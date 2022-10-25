The global DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DC-DC Converter Market by Vertical, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Product Type, Isolation Working Voltage and Region – Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04180622/?utm_source=GNW



The DC-DC converter market includes major players TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Delta Electronics (Taipei), Flex Ltd. (Singapore) and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).



Multiple Power Output: The fastest-growing segment of the DC-DC Converter market, by Output Number. “

Based on the output number, the multiple output DC-DC converters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.With the increasing demand for power application product throughout the industry, the demand for DC-DC converters is also increasing.



The electrical devices are required to work in a regulated environment with varied input voltage in order to work properly. Hence, DC-DC converter with multiple outputs do have varied input voltage levels and are efficient to produce accurate multiple outputs as well.

DIN Rail: The fastest-growing segment of the DC-DC converter market, by Form Factor. “

Based on the form factor, the DIN Rail DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.DIN rail is a standard metal rail, which is most commonly and widely used for circuit breaker mounting and industrial control equipment.



These series of DC-DC converters have the capability of having a wider input voltage and their flexible specification allows devices with incompatible voltages to be easily integrated into industrial systems.



Asia Pacific: The largest contributing region in the DC-DC Converter market.

The Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market is expected to be driven by rising industrial automation, investments in alternative sources of energy, expanding telecommunications industry, and a growing healthcare sector.The major countries considered under this region are China, Taiwan, India, Australia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market in 2022.The growth of the Chinese market is attributed to the presence of several major power electronics manufacturers such as TDK-Lambda Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co.



Ltd., Flex Ltd., and Cincon Electronics. These major market players have wide product portfolios that cover almost every industrial application related to power electronics. They also have a wide network of global supply chains, allowing them to engage with customers worldwide and understand their needs. These players regularly invest in R&D to develop new products in the DC-DC converter market.



TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Delta Electronics (Taipei), Flex Ltd. (Singapore) and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the DC-DC converter market report.



