Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Third quarter net income of $27.0 million ;



Linked quarter loan growth, net of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of 2.6% ;

Linked quarter net interest margin increased to 3.15% and net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.36% (1) ;

Annualized return on third quarter average assets of 1.43% ;

Annualized return on third quarter average tangible common equity of 19.94% (1) ; and

Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.16% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Southside reported net income of $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 8.0%, compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2021. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.06, or 6.7%, to $0.84 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $0.90 for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 14.23%, compared to 12.89% for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average assets was 1.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.61% for the same period in 2021.

“Third quarter financial results for 2022 were highlighted by net income of $27.0 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.84, annualized linked quarter loan growth of 10.1% and a 34.5% annualized linked quarter growth in net interest income,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Our asset quality remained strong and our tax-equivalent net interest margin increased six basis points to 3.36%. Continued migration into Texas from other states, job growth and company relocations has mitigated much of the impact of higher costs associated with inflation and higher interest rates. Overall, we believe that the long-term economic conditions and growth prospects in the markets we serve remain solid.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income was $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 8.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.84 and $0.90 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of an increase in provision for credit losses, a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in income tax expense. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Southside recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $5.1 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.43% and 14.23%, respectively, compared to 1.61% and 12.89%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.09% and 47.42%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 50.64% and 47.92%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 50.61% and 47.74%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $55.5 million, compared to $48.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 15.2%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2021 was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $4.4 million, or 8.7%, compared to $51.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average yield and balance of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average rate paid and balance of interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 3.15% and 3.36%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.96% and 3.16%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. Linked quarter, net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.07% and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased six basis points from 3.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income was $10.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 19.6%, compared to $12.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to a net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net gain of $1.4 million for the same period in 2021 and decreases in deposit services income, gain on sale of loans, brokerage services income and other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 12.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to a $2.1 million decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS, partially offset by a decrease in brokerage services and deposit services income.

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 5.4%, to $33.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $31.8 million for the same period in 2021. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including other noninterest expense, net occupancy expense, professional fees, software and data processing expense and advertising, travel and entertainment expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by the loss on the redemption of subordinated notes recorded in the third quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 4.2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits.

Income tax expense decreased $1.1 million, or 22.1%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.6 million, or 17.5%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 12.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 14.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and increased from 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income was $77.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $84.7 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $7.4 million, or 8.7%. Earnings per diluted common share were $2.39 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.59 for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 7.7%. The decrease in net income was largely driven by an increase in provision for credit losses, a decrease in noninterest income, and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by the increase in net interest income and the decrease in income tax expense. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we had a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $13.5 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.42% and 12.92%, respectively, compared to 1.60% and 12.80%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.46% and 47.76%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 52.23% and 49.53%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $155.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $140.2 million for the same period in 2021, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the increase in interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.08% and 3.29%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.94% and 3.14%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to higher average balances and yields on our interest earning assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income was $30.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of 19.4%, compared to $37.3 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the net loss on sale of securities AFS of $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net gain of $3.4 million for the same period in 2021 and a decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $96.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $93.7 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.1 million, or 3.3%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including software and data processing expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense and net occupancy expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by the loss on the redemption of subordinated notes recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense decreased $2.3 million, or 18.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Our ETR was approximately 11.8% and 13.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower ETR for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At September 30, 2022, we had $7.45 billion in total assets, compared to $7.26 billion at December 31, 2021 and $7.14 billion at September 30, 2021.

