Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size worth $702.6 billion by 2027 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Diagnostic Imaging Services Market by Procedure (MRI, Ultrasound, CT, X-RAY, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Pelvic/Abdomen, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology), Technology, User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global diagnostic imaging services market is projected to reach USD 702.6 billion by 2027 from USD 549.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 702.6 billion by 2027 CAGR 5.1% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Modality, By Application, By Technology, By End User, By Region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM, and MEA Key Companies Profiled/Vendors RadNet, Inc. (US), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Akumin Inc. (US), Healius Limited (Australia), RAYUS Radiology (US), Dignity Health (US), Novant Health (US), Alliance Medical (UK), InHealth Group (UK), Apex Radiology (Australia), Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (China), Unilabs (Switzerland), Affidea (Netherlands), I-MED Radiology Network (Australia), Capitol Imaging Services (US), SimonMed (US), among others. Key Market Opportunities Adoption of AI and blockchain Key Market Drivers Rising geriatric population and subsequent increase in age-related diseases

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing geriatric population, technological advancements in imaging modalities, and rising demand for early diagnosis of diseases are anticipated to propel the growth of market during the forecast period.

However, rising cost of diagnostic imaging equiments, shortage of skilled workforce and unfavourable reimbursement structure of outpatient imaging facilities in lower income countries are anticipated to hamper the overall growth of the market.

The diagnostic imaging services market is segmented on application into general radiography, dentistry, and other X-ray applications. The general radiography segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this application segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of lung diseases globally and the increasing use of 3D X-ray imaging technology in applications for chest, orthopaedic & rheumatological, and cardiovascular imaging

Based on end users, the diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, and research & academia. In 2021, hospitals were the largest diagnostic imaging services market end users. The large share of the hospitals segment can be attributed to growing adoption of 3D imaging technology, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and ongoing collaboration with market players to adopt diagnostic imaging solutions. In April 2022, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) collaborated with Oulu University Hospital (Finland) to expand radiology solutions through supplying, installing, and maintaining medical imaging technology and software training in Finland.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on region, the diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market in 2021. The growth of the North American market is primarily driven by the strong foothold of key players in the region offering wide range of diagnostic imaging services. increased collation among imaging service providers and diagnostic centers, rapid adoption of highly advanced imaging technology, and rising volume of imaging scans performed annually in the region.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the diagnostic imaging services market include RadNet, Inc. (US), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Akumin Inc. (US), Healius Limited (Australia), RAYUS Radiology (US), Dignity Health (US), Novant Health (US), Alliance Medical (UK), InHealth Group (UK), Apex Radiology (Australia), Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (China), Unilabs (Switzerland), Affidea (Netherlands), I-MED Radiology Network (Australia), Capitol Imaging Services (US), SimonMed (US), among others.

