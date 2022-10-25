Language Translation Services Provider Sustains Relationships That Outlast Average Executive Tenure

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc., one of America's top language translation service providers for high-impact organizations, knows first-hand about C-suite executive tenure and retention. According to Mr. Alain J. Roy, President and Founder of ASTA-USA, "While corporate clients will maintain a working relationship for decades on end, the executive contact for each client tends to turn over quite frequently."

One of the most notable instances of this phenomenon involves a global technology organization that ASTA-USA has proudly served for more than 10 years. Throughout the course of a decade-long partnership, ASTA-USA has fulfilled upwards of 450 translation assignments in 22 languages for this client. Although an impressive feat, ASTA-USA's mission goes beyond sheer volume to focus on the intricate details that leave an impression. Amid consulting with 17 domestic and international departments, each one of these translation services was provided without delay, error, or complication.

During this timeframe, one client account manager at ASTA-USA was responsible for the coordination of all 450 assignments. Meanwhile, on the client-facing end, ASTA-USA collaborated with 44 different C-suite executives. Of these 44 executives, 17 have since left the organization while their relationship with the language translation services provider has remained intact and continues to thrive.

"Aside from the fact that we always deliver error-free services on time, or ahead of schedule, we strongly believe that the central reason our clients stay with us centers on the fact that most of our account managers, professional linguists, and administrators have been with us for 10, 15, 20 years or more. We pride ourselves on superior quality, not only in terms of how we serve our clients but also in the way we treat our associates," said Mr. Roy.

Since its foundation in 1987, translation services provider ASTA-USA has provided best-in-class translation and interpretation services to corporations, organizations, government departments, and individuals across the United States and beyond.

For more information, visit www.asta-usa.com.



About ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

ASTA-USA is a highly specialized language services provider.

Every day, corporations and governments of all sizes rely on the expertise of ASTA-USA to translate their important written materials, and to provide real-time, live, human interpreting services. Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, ASTA-USA's Translation Directors, and Professional Translation Teams are based all over the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia, South America, Latin America, and Africa.