Loans at September 30, 2022 were $4.06 billion, an increase of $415.9 million, or 11.4%, compared to $3.65 billion at September 30, 2021. Our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, decreased $67.2 million over that same period due to forgiveness payments received for loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $483.1 million, or 13.5%, due to increases of $296.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $132.3 million in construction loans, $57.0 million in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) and $22.0 million in municipal loans. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $14.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $10.9 million in loans to individuals. Excluding a $2.7 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, linked quarter loans increased $103.1 million, or 2.6%, due to increases of $67.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $33.9 million in construction loans, $7.2 million in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans), and $6.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $8.0 million in municipal loans and $3.1 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at September 30, 2022 were $2.58 billion, a decrease of $269.8 million, or 9.5%, compared to $2.85 billion at September 30, 2021. Linked quarter, securities decreased $241.3 million, or 8.6%, from $2.82 billion at June 30, 2022, a result of sales of securities, principal payments and an increase in the unrealized losses in the portfolio that more than offset purchases during the quarter. During the third quarter, we transferred additional municipal securities and U.S. Agency MBS with fair values of approximately $41.8 million and $28.4 million, respectively, to held to maturity (“HTM”). All transfers from AFS to HTM were at the fair market value on the date of transfer. There was no impact to the income statement as a result of these transfers.

Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $6.18 billion, an increase of $849.5 million, or 15.9%, compared to $5.33 billion at September 30, 2021. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $67.3 million, or 1.1%, from $6.25 billion at June 30, 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, brokered deposits increased $102.3 million, or 15.5%, compared to June 30, 2022, due to an increase in the brokered CD category, and increased $648.5 million, or 571.4%, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily due to funding our cash flow hedge swaps in place of the Federal Home Loan Bank advances to obtain lower cost funding.

On March 1, 2022, our board of directors approved a Stock Repurchase Plan, authorizing the repurchase, from time to time, of up to 1.0 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, we purchased 8,613 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.93 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan, resulting in 685,201 authorized shares remaining. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, there have been no additional purchases.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 were $11.7 million, or 0.16% of total assets, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 5.7%, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and a slight decrease from $11.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to $36.5 million, or 0.90% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $38.0 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to improved asset quality, offset slightly by continued economic uncertainty related to inflation and recessionary concerns. The allowance for loan losses was $35.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.3 million and a reversal of provision of $4.4 million for the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a reversal of provision of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net recoveries of $37,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million and a reversal of provision of $0.7 million for the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a reversal of provision of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we recorded reversals of provision of $0.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at September 30, 2022 was $2.1 million and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share on August 4, 2022, which was paid on September 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.45 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 56 branches in Texas and operates a network of 75 ATMs/ITMs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of 2022 2021 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 110,620 $ 111,099 $ 90,399 $ 91,120 $ 83,346 Interest earning deposits 3,476 12,910 72,158 110,633 3,787 Federal funds sold 81,031 48,280 24,550 — — Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,424,562 1,733,354 2,065,984 2,764,325 2,753,104 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,151,205 1,083,672 474,319 90,780 92,479 Total securities 2,575,767 2,817,026 2,540,303 2,855,105 2,845,583 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,887 13,726 3,757 14,375 27,248 Loans held for sale 421 815 1,576 1,684 1,131 Loans 4,063,495 3,963,041 3,800,916 3,645,162 3,647,585 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,506 ) (35,449 ) (35,524 ) (35,273 ) (38,022 ) Net loans 4,026,989 3,927,592 3,765,392 3,609,889 3,609,563 Premises & equipment, net 142,653 142,772 142,880 142,509 142,736 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 5,137 5,687 6,273 6,895 7,553 Bank owned life insurance 133,394 132,675 131,923 131,232 130,522 Other assets 160,256 192,363 138,788 95,044 83,106 Total assets $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 $ 7,259,602 $ 7,135,691 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,759,959 $ 1,735,488 $ 1,630,056 $ 1,644,775 $ 1,596,781 Interest bearing deposits 4,421,200 4,512,921 4,440,343 4,077,552 3,734,874 Total deposits 6,181,159 6,248,409 6,070,399 5,722,327 5,331,655 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 318,252 212,179 34,067 367,257 679,928 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 98,639 98,604 98,569 98,534 98,500 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized

debt issuance costs 60,264 60,262 60,261 60,260 60,259 Other liabilities 87,797 254,825 71,578 99,052 87,483 Total liabilities 6,746,111 6,874,279 6,334,874 6,347,430 6,257,825 Shareholders' equity 707,636 731,782 784,241 912,172 877,866 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 $ 7,259,602 $ 7,135,691





