DNA Plc: Change in DNA’s Executive Team

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 OCTOBER 2022 14:00 (EEST)

DNA’s CFO and a member of the DNA's Executive Team Maria Strömberg has decided to leave her current position. Timo Kipinoinen, who until now has worked as Senior Business Controller, Consumer Business, will act as DNA’s acting CFO and a member of the Executive Team from 26 October onwards.

M.Sc. (Econ) Timo Kipinoinen has worked at DNA since 2019. Before that he worked at Nordea for a long period in many varied financial management duties.

Maria Strömberg has worked at DNA since 2007 and in her current post since the beginning of 2021. She will continue to work at DNA in other duties after first taking three months off.

DNA will commence a search for a new CFO during the rest of this year.

