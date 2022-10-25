Provident Financial Holdings Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results

Net Income of $2.09 Million in the September 2022 Quarter



Net Interest Margin Expands 12 Basis Points in Comparison

to the Prior Sequential Quarter(1)

Loans Held for Investment Increase 6% from June 30, 2022 to $993.9 Million

Total Deposits Increase 3% from June 30, 2022 to $985.3 Million

Improving Asset Quality with a $70,000 Provision for Loan Losses

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced first quarter earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $2.09 million, or $0.29 per diluted share (on 7.31 million average diluted shares outstanding), down 22 percent from net income of $2.67 million, or $0.35 per diluted share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to salaries and employee benefits expenses increasing $1.02 million resulting from the $1.20 million credit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”) recognized in the first quarter of last year (not replicated this quarter) and a $409,000 change to a $70,000 provision for loan losses this quarter in contrast to a $339,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the same quarter last year, partly offset by a $1.08 million increase in net interest income.

“We continue to make progress on improving our fundamental financial performance as demonstrated by the growth in loans held for investment, the expansion of the net interest margin, our well controlled operating expenses, and strong credit quality” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “To date, we have not experienced a meaningful deterioration in the financial operating environment as a result of higher inflation or higher interest rates. Nonetheless, if deteriorating general economic conditions progress and begin to impact us, we remain confident that our strong capital position will help us weather the storm,” said Mr. Blunden.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 0.69 percent, down from 0.89 percent for the same period of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 6.42 percent, down from 8.39 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2022(1).

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.09 million net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflects a 15 percent decrease from $2.46 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily attributable to a $492,000 increase in non-interest expenses (mainly in professional expenses and premises and occupancy expenses), a $162,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $481,000 change to a $70,000 provision for loan losses this quarter in contrast to a $411,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, partly offset by a $459,000 increase in net interest income. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $0.29 per share, down 15 percent from the $0.34 per share during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Return on average assets was 0.69 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, down from 0.83 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 6.42 percent, down from 7.72 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022(1).

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, net interest income increased $1.08 million or 14 percent to $8.97 million from $7.89 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a higher net interest margin primarily due to a shift in the composition of interest-earning assets towards higher yielding loans held for investment and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning deposits reflecting recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate. The net interest margin during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 34 basis points to 3.05 percent from 2.71 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points to 3.36 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from 3.01 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by only three basis points to 0.35 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.32 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by one percent to $1.18 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average balance of loans held for investment was mainly offset by decreases in the average balance of investment securities and interest-earning deposits.

Interest income on loans receivable increased by $925,000, or 11 percent, to $9.10 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $8.18 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average balance, partly offset by a lower average yield. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $107.9 million, or 13 percent, to $960.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $852.7 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $84.6 million, up 39 percent from $60.9 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $31.7 million, down 41 percent from $53.9 million in the same quarter last year. The average yield on loans receivable decreased by four basis points to 3.79 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from an average yield of 3.83 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 33 percent to $296,000 from $441,000 in the same quarter last year, attributable primarily to fewer loan payoffs.

Interest income from investment securities increased $118,000, or 28 percent, to $536,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $418,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2022. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 40 basis points to 1.16 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.76 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($238,000 vs. $510,000) attributable to a lower total principal repayment ($9.3 million vs. $17.0 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities. The average balance of investment securities decreased by $35.5 million, or 16 percent, to $184.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $219.9 million in the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $123,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up slightly from $122,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.2 million, virtually unchanged from the same quarter of fiscal 2022 and the average yield was also virtually unchanged.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $139,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up 348 percent from $31,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 2.30 percent, up 215 basis points from 0.15 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits decreased $58.6 million, or 71 percent, to $23.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $82.2 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to the utilization of these excess funds for loan portfolio growth.