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 2022 2021 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,

Income Statement: Total interest income $ 66,880 $ 57,100 $ 53,873 $ 54,760 $ 55,076 Total interest expense 11,365 6,022 4,967 5,359 6,870 Net interest income 55,515 51,078 48,906 49,401 48,206 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,494 (633 ) 294 (3,421 ) (5,071 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 54,021 51,711 48,612 52,822 53,277 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,241 6,496 6,628 6,855 6,779 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (99 ) (2,177 ) (1,543 ) 463 1,381 Gain on sale of loans 109 208 178 356 299 Trust fees 1,407 1,520 1,494 1,586 1,494 Bank owned life insurance 720 720 691 710 637 Brokerage services 701 1,098 809 907 846 Other 1,190 1,232 2,468 1,134 1,333 Total noninterest income 10,269 9,097 10,725 12,011 12,769

Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,368 20,329 19,969 20,067 19,777 Net occupancy 3,847 3,654 3,656 3,541 3,532 Advertising, travel & entertainment 789 716 737 876 579 ATM expense 317 356 281 345 311 Professional fees 1,412 1,147 927 849 1,135 Software and data processing 1,736 1,739 1,631 1,454 1,503 Communications 497 509 503 544 552 FDIC insurance 485 477 472 464 454 Amortization of intangibles 550 586 622 658 695 Loss on redemption of subordinated notes — — — — 1,118 Other 2,463 2,593 2,397 2,536 2,107 Total noninterest expense 33,464 32,106 31,195 31,334 31,763 Income before income tax expense 30,826 28,702 28,142 33,499 34,283 Income tax expense 3,875 3,297 3,146 4,812 4,977 Net income $ 26,951 $ 25,405 $ 24,996 $ 28,687 $ 29,306 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 32,112 32,119 32,357 32,311 32,465 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 32,221 32,251 32,537 32,487 32,556 Common shares outstanding end of period 32,127 32,108 32,294 32,352 32,273 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 0.89 $ 0.90 Diluted 0.84 0.79 0.77 0.88 0.90 Book value per common share 22.03 22.79 24.28 28.20 27.20 Tangible book value per common share (1) 15.61 16.35 17.86 21.77 20.74 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.39 0.33 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.57 % 1.61 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 14.23 13.33 11.42 12.67 12.89 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.94 18.62 15.20 16.80 17.10 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.00 3.66 3.53 3.55 3.59 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.92 0.52 0.44 0.46 0.59 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.36 3.30 3.22 3.23 3.16 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 3.08 3.14 3.09 3.09 3.00 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 142.83 144.54 141.93 141.21 138.86 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.77 1.79 1.75 1.72 1.75 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 47.42 47.74 48.15 47.61 47.92

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended 2022 2021 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Nonperforming Assets: $ 11,717 $ 11,815 $ 11,455 $ 11,609 $ 12,424 Nonaccrual loans 3,039 3,119 2,357 2,536 3,013 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days — — — — — Troubled debt restructured loans 8,481 8,568 9,098 9,073 9,371 Other real estate owned 162 128 — — 25 Repossessed assets 35 — — — 15 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.17 Total loans 0.29 0.30 0.30 0.32 0.34 Total loans and OREO 0.29 0.30 0.30 0.32 0.34 Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO 0.29 0.30 0.30 0.32 0.35 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 1,201.25 1,136.55 1,507.17 1,390.89 1,261.93 Nonperforming assets 311.56 300.03 310.12 303.84 306.04 Total loans 0.90 0.89 0.93 0.97 1.04 Total loans, excluding PPP loans 0.90 0.90 0.94 0.98 1.06 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.02 — — — 0.05 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.49 9.62 11.02 12.57 12.30 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.98 12.83 13.67 14.17 14.07 Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.07 13.94 14.86 15.43 15.35 Total risk-based capital 16.50 16.38 17.50 18.15 18.18 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.09 10.34 10.39 10.33 10.14 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 6.92 7.10 8.35 9.99 9.66 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 10.02 10.64 12.28 12.42 12.51

