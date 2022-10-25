Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Report 2022: Demand from Oil Industry Fueling 5.87% Annual Growth

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inertial navigation system market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2027.



An Inertial Navigation System (INS) is a navigation system that calculates velocity, gravitational force and directional orientation of a moving object. It is a computer-based mechanism that primarily includes motion sensors, accelerometers and gyroscopes. The gyroscope measures the angular velocity of an object such as drones, ships and aircraft using sensors, whereas the accelerometer measures the degree of change in their speed. Based on these derivations, the object's direction and relative position are estimated. The INS finds extensive applicability in the production of guided military weapons and commercially produced games, cameras, computers and medical appliances.



The growing demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) is the key factor driving the growth of the market. UUVs are extensively used in oil and gas explorations, scientific research and defense weaponry that require high precision to function. In the defense sector, they are used for deactivating underwater mines, counterattacking, port security and hull inspection. In scientific research, underwater drones assist in oceanographic studies for the mapping of the ocean bed.

Furthermore, with the rising oil consumption across the globe, UUVs are increasingly being used for oil rig constructions, pipeline inspections, and maintenance activities, thereby fueling the demand for the product. Additionally, the thriving aerospace sector is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Advancements in space research and increasing satellite launches have enhanced the utilization of these navigation systems that are necessary to measure the velocity and altitude of an object accurately. Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of light-powered and compact-sized navigation systems, which utilize ring laser gyro (RLG) and fiber optic gyro (FOG), are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nertial navigation system market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, grade, component and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Mechanical Gyros

Ring Laser Gyros

Fiber Optics Gyros

MEMS

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Tactical Grade

Space Grade

Commercial Grade

Breakup by Component:

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms and Processors

Wireless Systems

Breakup by Application:

Aircraft

Missiles

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Military Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global inertial navigation system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inertial navigation system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global inertial navigation system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What is the structure of the global inertial navigation system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global inertial navigation system industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Inertial Navigation System Market



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Grade



8 Market Breakup by Component



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

VectorNav Technologies LLC

LORD

MicroStrain Sensing Systems

Safran Electronics & Defense

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Collins Aerospace

Trimble Inc.

Gladiator Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f04dxd

Attachment