Interest expense on deposits for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $317,000, a small increase from $313,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a higher average balance. The average balance of deposits increased $10.0 million, or one percent, to $962.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $952.3 million in the same quarter last year. The average cost of deposits was unchanged at 0.13 percent as compared to the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” increased $7.9 million, or one percent, to $842.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $834.4 million at June 30, 2022 and time deposits increased $21.9 million, or 18 percent, to $143.0 million at September 30, 2022 from $121.1 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit of $30.0 million with a weighted average cost of 2.83% (including broker fees).

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $71,000, or 13 percent, to $616,000 from $545,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily the result of a higher average cost and, to a lesser extent, a higher average balance. The average cost of borrowings increased by 18 basis points to 2.39 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from 2.21 percent in the same quarter last year, and the average balance of borrowings increased by $4.5 million to $102.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $97.7 million in the same quarter last year.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $70,000, as compared to the $339,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded during the same period last year and the $411,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter). The provision for loan losses primarily reflects an increase in loans held for investment in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 while the overall loan credit quality remains very strong.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $459,000 or 32 percent to $964,000, or 0.08 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.12 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 are comprised of five single-family loans, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were comprised of seven single-family loans. At both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $4,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, as compared to net loan recoveries of $165,000 or 0.08 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and net loan recoveries of $6,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets were $964,000 at September 30, 2022 which consist solely of loans in the substandard category; while classified assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.6 million, consisting of $224,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.4 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $5.6 million or 0.57 percent of gross loans held for investment at September 30, 2022, virtually unchanged from the $5.6 million or 0.59 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2022. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at September 30, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $66,000, or six percent, to $1.00 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.07 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $78,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees, attributable primarily to lower loan prepayment fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $162,000, or 14 percent, primarily as a result of decreases in loan servicing and other fees and in card and processing fees.

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.27 million or 22 percent to $6.94 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $5.67 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in the non-interest expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily due to the $1.20 million credit from the ERTC in the first quarter last year (not replicated this quarter). On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses increased by $492,000 or eight percent to $6.94 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.45 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to increases in professional expenses and premises and occupancy expenses.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1), defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 70 percent, up from 63 percent in the same quarter last year and 67 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $867,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, down 10 percent from $961,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 29.3 percent, up from 26.5 percent in the same quarter last year. The higher effective tax rate in the first quarter of last year was primarily attributable to the non-taxable treatment of the ERTC for state tax purposes in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 that was not applicable in this quarter.

The Company repurchased 49,624 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $14.57 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 pursuant to its April 2022 stock repurchase plan. As of September 30, 2022, a total of 314,635 shares or 86 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 28, 2023.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

(1) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,701 $ 23,414 $ 60,121 $ 85,680 $ 88,249 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 176,162 185,745 195,579 205,065 205,821 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 2,517 2,676 2,944 3,118 3,316 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,638; $5,564; $5,969; $6,608 and $7,413, respectively; includes $1,350; $1,396; $1,470; $1,555 and $1,577 at fair value, respectively 993,942 939,992 893,563 852,006 859,035 Accrued interest receivable 3,054 2,966 2,850 2,862 2,909 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,239 8,239 8,155 8,155 8,155 Premises and equipment, net 8,707 8,826 8,957 8,942 9,014 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,593 15,180 15,665 16,577 15,782 Total assets $ 1,245,915 $ 1,187,038 $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 $ 1,192,281 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits $ 123,314 $ 125,089 $ 117,097 $ 112,022 $ 120,883 Interest-bearing deposits 862,010 830,415 846,403 844,326 835,859 Total deposits 985,324 955,504 963,500 956,348 956,742 Borrowings 115,000 85,000 80,000 80,000 90,000 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 16,402 17,884 16,717 18,123 17,304 Total liabilities 1,116,726 1,058,388 1,060,217 1,054,471 1,064,046 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 7,235,560; 7,285,184; 7,320,672; 7,389,943 and 7,491,705 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 98,559 98,826 98,617 98,404 98,179 Retained earnings 203,750 202,680 201,237 200,569 199,344 Treasury stock at cost (10,994,055; 10,944,431; 10,908,943; 10,839,672 and 10,737,910 shares, respectively) (173,286 ) (173,041 ) (172,459 ) (171,280 ) (169,537 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (17 ) 2 39 58 66 Total stockholders’ equity 129,189 128,650 127,617 127,934 128,235 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,245,915 $ 1,187,038 $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 $ 1,192,281