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended 2022 2021 Loan Portfolio Composition Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 554,345 $ 520,484 $ 490,166 $ 447,860 $ 422,095 1-4 Family Residential 646,692 640,706 647,837 651,140 660,689 Commercial 1,901,921 1,834,734 1,722,577 1,598,172 1,605,132 Commercial Loans 433,538 428,974 401,144 418,998 443,708 Municipal Loans 449,219 457,239 455,155 443,078 427,259 Loans to Individuals 77,780 80,904 84,037 85,914 88,702 Total Loans $ 4,063,495 $ 3,963,041 $ 3,800,916 $ 3,645,162 $ 3,647,585 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 35,449 $ 35,524 $ 35,273 $ 38,022 $ 42,913 Loans charged-off (686 ) (479 ) (555 ) (489 ) (940 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 449 516 540 455 437 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (237 ) 37 (15 ) (34 ) (503 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,294 (112 ) 266 (2,715 ) (4,388 ) Balance at end of period $ 36,506 $ 35,449 $ 35,524 $ 35,273 $ 38,022 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 1,891 $ 2,412 $ 2,384 $ 3,090 $ 3,773 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 200 (521 ) 28 (706 ) (683 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,091 $ 1,891 $ 2,412 $ 2,384 $ 3,090 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 38,597 $ 37,340 $ 37,936 $ 37,657 $ 41,112

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Income Statement: Total interest income $ 177,853 $ 161,227 Total interest expense 22,354 21,071 Net interest income 155,499 140,156 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,155 (13,543 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 154,344 153,699 Noninterest income Deposit services 19,365 19,513 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale (3,819 ) 3,399 Gain on sale of loans 495 1,285 Trust fees 4,421 4,373 Bank owned life insurance 2,131 1,908 Brokerage services 2,608 2,476 Other 4,890 4,371 Total noninterest income 30,091 37,325 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 61,666 59,825 Net occupancy 11,157 10,698 Advertising, travel & entertainment 2,242 1,491 ATM expense 954 821 Professional fees 3,486 3,166 Software and data processing 5,106 4,221 Communications 1,509 1,689 FDIC insurance 1,434 1,343 Amortization of intangibles 1,758 2,191 Loss on redemption of subordinated notes — 1,118 Other 7,453 7,133 Total noninterest expense 96,765 93,696 Income before income tax expense 87,670 97,328 Income tax expense 10,318 12,614 Net income $ 77,352 $ 84,714 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 32,195 32,641 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 32,341 32,759 Common shares outstanding end of period 32,127 32,273 Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.40 $ 2.60 Diluted 2.39 2.59 Book value per common share 22.03 27.20 Tangible book value per common share (1) 15.61 20.74 Cash dividends paid per common share 1.02 0.98 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.60 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.92 12.80 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.74 17.12 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.74 3.58 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.63 0.61 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.29 3.14 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 3.11 2.97 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 143.10 137.45 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.77 1.77 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 47.76 49.53

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Nonperforming Assets: $ 11,717 $ 12,424 Nonaccrual loans 3,039 3,013 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days — — Troubled debt restructured loans 8,481 9,371 Other real estate owned 162 25 Repossessed assets 35 15 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.16 0.17 Total loans 0.29 0.34 Total loans and OREO 0.29 0.34 Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO 0.29 0.35 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 1,201.25 1,261.93 Nonperforming assets 311.56 306.04 Total loans 0.90 1.04 Total loans, excluding PPP loans 0.90 1.06 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.01 0.03 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.49 12.30 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.98 14.07 Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.07 15.35 Total risk-based capital 16.50 18.18 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.09 10.14 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 6.92 9.66 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 10.97 12.48

