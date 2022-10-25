Ozone Generator Global Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026 at a 6% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ozone generator market is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2021 to $1.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The ozone generator market is expected to grow to $1.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.



North America was the largest region in the ozone generator market in 2020. The regions covered in the ozone generator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising investments in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities is expected to propel the growth of the ozone generator market. A wastewater treatment plant treats industrial effluent and removes pollutants using various methods including physical, chemical, and biological methods. As water resources become increasingly scarce, wastewater reuse has become more important as climate change progresses.

Treating water with ozone begins with the production of ozone(O3)in an ozone generator by applying energy to oxygen molecules (O2), causing the oxygen atoms to separate and temporarily recombine with other oxygen molecules, thus used to disinfect and purify water.

For instance, In April 2021, in a notice published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA announced new funding for water infrastructure projects totaling $6.5 billion. These fundings will help accelerate investment in critical water infrastructure by providing innovative and flexible financing for various projects in both large and small communities. Therefore, the rising investment in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities is expected to boost demand for ozone generators during the forecast period.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ozone generator market. The companies operating in ozone generator are developing new products with innovative technologies to meet specific industry demands and strengthen their business presence across the globe. For instance, in March 2021, SUEZ SA, a French-based company that deals in water and waste management, launched Ozonia L, the next generation of large-capacity ozone generators.

This Ozonia L provides large-scale ozone production on a small footprint, with a new web-enabled interface and real-time system optimization for energy efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership. This product incorporates the most advanced technology developed in the Ozonia innovation labs and builds on SUEZs as innovators and leaders in the disinfection and oxidation field.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h); Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h); Small Ozone Generator (< 100 gm/h)

2) By Technology: Corona Discharge; Ultraviolet Radiation; Electrolysis; Radiochemical

3) By Application: Water Purification; Air Purification; Pulp Bleaching; Organic Synthesis; Aquaculture; Food Processing; Surface Treatment; Medical & Aesthetics; Others

4) By End-user: Municipal and Industrial Water Treatment; Residential and Industrial Air Treatment; Automotive; Food and Beverage; Paper and Pulp; Pharmaceuticals; Semiconductors; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ozone Generator Market Characteristics



3. Ozone Generator Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ozone Generator



5. Ozone Generator Market Size And Growth



6. Ozone Generator Market Segmentation

7. Ozone Generator Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Ozone Generator Market

9. China Ozone Generator Market



10. India Ozone Generator Market



11. Japan Ozone Generator Market



12. Australia Ozone Generator Market



13. Indonesia Ozone Generator Market



14. South Korea Ozone Generator Market



15. Western Europe Ozone Generator Market



16. UK Ozone Generator Market

17. Germany Ozone Generator Market



18. France Ozone Generator Market



19. Eastern Europe Ozone Generator Market



20. Russia Ozone Generator Market



21. North America Ozone Generator Market



22. USA Ozone Generator Market



23. South America Ozone Generator Market



24. Brazil Ozone Generator Market



25. Middle East Ozone Generator Market



26. Africa Ozone Generator Market



27. Ozone Generator Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ozone Generator Market

29. Ozone Generator Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Suez Utilities Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

METAWATER Co Ltd

