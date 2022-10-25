Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022: Integration of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial PC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial PC market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An industrial personal computer (PC) refers to a commercial computing platform used for large-scale storage, information processing and communication applications. They are specifically designed to operate under extreme circumstances, such as high temperatures, moisture, dust, shocks and vibrations. Industrial PCs are usually deployed for process and machine automation and can simultaneously run human-computer interface (HCI) applications effectively.

They are manufactured in an enclosed casing with industrial-grade components to protect the contents from dust and particulate intrusion. In comparison to commercial and personal computers, industrial PCs consume lesser power, are more efficient and have a longer operational life. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, chemical, healthcare, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, energy & power, and semiconductor & electronics.



The increasing automation across industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy-efficient computing systems is also driving the market growth. Industrial PCs aid in increasing production capacities of industrial units by optimizing the utilization of resources and minimizing waste.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with these PCs that facilitate the detection of defects in the product manufacturing system, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the widespread adoption of solid-state drives (SDD) in industrial PCs is also contributing to the market growth. Silicon microchip-based SDDs facilitate high-speed data transfer and generate minimal heat while operating and optimizing digitalized manufacturing. Other factors, including improvements in information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial PC market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, display type, sales channel and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Panel IPC

Rack Mount IPC

Box IPC

Embedded IPC

DIN Rail IPC

Others

Breakup by Display Type:

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial PC market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial PC market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the display type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global industrial PC market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Industrial PC Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Display Type



8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Advantech Co. Ltd

American Portwell Technology Inc. (Posiflex Technology,Inc.)

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

DFI (Diamond Flower Inc)

General Electric Co.

Kontron S&T AG

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG.

