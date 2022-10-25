U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Report 2022: Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market by Component, Application, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $2.22 billion by 2029
Growing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs, rising focus towards personalized healthcare, a shift from volume to value-based care, and rapidly growing big data in healthcare are the key factors driving steady growth in the U.S. RWE solutions market.
Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
- Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare
- Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs
- Shift Towards Value-Based Care
- Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare
Restraints
- Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies
Opportunities
- Rising Focus on End-to-End RWE Services
- Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence in RWE
Challenges
- Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE
Key Market Trends
- Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization
- Rising Number of Consolidations
- Improved Patient Outcomes and Value Creation from Real-World Evidence
Scope of the Report
U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by Component
- Datasets
- Disparate Datasets
- EMR/EHR/Clinical Data
- Claims & Billing Data
- Pharmacy Data
- Product/Disease Registries Data
- Other Disparate Datasets
- Integrated Datasets
- Consulting and Analytics
U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by Application
- Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions
- Drug Development & Approvals
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Other Therapeutic Areas
- Post Market Surveillance
- Medical Device Development & Approvals
- Clinical and Regulatory Decision-Making
U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
- Healthcare Payers
- Healthcare Providers
- Other End Users
