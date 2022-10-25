CGTrader Announces Rebrand of Its Custom 3D Modeling Engine from ARsenal to Modelry

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTrader, the world's leading provider of 3D content, announces the rebranding of its custom 3D modeling platform from ARsenal to Modelry. The name change reflects the platform's central purpose of empowering businesses to utilize 3D model content essential for modern commerce and the virtual and gaming worlds.

"Modelry represents our mission to accelerate commerce growth through affordable, scalable, and quality 3D model production," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO and co-founder of CGTrader.

"The internet is becoming more immersive, businesses are building out digital twins, and it is clear that how we interact will be in metaverses and virtual worlds," Lasaite added. "At the core of these experiences are 3D models, and we are committed to creating and providing top-quality, custom 3D & AR models at scale."

The Modelry platform allows clients to access 3D model creation at scale, easily rendering products and bringing them to life in 3D and AR. The process is quick and straightforward: users take reference photos on a camera or smartphone, upload them to the Modelry platform, and from there, Modelry creators produce the assets in a quick and seamless timeline. The platform's automated and tailored quality assurance process enables clients to achieve the best results at any scope or scale.

"By eliminating the friction from entering the 3D creation space, we are providing brands the opportunity to gain and maintain relevance in a crowded marketplace," Lasaite said. "Providing an immersive shopping experience increases a brand's chances at converting shoppers into customers. People are looking for a store-like experience online, and through Modelry, we can help businesses tap into that space."

Modelry is powered by CGTrader's Marketplace, which is trusted by over 150 Fortune 500 companies to source and manage their 3D content.

To learn more about Modelry, please visit Modelry.ai.

About CGTrader

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace, which unites over 6 million professional 3D designers, and Modelry, the secret engine to the global 3D transformation.

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: CGTrader









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment