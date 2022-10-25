CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. Announces Final Investment Decision for Albright Sour Gas Processing Plant

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV”) is pleased to announce a final investment decision (“FID”) to proceed with its Albright Sour Gas Processing Facility (“Albright”) to be constructed near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Albright will be located near the communities of Beaverlodge and Wembley. It will serve the growing sour natural gas processing needs of multiple producers with Montney and Charlie Lake production in the region and will significantly enhance CSV’s existing platform of natural gas processing infrastructure in Alberta’s prolific Montney play. With natural gas processing capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day, Albright will also recover and conserve up to 370 tonnes of sulfur per day and will be the first such greenfield gas plant constructed in Alberta in more than 20-years. Completion is expected in late 2024.

CSV conducted extensive community engagement in advance of proceeding with a formal regulatory approval for Albright. With the recent announcement, CSV is looking forward to the positive social impact Albright will have on the region. While the plant will provide opportunities for local residents and businesses during construction and subsequent operations, the broader, long-term benefit to the community will come in the form of a nonprofit organization to be funded and developed by CSV and led by members of the community. Local social initiatives will be the initial focus of the nonprofit organization; however, its ultimate mandate will be developed over time with strong influence by those most impacted by the construction and operations of Albright.

CSV’s Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Clarke, and Vice President, Engineering and Operations, Chris Gossen, met with residents of Wembley and Beaverlodge to make the FID announcement earlier this week.

Daniel Clarke explained, “We were very intentional from the beginning to invest extra time engaging with local residents to develop a long-term view of mutually beneficial coexistence with the community. To CSV, that means creating shared value by understanding social needs and doing our part to meet those needs with our resources, products and services. CSV looks forward to becoming a long term active and supportive member of the Wembley and Beaverlodge communities.”

Chris Gossen added, “CSV is led by our values. Our first value is to deliver with excellence as the standard. This is how we intend to execute and operate Albright. And with this in mind, it will be critical that we work collaboratively with local producers, regulators and the local community to ensure a successful project for all our valuable stakeholders.”

CSV was advised by National Bank Financial Inc. and Bennett Jones LLP.

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV Midstream is a Calgary-based company offering a full suite of services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, they provide innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV Midstream’s primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For more information about CSV Midstream, please visit csvmidstream.com.

Contact Information for CSV Midstream

Daniel Clarke

Chief Executive Officer

t: 587.316.6900

e: daniel.clarke@csvmidstream.com

Don Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

t: 587.316.6900

e: don.rawson@csvmidstream.com