Lenovo Group

The outsourcing of business mobility to services providers allows the staff to focus on core business requirements rather than the deployment and management of mobile and software services of the business. Managed mobility services allow businesses to have effective authentication systems and provides protection against virus. The utilization of managed services allows to reduce burden from the IT team by providing easy availability of various technological services. The availability of end-user support creates maximized demand for the managed services in the global market.

Managed Services Market by Industries Overview

Telecommunications

IT

banking and finance

Managed Services Market by Enterprise Size Overview

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The re-launch as an independent division of DISYS was announced by D2M on May 2020 to facilitate their clients with enhanced operational management and to contribute as an effective medium of job creation. JumpCloud for MSPs was launched by JumpCloud on September 2022 to benefit of solving complex business challenges. The recent developments made in the managed services segment will help businesses improve their operation efficiency and contribute to the growth of the global managed services market.

Managed Services Market Component Overview

Software

Services

Managed Services Market Deployment Type Overview

On-Premise

Cloud

Managed Services Market by Service Type Overview

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Data Center & IT Infrastructure Services

Managed Infrastructure Services

The presence of medium and large-scale business will contribute to the regional managed services market growth. Advancements made in business technology and cloud services will rapidly increase demand for managed services. The presence of top managed service providers will significantly expand the regional market growth.

