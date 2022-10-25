Global Medical Packaging Films Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Packaging Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06357895/?utm_source=GNW
Thermoformable Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Barrier Film segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Medical Packaging Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Metallized Film Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Metallized Film segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M
Amcor Limited
Bemis Company Inc.
Berry Global Inc.
Coveris
Covestro AG
Dunmore
DuPont
Glenroy Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Klöckner Pentaplast
Polycine GmbH
RENOLIT
Tekra
Toray Industries Inc.
Weigao group
Winpak Ltd.
Wipak
Global Medical Packaging Films Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Packaging Films estimated at US$6. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
