The Worldwide Forensics Technology Industry is Projected to Reach $44.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.



The forensic technology includes DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, ballistic forensics, and fingerprinting analysis. Forensic technology helps in the investigation of criminal sites. The various samples collected through investigation are tested with advanced forensic tools. For instance, DNA profiling tools are used to identify individuals on the basis of their unique genetic makeup.



The increased incidence of crimes such as cybercrimes, harassment against women, and homicides majorly drive the market growth. In addition, proactive initiatives taken by government organizations, such as funding to support forensic research, are anticipated to drive the demand for forensic technology across the globe.



Moreover, advancements and improved accuracy of DNA testing tools has boosted the market growth. In addition, rise in pressure on investigating authority to clear backlog cases and outsourcing of case results by government of various countries drive the growth of market.



In addition, initiatives taken by respective governments to control cybercrime contribute in growth of market. For instance, in November 2020, the UK government launched a new National Cyber Force (NCF) to tackle the growth in problem of cybercrime. However, the lack of accuracy in the results obtained using these technologies may limit the growth of market.



The forensics technology market is segmented on the basis of type and region. By type, the market is divided into services and products. The services are further divided into DNA profiling, fingerprinting analysis, chemical analysis, firearm analysis, and others. The products are further classified as DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, ballistic forensics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Belkasoft, GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE Company), Eurofins MedigenomixForensik GmbH (Forensic division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), LGC Limited, Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.), NMS Labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific inc., Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra-Electronics Holdings plc.).



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the forensics technology market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing forensics technology market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the forensics technology market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global forensics technology market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

