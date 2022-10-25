PelicanCorp to Appear at the Canadian Common Ground Alliance Damage Prevention Symposium

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is scheduled to take part in multiple panels at the Canadian Common Ground Alliance (CCGA) Damage Prevention Symposium. This year, the Symposium is being held at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Resort in Whistler, British Columbia, Oct. 25-27.

The CCGA Symposium is a signature event, attracting hundreds of damage prevention management professionals and decision-makers from across Canada. Participants include stakeholder groups from a wide variety of industries - public municipalities, oil and gas, telecommunications, electrical transmission/distribution, water and sewer, emergency management, surveyors, regulators, One Call Centers, excavators, utility locate service providers, risk management operations - anyone involved in the protection of underground infrastructure and damage prevention.

"We are committed to informing our industry about the latest technologies for optimizing workflows, boosting safety, and preventing damage to underground infrastructure," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We're all excited to exchange the latest news, developments, and technology changes that will impact the surging investments in infrastructure taking place around the world. The CCGA Symposium presents a unique opportunity to meet with Canadian and North American damage prevention industry professionals."

The Canadian Common Ground Alliance is focused on maximizing the value of this dynamic and engaging event for its attendees, providing practical, relevant information on damage prevention and public awareness initiatives. Expanding stakeholder knowledge of the latest programs, technologies, and efforts taking place today will help protect essential infrastructure and reduce accidental damage over the next decade and beyond.

"Networking with industry peers and adding our voice to the conversation is the best way for PelicanCorp to share the resources and best practices we've gathered from our global experience," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officer, PelicanCorp. "Collaboration and the sharing of new technologies creates a win-win solution for everyone. It's a vital characteristic of the underground asset damage prevention industry."

Stop by Booth #20 to learn more about the latest technologies offered by PelicanCorp. While you're there, Enter to Win an all-expense-paid trip to the 2023 Common Ground Alliance Conference in Orlando, Florida, on April 17-21.

Registration is open for the 2022 Canadian Common Ground Alliance.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Denny Michael

PelicanCorp

marketing@pelicancorp.com

