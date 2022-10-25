New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SaaS: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876241/?utm_source=GNW

It provides details on spending by delivery model, service type and region, as well as the major drivers, including 5G. The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.





This forecast report provides:





a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for CSP spending on SaaS-based solutions, split into: two market segments: OSS and BSS five market sub-segments: automated assurance (AA), customer engagement (CE), monetisation platforms (MP), network automation and orchestration (NAO) and service design and orchestration (SDO) eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP); Latin America (LATAM); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); North America (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the digital infrastructure market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors.



