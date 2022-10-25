Company announcement 18-2022

Søborg, October 25, 2022

Proceedings at the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 25, 2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on October 25, 2022 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.

The board of directors elected Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The board of directors reported on the financial position of Konsolidator and what measures that have been taken in connection with Konsolidator’s loss of share capital. It was explained, as mentioned in Company Announcement No. 14-2022, that the Company has completed a capital increase of MDKK 3 and secured a credit facility of MDKK 2.

Further, the Extraordinary General Meeting adopted the proposals to authorize the board of directors to issue warrants and to remove section 3.4 of Konsolidator’s articles of association.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting is available at https://konsolidator.com /investors/ and attached to this announcement.

