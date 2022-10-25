Global Asset Management System Market to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asset Management System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356921/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Returnable Transport Assets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Assets segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Asset Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.
In-Transit Equipment Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global In-Transit Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
Advantech
Airista Flow
Alien Technology
Centrak
Datalogic Spa
Honeywell International, Inc.
Impinj, Inc
Iqgeo Group Plc
Midmark Corporation
Ncr Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356921/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Asset Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Asset Management System Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAG
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Returnable Transport Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Returnable Transport Assets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Returnable Transport
Assets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Electronic Assets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Assets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Transit Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for In-Transit Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Transit Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Manufacturing Assets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Assets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personnel / Staff by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Personnel / Staff by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Personnel / Staff by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets,
Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets
and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics
and Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics
and Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics
and Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Asset Management System
by Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics
and Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets,
Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets
and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Returnable
Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment,
Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Asset Management System by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport
Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing
Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Asset Management System by
Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit
Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Industrial
Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Asset Management System
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management
System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics
and Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Asset Management System by Asset Type - Returnable
Transport Assets, Electronic Assets, In-Transit Equipment,
Manufacturing Assets and Personnel / Staff - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Asset Management
System by Asset Type - Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic
Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and
Personnel / Staff Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset
Management System by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Returnable Transport Assets, Electronic Assets,
In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel /
Staff for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Asset Management System by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Industrial Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Asset Management
System by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset
Management System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other End-Uses, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Industrial Manufacturing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asset Management System Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Asset Management System by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Asset Management
System by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Asset
Management System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356921/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Asset Management System Market to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Asset Management System estimated at US$18. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asset Management System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356921/?utm_source=GNW