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 9,100 $ 8,175 Investment securities 536 418 FHLB – San Francisco stock 123 122 Interest-earning deposits 139 31 Total interest income 9,898 8,746 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 60 57 Savings deposits 44 41 Time deposits 213 215 Borrowings 616 545 Total interest expense 933 858 Net interest income 8,965 7,888 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 70 (339 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses 8,895 8,227 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 108 186 Deposit account fees 343 312 Card and processing fees 381 405 Other 171 166 Total non-interest income 1,003 1,069 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,139 3,120 Premises and occupancy 861 905 Equipment 311 288 Professional expenses 592 461 Sales and marketing expenses 147 142 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 135 137 Other 756 615 Total non-interest expense 6,941 5,668 Income before income taxes 2,957 3,628 Provision for income taxes 867 961 Net income $ 2,090 $ 2,667 Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Cash dividend per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information) Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 9,100 $ 8,485 $ 7,581 $ 7,920 $ 8,175 Investment securities 536 540 515 433 418 FHLB – San Francisco stock 123 121 123 123 122 Interest-earning deposits 139 69 39 35 31 Total interest income 9,898 9,215 8,258 8,511 8,746 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 60 51 54 58 57 Savings deposits 44 44 42 45 41 Time deposits 213 160 178 199 215 Borrowings 616 454 446 546 545 Total interest expense 933 709 720 848 858 Net interest income 8,965 8,506 7,538 7,663 7,888 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 70 (411 ) (645 ) (1,067 ) (339 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses 8,895 8,917 8,183 8,730 8,227 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 108 189 237 444 186 Deposit account fees 343 336 329 325 312 Card and processing fees 381 457 378 399 405 Other 171 183 170 200 166 Total non-interest income 1,003 1,165 1,114 1,368 1,069 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,139 4,055 4,203 4,455 3,120 Premises and occupancy 861 690 836 758 905 Equipment 311 350 330 314 288 Professional expenses 592 311 299 348 461 Sales and marketing expenses 147 165 186 149 142 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 135 134 136 136 137 Other 756 744 909 739 615 Total non-interest expense 6,941 6,449 6,899 6,899 5,668 Income before income taxes 2,957 3,633 2,398 3,199 3,628 Provision for income taxes 867 1,170 699 935 961 Net income $ 2,090 $ 2,463 $ 1,699 $ 2,264 $ 2,667 Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 2021 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.89 % Return on average stockholders' equity 6.42 % 8.39 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37 % 10.76 % Net interest spread 3.01 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 3.05 % 2.71 % Efficiency ratio 69.63 % 63.28 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.56 % 110.76 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Book value per share $ 17.85 $ 17.12 Shares used for basic EPS computation 7,273,377 7,529,870 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 7,310,490 7,575,320 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,235,560 7,491,705 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 57,049 $ 34,420 Multi-family 24,196 25,318 Commercial real estate 3,325 1,200 Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 84,570 $ 60,938





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.83 % 0.57 % 0.76 % 0.89 % Return on average stockholders' equity 6.42 % 7.72 % 5.33 % 7.11 % 8.39 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37 % 10.84 % 10.74 % 10.82 % 10.76 % Net interest spread 3.01 % 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 3.05 % 2.93 % 2.61 % 2.64 % 2.71 % Efficiency ratio 69.63 % 66.68 % 79.74 % 76.39 % 63.28 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.56 % 110.51 % 110.79 % 110.65 % 110.76 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 Book value per share $ 17.85 $ 17.66 $ 17.43 $ 17.31 $ 17.12 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,273,377 7,291,046 7,357,989 7,435,218 7,529,870 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,310,490 7,323,138 7,412,516 7,482,812 7,575,320 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,235,560 7,285,184 7,320,672 7,389,943 7,491,705 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 57,049 $ 62,908 $ 54,978 $ 45,720 $ 34,420 Multi-family 24,196 16,013 31,487 14,920 25,318 Commercial real estate 3,325 6,971 7,011 3,005 1,200 Construction — — 544 1,684 — Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 84,570 $ 85,892 $ 94,020 $ 65,329 $ 60,938





