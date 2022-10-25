The Aircraft Actuators market size is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Actuators Market by Installation Type, System, Technology, Type, Platform, Aircraft Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04027704/?utm_source=GNW





The OEM segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Installation Type, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period.The market is further segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket.



The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it. The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind the fleet modernization initiatives.



Flight Control System is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on System, the flight control system segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period.Flight Control to dominate the market as fly-by-wire systems, which replace the physical linkages between the pilot controls and flight control surfaces with an electrical interface, are being introduced into aircraft platforms.



Since landing and braking systems contribute to the safety of both the aircraft and onboard passengers and crew, they are essential to maintaining the fleet’s airworthiness and will represent the largest segment of spending throughout the forecast period.



The Hydraulic segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on system, the hydraulic segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period.The market is further segmented into hydraulic, electric hybrid, mechanical, pneumatic and full electric.



The demand is due to intrinsic advantages such variable speed, high power output, stall condition, and overload protection, which are fueling market expansion.Because of this, they are suitable for high-force applications like landing gear.



However, OEMs are attempting to include hybrid actuators as a prelude to integrating electric actuator aboard new forthcoming aircraft programs in the next generation of aircraft.



The Rotary segment projected to lead Aircraft Actuators market during the forecast period

Based on Type, the rotary segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period.Rotary actuators have intrinsic advantages that make them particularly useful in automation applications like gates and valves.



For instance, the demand for their integration into contemporary aircraft platforms is driven by their high effectiveness, which ranges from 85% to 92% in single rack models and from 92% to 97% in double rack models.



Fixed-wing Aircraft is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. There is a concurrent need for aircraft actuators for integration into the various systems onboard the aircraft because of the rapidly increasing global passenger traffic, which is expected to increase demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors.



North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The aircraft actuators market industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Latin America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing need for air travel in the area is expected to increase demand for commercial and general aviation. Additionally, the leading OEMs have increased their investments in R&D to develop higher performance electric actuators to satisfy future aviation industry demand.



Prominent companies include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran SA (France), Liebherr-International Duetschland GmbH (Germany), Moog Inc. (US), and Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland).



