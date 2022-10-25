U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Report 2022: Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market by Component, Application, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $2.22 billion by 2029



Growing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs, rising focus towards personalized healthcare, a shift from volume to value-based care, and rapidly growing big data in healthcare are the key factors driving steady growth in the U.S. RWE solutions market.

Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare

Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs

Shift Towards Value-Based Care

Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

Restraints

Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies

Opportunities

Rising Focus on End-to-End RWE Services

Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence in RWE

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization

Rising Number of Consolidations

Improved Patient Outcomes and Value Creation from Real-World Evidence





Scope of the Report

U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by Component

Datasets

Disparate Datasets

EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

Claims & Billing Data

Pharmacy Data

Product/Disease Registries Data

Other Disparate Datasets

Integrated Datasets

Consulting and Analytics

U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by Application

Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

Drug Development & Approvals

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Post Market Surveillance

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Clinical and Regulatory Decision-Making

U.S. RWE Solutions Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Regulatory Analysis - U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market



6. Pricing Models (EMR/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)



7. U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Component



8. U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Application



9. U.S. Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by End User

10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Solution Portfolio, Strategic Developments)



Companies Mentioned

Anthem Inc. (U.S.)

Clinigen Group plc (U.K.)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

ICON plc (Ireland)

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

PAREXEL International Corporation (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

PPD Inc. (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.)

Flatiron Health Inc. (U.S.)

