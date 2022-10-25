Digital Twin Market Revenue to Value $90 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The digital twin market valuation is estimated to cross USD 90 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Digital twin technology is expected to gain popularity as the need for energy-efficient smart infrastructure rises. Organizations in the infrastructure sector are ramping up their efforts to go digital. The deployment of digital twin technology in residential buildings enhances the structure’s safety, security, and surveillance. Infrastructure owners and operators are incorporating digital technology into their daily operations, including new payment methods and integrated asset management systems, thereby driving product uptake. Furthermore, government initiatives to collaborate with leading technology companies to develop smart cities and energy-efficient infrastructure are likely to aid digital twin market expansion.

Rising R&D investment to fuel process support and service segment share

The process support and service application segment is predicted to exhibit a growth rate of above 30% through 2032 as digital twins provide insights into every part of the manufacturing process. Rising investment by market participants in R&D efforts to develop novel solutions to improve process support & services is slated to stimulate segment development.

High IoT/IIoT deployment to impel digital twin technology adoption in the automotive sector

As per the report, the automotive end-use segment held more than 15% of digital twin market share in 2022 on account of the growing implementation of IoT/IIoT and Industry 4.0 in the automotive sector. Digital twins are vital across many industries due to their capacity to provide considerable benefits to automakers, designers, and OEMs. Additionally, trends like mounting penetration of autonomous vehicles (AVs) or self-driving cars are increasing market demand.





Increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 to boost APAC market

Regionally, the Asia Pacific digital twin market is projected to expand at around 30% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 since manufacturers and industries are widely using Industry 4.0 to decrease asset downtime and boost the operational efficiency of processes. Moreover, the regional growth is attributed to the growing number of programs and initiatives to build smart cities and infrastructural facilities.

Acquisition tactics by key players to define the competitive scenario

Enterprises are investing in technology integration and making strategic acquisitions to broaden their product offerings and extend their customer reach. AVEVA Inc., ABB Group, Ansys Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Autodesk Inc., Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric Inc., Wipro Ltd., and others are some of the prominent players operating in the digital twin market.