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Loan Portfolio Composition 2022 2021 Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 554,345 $ 422,095 1-4 Family Residential 646,692 660,689 Commercial 1,901,921 1,605,132 Commercial Loans 433,538 443,708 Municipal Loans 449,219 427,259 Loans to Individuals 77,780 88,702 Total Loans $ 4,063,495 $ 3,647,585 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 35,273 $ 49,006 Loans charged-off (1,720 ) (2,262 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 1,505 1,525 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (215 ) (737 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,448 (10,247 ) Balance at end of period $ 36,506 $ 38,022 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 2,384 $ 6,386 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (293 ) (3,296 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,091 $ 3,090 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 38,597 $ 41,112

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,012,547 $ 45,992 4.55 % $ 3,847,614 $ 39,088 4.07 % Loans held for sale 606 7 4.58 % 1,776 18 4.07 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 626,136 4,896 3.10 % 617,603 4,632 3.01 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,750,952 14,455 3.28 % 1,653,871 13,599 3.30 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 520,501 4,770 3.64 % 417,057 3,238 3.11 % Total securities 2,897,589 24,121 3.30 % 2,688,531 21,469 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 24,013 101 1.67 % 17,663 77 1.75 % Interest earning deposits 18,664 105 2.23 % 77,894 125 0.64 % Federal funds sold 46,106 269 2.31 % 37,343 79 0.85 % Total earning assets 6,999,525 70,595 4.00 % 6,670,821 60,856 3.66 % Cash and due from banks 102,840 100,231 Accrued interest and other assets 433,532 446,136 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,706 ) (35,895 ) Total assets $ 7,500,191 $ 7,181,293

