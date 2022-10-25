Global Aerogel Insulation Market size to display 11% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report, global aerogel insulation market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of more than 1 1% through 2028 and eventually stand at a sustainable valuation by the end of the analysis timeframe.

Proceeding further, an exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, on the basis of current trends, overall performance, and other prospects are included in the document. Lastly, the competitive landscape of this domain is evaluated minutely to present a clear picture of major players, their business profiles, product & service portfolio, and expansion strategies.

As per report findings, rising consumer inclination toward eco-friendly building materials, cost-efficiency of the product, and noteworthy technology advancements in the field are some of the major factors propelling global aerogel insulation market remuneration during 2022-2028.

Notably, aerogel is known to be an impressive insulation material that plays a crucial role in improving thermal performance, while also acting as a high-quality additive in personal care offerings and other coatings.

Despite the positive outlook, the high cost of production, and complex heating mechanisms are the major challenges that may impede the growth dynamics of the industry landscape during 2022-2028.

Segmental outlook: -

Considering form, the overall industry landscape is bifurcated into monolith, particle, blanket, panel, and others. Among these, the blanket segment is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast duration.

Based on product type, the business spere is categorized into silica, organic and carbon, polymer, metal oxide, and others (nanotubes and metal aerogels).

Speaking of application, the building & construction segment of worldwide aerogel insulation market space is expected to contribute a large portion to overall market revenue during the review timeline.

In terms of processing, the market is segmented into virgin, composites, and additives.

Regional landscape outlook: -

North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe are the major regional contributors to the profit margins of the business sphere.

Expert researchers are of the viewpoint that North America is slated to dominate the global market landscape in the forthcoming years.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is poised to foresee a considerable growth rate during 2022-2028, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as India, Thailand, Malaysia among others.

Competitive framework summary: -

Active Aerogels, Armacell International S.A., Green Earth Aerogel Technologies Ltd., The Attia Applied Sciences Inc. (TAASI), Thermablok Aerogels Ltd., Enersens SAS, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, JIOS Aerogel Pte Ltd., Dow Inc., Cabot Corporation Ltd., BASF SE, Aspen Aerogels Inc., and Aerogel Technologies LLC are the key players governing global aerogel insulation market dynamics.

For instance, in April 2019, BASF and Aspen Aerogels inked their signatures to enter into a partnership agreement that would solidify their exclusive supply agreement.

Similarly in August 2020, Armacell International SA launched its proprietary cryogenic and dual-temperature aerosol blanket that would provide an extra layer of protection against corrosion.

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Aerogel Insulation Manufacturers

6.3.2. Aerogel Insulation Suppliers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Parent Market Overview

9.1. Global Chemical Market

9.2. Global Insulation Material Market

10. Segmental Analysis

10.1. Global Aerogel Insulation Market by Product Type

10.1.1. Segment Overview

10.1.1.1. Silica

10.1.1.2. Organic and Carbon

10.1.1.3. Polymer

10.1.1.4. Metal Oxide

10.1.1.5. Others (Nanotubes and Metal Aerogels)

10.2. Global Aerogel Insulation Market by Form

10.2.1. Segment Overview

10.2.1.1. Blanket

10.2.1.2. Particle

10.2.1.3. Panel

10.2.1.4. Monolith

10.2.1.5. Others (Block)

10.3. Global Aerogel Insulation Market by Processing

10.3.1. Segment Overview

10.3.1.1. Virgin

10.3.1.2. Composites

10.3.1.3. Additives

10.4. Global Aerogel Insulation Market by Application

10.4.1. Segment Overview

10.4.1.1. Building & Construction

10.4.1.2. Performance Coating

10.4.1.3. Oil & Gas

10.4.1.4. Automotive

10.4.1.5. Aerospace & Defense

10.4.1.6. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

10.4.1.7. Beauty and Cosmetics

10.4.1.8. Others (Electronics, Marine etc.)

10.5. Global Aerogel Insulation Market by Region

11. Regional Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