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS ANDDELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 $ 200 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,638 $ 5,564 $ 5,969 $ 6,608 $ 7,413 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.77 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.86 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % — % (0.12 )% (0.08 )% Non-performing loans $ 964 $ 1,423 $ 1,996 $ 2,802 $ 6,616 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 1 $ 3 $ 2 $ 3 $ 20





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold $ — $ — $ — $ (40 ) $ — Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ 70 $ (411 ) $ (645 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (339 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (4 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (262 ) $ (165 )





As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/2022 06/30/2022 03/31/2022 12/31/2021 09/30/2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.74 % 10.47 % 10.27 % 10.02 % 9.81 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.67 % 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 % 18.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.67 % 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 % 18.90 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.54 % 20.47 % 20.29 % 20.79 % 20.12 %





As of September 30, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(2) Balance Rate(2) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity: Certificates of deposit $ 200 2.50 % $ 800 0.23 % U.S. SBA securities 720 2.10 1,272 0.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 171,331 1.38 203,749 1.22 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 3,911 2.21 — — Total investment securities held to maturity $ 176,162 1.40 % $ 205,821 1.21 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 1,610 2.17 % $ 2,062 2.08 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 800 3.06 1,104 2.29 Private issue CMO 107 3.02 150 2.53 Total investment securities available for sale $ 2,517 2.49 % $ 3,316 2.17 % Total investment securities $ 178,679 1.42 % $ 209,137 1.23 % (2) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.









PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of September 30, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(2) Balance Rate(2) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 429,575 3.56 % $ 274,970 3.29 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 468,031 4.18 489,550 4.06 Commercial real estate 89,339 4.89 91,779 4.67 Construction 3,151 3.84 2,574 5.98 Other mortgage 118 5.25 137 5.25 Commercial business 1,117 7.97 865 6.41 Consumer 70 15.50 84 15.00 Total loans held for investment 991,401 3.98 % 859,959 3.89 % Advance payments of escrows 20 68 Deferred loan costs, net 8,159 6,421 Allowance for loan losses (5,638 ) (7,413 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 993,942 $ 859,035 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 11,172 3.57 % $ 13,100 3.50 % (2) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.









As of September 30, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(2) Balance Rate(2) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 123,314 — % $ 120,883 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 339,961 0.04 341,281 0.04 Savings accounts 336,075 0.05 318,318 0.05 Money market accounts 42,968 0.25 40,785 0.22 Time deposits 143,006 0.95 135,475 0.65 Total deposits $ 985,324 0.18 % $ 956,742 0.13 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ — — % $ — — % Three months or less 55,000 3.16 — — Over three to six months — — 10,000 2.20 Over six months to one year 20,000 2.00 20,000 1.75 Over one year to two years 20,000 2.50 20,000 2.00 Over two years to three years 20,000 2.70 20,000 2.50 Over three years to four years — — 20,000 2.70 Over four years to five years — — — — Over five years — — — — Total borrowings $ 115,000 2.76 % $ 90,000 2.23 % (2) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.









PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Balance Rate(2) Balance Rate(2) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 960,610 3.79 % $ 852,741 3.83 % Investment securities 184,352 1.16 219,907 0.76 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,239 5.97 8,155 5.98 Interest-earning deposits 23,614 2.30 82,207 0.15 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,176,815 3.36 % $ 1,163,010 3.01 % Total assets $ 1,210,762 $ 1,194,759 Deposits $ 962,266 0.13 % $ 952,317 0.13 % Borrowings 102,174 2.39 97,742 2.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,064,440 0.35 % $ 1,050,059 0.32 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 130,166 $ 127,160 (2) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.