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 685,947 481 0.28 % $ 670,187 326 0.20 % Certificates of deposits 588,212 1,452 0.98 % 518,104 578 0.45 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,164,961 5,954 0.75 % 3,175,385 3,360 0.42 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,439,120 7,887 0.70 % 4,363,676 4,264 0.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 173,838 1,078 2.46 % 55,990 224 1.60 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,621 1,004 4.04 % 98,586 1,000 4.07 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,263 669 4.40 % 60,262 471 3.13 % Repurchase agreements 30,530 54 0.70 % 30,055 18 0.24 % Other borrowings 98,174 673 2.72 % 6,549 45 2.76 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,900,546 11,365 0.92 % 4,615,118 6,022 0.52 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,746,245 1,702,985 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,881 98,870 Total liabilities 6,748,672 6,416,973 Shareholders’ equity 751,519 764,320 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,500,191 $ 7,181,293 Net interest income (FTE) $ 59,230 $ 54,834 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.36 % 3.30 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.08 % 3.14 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,703,980 $ 35,625 3.90 % $ 3,668,767 $ 36,740 3.97 % Loans held for sale 928 8 3.50 % 1,980 11 2.20 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 644,706 4,608 2.90 % 590,104 4,215 2.83 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,563,185 12,683 3.29 % 1,508,196 12,699 3.34 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 566,941 4,017 2.87 % 650,685 4,394 2.68 % Total securities 2,774,832 21,308 3.11 % 2,748,985 21,308 3.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 20,677 113 2.22 % 38,832 175 1.79 % Interest earning deposits 44,642 24 0.22 % 43,841 22 0.20 % Federal funds sold 8,651 4 0.19 % — — — Total earning assets 6,553,710 57,082 3.53 % 6,502,405 58,256 3.55 % Cash and due from banks 107,144 103,126 Accrued interest and other assets 607,235 662,654 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,636 ) (38,317 ) Total assets $ 7,232,453 $ 7,229,868 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 652,394 273 0.17 % $ 624,377 264 0.17 % Certificates of deposit 563,599 594 0.43 % 632,150 681 0.43 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,097,966 2,370 0.31 % 2,558,289 1,289 0.20 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,313,959 3,237 0.30 % 3,814,816 2,234 0.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 122,783 366 1.21 % 609,310 1,758 1.14 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,552 998 4.11 % 98,517 1,011 4.07 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,261 356 2.40 % 60,259 345 2.27 % Repurchase agreements 21,494 10 0.19 % 21,874 11 0.20 % Other borrowings 467 — — — — — Total interest bearing liabilities 4,617,516 4,967 0.44 % 4,604,776 5,359 0.46 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,642,973 1,637,914 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,009 88,982 Total liabilities 6,344,498 6,331,672 Shareholders’ equity 887,955 898,196 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,232,453 $ 7,229,868 Net interest income (FTE) $ 52,115 $ 52,897 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.22 % 3.23 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.09 % 3.09 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, loans totaling $2.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,662,496 $ 37,744 4.09 % Loans held for sale 1,640 12 2.90 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 532,679 3,853 2.87 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,453,275 12,315 3.36 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 738,287 4,405 2.37 % Total securities 2,724,241 20,573 3.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 39,786 111 1.11 % Interest earning deposits 39,382 24 0.24 % Total earning assets 6,467,545 58,464 3.59 % Cash and due from banks 99,113 Accrued interest and other assets 684,917 Less: Allowance for loan losses (43,052 ) Total assets $ 7,208,523 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 598,118 249 0.17 % Certificates of deposit 629,718 789 0.50 % Interest bearing demand accounts 2,496,037 1,196 0.19 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,723,873 2,234 0.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 656,474 1,865 1.13 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 195,204 2,417 4.91 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,258 345 2.27 % Repurchase agreements 21,634 9 0.17 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,657,443 6,870 0.59 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,551,298 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 97,954 Total liabilities 6,306,695 Shareholders’ equity 901,828 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,208,523 Net interest income (FTE) $ 51,594 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.16 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.00 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2021, loans totaling $3.0 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,855,844 $ 120,705 4.19 % $ 3,667,941 $ 110,927 4.04 % Loans held for sale 1,102 33 4.00 % 2,092 45 2.88 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 629,413 14,136 3.00 % 409,251 9,097 2.97 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,656,691 40,737 3.29 % 1,373,206 35,076 3.42 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 501,330 12,025 3.21 % 841,361 15,140 2.41 % Total securities 2,787,434 66,898 3.21 % 2,623,818 59,313 3.02 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 20,796 291 1.87 % 37,116 355 1.28 % Interest earning deposits 46,972 254 0.72 % 37,939 56 0.20 % Federal funds sold 30,837 352 1.53 % — — — Total earning assets 6,742,985 188,533 3.74 % 6,368,906 170,696 3.58 % Cash and due from banks 103,390 92,206 Accrued interest and other assets 492,173 672,558 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,746 ) (44,664 ) Total assets $ 7,302,802 $ 7,089,006 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 669,632 1,080 0.22 % $ 562,699 689 0.16 % Certificates of deposit 556,728 2,624 0.63 % 674,452 2,954 0.59 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,146,350 11,684 0.50 % 2,433,120 3,527 0.19 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,372,710 15,388 0.47 % 3,670,271 7,170 0.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 117,724 1,668 1.89 % 684,280 5,590 1.09 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,587 3,002 4.07 % 196,572 7,235 4.92 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,262 1,496 3.32 % 60,257 1,045 2.32 % Repurchase agreements 27,393 82 0.40 % 22,387 31 0.19 % Other borrowings 35,421 718 2.71 % — — — Total interest bearing liabilities 4,712,097 22,354 0.63 % 4,633,767 21,071 0.61 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,697,779 1,475,828 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,161 94,536 Total liabilities 6,502,037 6,204,131 Shareholders’ equity 800,765 884,875 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,302,802 $ 7,089,006 Net interest income (FTE) $ 166,179 $ 149,625 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.29 % 3.14 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.11 % 2.97 %

