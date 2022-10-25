Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market to Reach $322.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06357750/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$156.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software & Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.
Devices Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR
In the global Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$66.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
Abbott, Inc
AdhereTech
Boston Scientific
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Epic Systems Corporation
GE Healthcare, Inc.
Honeywell
IBM, Inc.
Intel, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips, Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
Microsoft, Inc.
Proteus Digital Health
SAP SE
Siemens Healthineers GmbH
Stanley Healthcare
Thinklabs
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software & Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software & Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Devices by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Operation &
Workflow Optimization by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fitness & Wellness Measurement by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Fitness & Wellness
Measurement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Drug Development by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow
Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement
and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation &
Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness
Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow
Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement
and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow
Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement
and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation &
Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness
Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation &
Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness
Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation &
Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness
Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow
Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement
and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Services,
Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) in
Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Patient
Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) in
Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow
Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement
and Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component -
Services, Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application -
Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical
Operation & Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness &
Wellness Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component -
Services, Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application -
Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical
Operation & Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness &
Wellness Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component -
Services, Software & Systems and Devices - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Services, Software & Systems and Devices for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application -
Patient Monitoring, Clinical Operation & Workflow Optimization,
Clinical Imaging, Fitness & Wellness Measurement and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Healthcare by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient Monitoring, Clinical
Operation & Workflow Optimization, Clinical Imaging, Fitness &
Wellness Measurement and Drug Development for the Years 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market to Reach $322.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare estimated at US$102. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$322.