(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2022 and 2021, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 26,951 $ 25,405 $ 24,996 $ 28,687 $ 29,306 $ 77,352 $ 84,714 After-tax amortization expense 435 463 491 520 549 1,389 1,731 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 27,386 $ 25,868 $ 25,487 $ 29,207 $ 29,855 $ 78,741 $ 86,445 Average shareholders' equity $ 751,519 $ 764,320 $ 887,955 $ 898,196 $ 901,828 $ 800,765 $ 884,875 Less: Average intangibles for the period (206,591 ) (207,163 ) (207,774 ) (208,412 ) (209,097 ) (207,172 ) (209,817 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 544,928 $ 557,157 $ 680,181 $ 689,784 $ 692,731 $ 593,593 $ 675,058 Return on average tangible common equity 19.94 % 18.62 % 15.20 % 16.80 % 17.10 % 17.74 % 17.12 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 707,636 $ 731,782 $ 784,241 $ 912,172 $ 877,866 $ 707,636 $ 877,866 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (206,253 ) (206,803 ) (207,389 ) (208,011 ) (208,669 ) (206,253 ) (208,669 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 501,383 $ 524,979 $ 576,852 $ 704,161 $ 669,197 $ 501,383 $ 669,197 Total assets at end of period $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 $ 7,259,602 $ 7,135,691 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,135,691 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (206,253 ) (206,803 ) (207,389 ) (208,011 ) (208,669 ) (206,253 ) (208,669 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 7,247,494 $ 7,399,258 $ 6,911,726 $ 7,051,591 $ 6,927,022 $ 7,247,494 $ 6,927,022 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 6.92 % 7.10 % 8.35 % 9.99 % 9.66 % 6.92 % 9.66 % Common shares outstanding end of period 32,127 32,108 32,294 32,352 32,273 32,127 32,273 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.61 $ 16.35 $ 17.86 $ 21.77 $ 20.74 $ 15.61 $ 20.74 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 55,515 $ 51,078 $ 48,906 $ 49,401 $ 48,206 $ 155,499 $ 140,156 Tax-equivalent adjustments: Loans 742 762 745 740 722 2,249 2,180 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,973 2,994 2,464 2,756 2,666 8,431 7,289 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 59,230 54,834 52,115 52,897 51,594 166,179 149,625 Noninterest income 10,269 9,097 10,725 12,011 12,769 30,091 37,325 Nonrecurring income (2) 99 2,177 706 (463 ) (1,381 ) 2,982 (3,399 ) Total revenue $ 69,598 $ 66,108 $ 63,546 $ 64,445 $ 62,982 $ 199,252 $ 183,551 Noninterest expense $ 33,464 $ 32,106 $ 31,195 $ 31,334 $ 31,763 $ 96,765 $ 93,696 Pre-tax amortization expense (550 ) (586 ) (622 ) (658 ) (695 ) (1,758 ) (2,191 ) Nonrecurring expense (3) 87 39 22 8 (888 ) 148 (588 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 33,001 $ 31,559 $ 30,595 $ 30,684 $ 30,180 $ 95,155 $ 90,917 Efficiency ratio 50.09 % 50.61 % 50.71 % 50.34 % 50.64 % 50.46 % 52.23 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 47.42 % 47.74 % 48.15 % 47.61 % 47.92 % 47.76 % 49.53 % Average earning assets $ 6,999,525 $ 6,670,821 $ 6,553,710 $ 6,502,405 $ 6,467,545 $ 6,742,985 $ 6,368,906 Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.07 % 3.03 % 3.01 % 2.96 % 3.08 % 2.94 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.29 % 3.14 % Net interest spread 2.87 % 2.91 % 2.89 % 2.88 % 2.79 % 2.90 % 2.77 % Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 3.08 % 3.14 % 3.09 % 3.09 % 3.00 % 3.11 % 2.97 %

(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.

(3) These adjustments may include loss on redemption of subordinated notes, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.





